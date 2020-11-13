Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPPLF) CEO Christian Bayle on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCPK:IPPLF) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeremy Roberge - Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations

Christian Bayle - President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Brent Heagy - Chief Financial Officer

Cory Neufeld - Vice President, NGL Commercial

Jeffrey Marchant - Senior Vice President, Transportation

Conference Call Participants

Linda Ezergailis - TD Securities

Joseph Martoglio - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Robert Catellier - CIBC Capital Markets

Robert Kwan - RBC Capital Markets

Andrew Kuske - Crédit Suisse

Patrick Kenny - National Bank Financial

Robert Hope - Scotiabank

Benjamin Pham - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Inter Pipeline's Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Jeremy Roberge, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations of Inter Pipeline. Please go ahead, Mr. Roberge.

Jeremy Roberge

Thank you, Mariama, and good morning, everyone. On the call with me today are Chris Bayle, Inter Pipeline's President and Chief Executive Officer; Brent Heagy, Chief Financial Officer; Jeff Marchant, Senior Vice President, Transportation; and Cory Neufeld, Vice President, NGL. On today's call, Chris will discuss recent developments, and Brent will conclude with remarks on our Q3 2020 financial and operating performance.

I would like to remind you that certain information on this conference call may contain forward-looking information that involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Such information, although considered reasonable by Inter Pipeline at this time, may later prove incorrect, and actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied by our comments today. Undue reliance should not be placed on such information. Discussion of related risk factors, uncertainties and assumptions is available in our MD&A, which you can find on our website or@sedar.com.

Please go ahead, Chris.

Christian Bayle

Thanks, Jeremy, and good morning, everyone. It's been an active third quarter for Inter Pipeline with the advancement of a number of initiatives to move the business forward despite the economic environment and challenges presented by the pandemic.

Yesterday, we announced the closing of the sale of the majority of our European bulk liquid storage business to the CLH group. Proceeds from this transaction were GBP420 million or approximately CAD715 million before closing adjustments. The divestiture includes all storage assets residing within the U.K., Ireland, Germany and the Netherlands, totaling 15 terminals and approximately 18-million barrels of storage capacity. This transaction allows us to fully focus on developing our higher growth Canadian businesses. Proceeds will be used to strengthen our balance sheet by reducing debt and assist with internally financing our capital expenditure program, including the Heartland Petrochemical complex. We will continue to own and operate approximately 19-million barrels of storage across 8 terminals in Denmark and Sweden.

Although the remaining assets are not part of our long-term asset portfolio, we expect to continue benefiting from the current strong storage demands. On September 28, we announced the acquisition of the Milk River pipeline system from Plains is in Canada in exchange for 100% -- the 100% owned Empress-II and 50% owned Empress-V straddle plants. Inter pipeline will also receive $35 million in cash proceeds as part of this transaction. Milk River assets connect directly to our Boures pipeline system to provide better access for inter pipeline and our customers to the Montana Refining region. We expect to generate approximately $25 million of annual EBITDA from the Milk River system, including both tolling arrangements and midstream marketing activities. This transaction is expected to close in early 2021 following the completion of customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Finally, we continue to advance process to secure a partner for a material interest in the Heartland petrochemical complex. We expect that work will continue into next year. It will take into next year to conclude the process. However, there is no assurance that a transaction will be completed. In the interim, we continue to execute HBC on a stand-alone basis and remain highly focused on the construction as well as commercial and operational readiness activities. I'm pleased to report that on-site productivity remains strong, and the project continues to track according to the $4 billion revised budget, schedule and service date of early 2022.

Now, I'd like to turn things over to Brent to discuss our financial results. Please go ahead, Brent.

Brent Heagy

Thanks, Chris, and good morning, everyone. During the third quarter of 2020, Inter Pipeline generated funds from operations of $196 million or $0.46 per share compared to $204 million or $0.49 per share during the same period in 2019. Strong operating results generated from our Oil Sands Bulk liquid storage and NGL processing segments were partially offset by conventional results, which continue to be impacted by the lower commodity price environment.

In addition, quarterly results were impacted by higher corporate costs, including approximately $9 million of onetime transaction fees relating to the partial sale of the bulk liquid storage business, and a $9.6 million unrealized foreign exchange loss. Inter Pipeline's oil sands transportation business continues to provide stable cash flow supported by long-term cost of service contracts that are not materially impacted by throughput volume or commodity price fluctuations. This segment generated $155 million in FFO during the quarter, representing a $3 million increase compared to the Q3, 2019. Our conventional oil Pipelines business generated quarterly FFO of $32 million versus $40 million in the comparable quarter of 2019. The decrease is a result of the weaker commodity price environment during the quarter which reduced throughput to 160,000 barrels per day and impacted midstream marketing activities. Although FFO has decreased relative to Q3 2019, conventional results improved from the second quarter of 2020, and as volume increased by approximately 20,000 barrels per day. Moving to the NGL processing segment.

FFO for the quarter was $51 million compared to $46 million in Q3 2019. The 10% increase is primarily a result of higher paraffinic frac-spread pricing and lower operating costs. Operationally, redwater sales volumes of 31,700 barrels per day represented a 22% increase over the prior period. Volumes were positively impacted by lower turnaround activity at PIONEER I and II as well as lower third-party upgrader maintenance activity and unplanned shutdowns. Cocker and inlet volumes were also strong at 2.1 billion cubic feet per day during the third quarter. Fourth quarter inlet volumes are expected to be impacted as a result of maintenance activities with October inlet volumes of approximately 1.6 billion cubic feet per day expected to trend upwards throughout the quarter. Our bulk liquid storage business generated $36 million in FFO during Q3 2020, representing a 19% increase over the comparable period in 2019.

The increase is a direct result of higher demand for oil product storage, particularly in Denmark. On a consolidated basis, utilization rates averaged 99% during the third quarter, and we anticipate strong utilization rates to continue throughout 2020. Turning to the balance sheet, and our pipeline remains committed to maintaining financial flexibility. As at September 30, we have invested $2.9 billion on the Heartland Chemical complex with approximately $1.1 billion remaining. We are well positioned to fund the project on a stand-alone basis with $2.1 billion of undrawn committed credit capacity, internally generated cash flow and proceeds from the majority sale of our bulk liquid storage business, we also ended the quarter with a net debt to total capitalization ratio of 44.5%, which is significantly below our maximum bank covenant level of 65%.

So, this concludes the formal portion of our conference call. And I would now like to turn the meeting back to Mariama to open the floor for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Linda Ezergailis with TD Securities.

Linda Ezergailis

Thank you. I'm wondering if you can help us understand your initial thoughts about the Alberta incentive program as it relates to petrochemicals that's been introduced and how inter pipeline might capitalize on that and how that evolves, your thinking on potential initiatives in the future as well?

Christian Bayle

That's a good question, Linda. First off, I think we definitely like to applaud the government's efforts in this regard. We think it's a very sensible and interesting program for spurring further petrochemical investment in Alberta, the fact that it has a structured and logical approach and it's not based on any particular window for applications. It's a multiyear program. It makes it very competitive with other jurisdictions in North America. So regarding our view, first off, of course, we're looking at it closely in regards to our Heartland petrochemical complex and how it may or may not play a role in regard to that project. And also it certainly makes other future petrochemical investments improve the economics of them because that's a meaningful reduction in essentially offsetting capital spend in Alberta, if we can qualify for that, what is about 12% rent based off of certain aspects of capital and that can materially improve economics in the future. So I think that's generally our view on the process, and we see it as a big positive.

Linda Ezergailis

Good. And maybe I realize that there's a lot of moving parts to progressing on your various work streams for HPC. But can you comment on any progress or any change in emphasis in your contracting? And when you might be in a position to share more details around that with us?

Christian Bayle

Well, I guess I can just make two simple points. We continue to successfully progress the contracting. And we don't have anything to say today in regards to the specifics around the contracting due to what you talked about. Competitiveness, we're trying to create around the overall contracting program. So Linda, it's steady as she goes. We continue to move forward.

Linda Ezergailis

Okay. And maybe just specifically on your NGL business, can you comment on what you're seeing in terms of forward pricing and how you might think of hedging over the next little while, if at all, given what you're seeing?

Jeremy Roberge

Okay. I've got those forward curves here. For the balance of 2020, which is obviously not a lot left. We're looking at -- these are frac spreads, about $0.41, and that's U.S. cents per U.S. gallon. For 2021, the full calendar year, you're looking at around $0.38 and again, U.S. cents per U.S. gallon and currently around $0.40, again, U.S. Cents per U.S. gallon. Cory, did you have any other comments on that?

Operator

Your next question comes from Jeremy Tonet with JP Morgan.

Joseph Martoglio

This is Joe on for Jeremy. Wanted to ask again on Heartland. And I understand some of the commercial contracts are -- you're not able to disclose at this time. But more, I guess, on the ramp, and what -- I guess, what should we expect with what the infrastructure can handle? Will the facility have the infrastructure to run kind of near full capacity at its initial completion? Or will that kind of increase over time?

Christian Bayle

Well, all of the infrastructure will definitely be in place at start-up but with these sort of complicated integrated facilities, there is a significant ramp-up period. First, do you want to arrive at some sort of safe, stable operating level and then steadily increase from there. Which is typical for all facilities of this nature. So we'll provide more transparency in 2021 on how we view the ramp-up profile for HPC in 2022.

Joseph Martoglio

Okay. That makes sense. And then just a follow-up with that. I guess if IPL markets any of it themselves, or than -- would you need to enter into any kind of contracts for rail? Have you guys looked at that at this point? Or is it still kind of too early there?

Cory Neufeld

Oh, no, we have all of our rail arrangements in place today. That's definitely something you wouldn't want to leave to the last minute. So we are connected to the CN -- sorry, the CP rail network. And we are also can inter switch with pretty much all North American rail providers at various locations throughout North America.

Joseph Martoglio

Okay, that's helpful. And then, if I can ask just one more. Just trying to stage the impact of the recent bulk liquid storage sale as well as the asset swap with plans. I know you mentioned, I guess, 2019 EBITDA for bulk liquid storage, but anything you can say about, I guess, what the assets sold contributed in the third quarter or thus far this year? And also, anything you can say related to kind of an EBITDA impact from the asset swap with planes?

Brent Heagy

Well, it's Brent Heagy here. I'll talk about the bulk liquid storage, and I'll let someone else talk about the asset swap. But I think there are some numbers out there for at least around the Nordics assets that we are retaining. And I think there's around a $40 million EBITDA, but it was when we had about an 82% utilization rate. So today, we're at 9% so I'll let you do the math from there. So it's obviously, the Nordics are going to be contributing north of that number on a go-forward basis. So I'll just make a comment as we head into certainly, the Nordic assets are performing quite well. This largely has to do with IMO 2020. But also, 2, we did see a contango, certainly strong contango markets a while back and our folks over there were able to lock in some contracts one into '21. So the remaining business, it looks pretty positive as we head into 2021.

Joseph Martoglio

Got it.

Jeffrey Marchant

Sorry, it's Jeff here. I can just comment quickly on the Plains transaction. the plan here for us to take on owner and operatorship with Milk River assets. We're currently expecting annual EBITDA of around $25 million. And that's made of both tolling revenue as well as midstream marketing activities. So that gives you a flavor of what we expect out of that asset.

Joseph Martoglio

And sorry, just one clarification on that. That $40 million you mentioned for bulk liquid storage. Is that -- and was that -- that's the retained assets? Right? And that's CAD40 million?

Christian Bayle

Yes.

Operator

Your next question comes from Robert Catellier with CIBC.

Robert Catellier

I just wanted to start with increase in COVID cases we've seen here generally across the population and whether that's had any impact on productivity at HPC or if that's factoring into the partnering process or contracting?

Christian Bayle

Rob, it's Chris. I'll take that one. Well, I guess, COVID managing our COVIDA on-site overall has -- it certainly has had an impact on the project, a meaningful chunk of the incremental $500 million that we're estimating to spend on the project. About $150 million of that is just -- is our coped management mitigation expenditures and an estimate for, I would say, a rather modest drop in overall productivity on site. So but that said, I remain very, very pleased with how our teams and our contractors have managed their way through this difficult environment. Productivity is astoundingly high on site. We're at about 3,000 people. Our mitigation efforts for Covet are working. We had no verified cases of on-site transmission of COVID. And we remain confident that we're going to be able to manage our way through these difficult times even as cases ramp up. So fingers crossed, but things are looking contained. When it comes to your other question, I think was around contracting, was it?

Robert Catellier

There's -- partnering.

Christian Bayle

Right. I don't -- certainly, when it comes to the partnering, this is a -- it does create a different dynamic, just from a logistical -- standpoint. Usually, you'll have management presentations and site visits are obviously extremely important for these types of processes. That becomes logistically a bit more challenging in this impartment, particularly when we literally have disciplines from around the world interested in this process. So -- but we'll manage through that, but it does add a bit of, I would say, a bit more time to the process than we otherwise be expected, but we're planning for that. When it comes to contracting? No, we don't. There's no impact COVID has on that process.

Robert Catellier

Okay. So just to confirm then, I think this press release for the earnings was the first time you had a date associated with trend to contract the first half of 2021. Previously, I don't think there was a date, but you were talking about at least into the early part of 2021. So effectively, there's no real change then to your time line expectations.

Christian Bayle

No, we weren't trying to signal anything. We were just trying to clear that it can be sometime in the first 6 months rather than just a vaguely speaking to 2021.

Robert Catellier

Okay. And then I think if I understand correctly from the presentation, you're 70% derisked at this point on HPC. Is there a yearend target? And is the path to get there simply productivity at the site or is there something else?

Christian Bayle

No, it's just productivity at site. We're maybe a better way to describe it, you can kind of picture it a little better, like we intend to be mechanically complete at PDH, which is by far the more complex of the 2 plants by late spring next year. So it's coming up very quick. And then PP will follow later in 2021. So this project is getting into the final stages.

Robert Catellier

Okay. It sounds like things are going well there. So just one last question for me. It's just on the propane side. As you're aware, we've seen a slowdown of production in the province. And there are new sources of demand coming from those export terminals. So has that had any impact on contract negotiations with producers or on margin expectations for spot problems?

Christian Bayle

No, actually. The -- honestly, we don't consider the West Coast exports as demand. It's just additional export capacity. It's no different from the export capacity that's in the Gulf. It's just a different location. And the price points between those 2 export locations aren't that material. The material, but the differences aren't that material. So we're looking at Edmonton propane prices today are lower than the historical averages we've seen since the Convential pipeline reversal. And when there was maybe I'll speak a bit to the polypropylene versus Edmonton propane spread. They were -- they took a pounding in Q2. I remember sitting in this room on Q2 call, and I think that the number is slightly under USD 1,000 per tonne. Well, just wait a few months. They're now back up to about 30% to just over $1,300 a tonne, which is right in line with historical averages. So the margins are strong.

Operator

Your next question comes from Robert Kwan with RBC Capital Markets. Just starting with the Alberta petrochemical program.

Robert Kwan

Just with your experience with Heartland to date. How has that impacted your desire or approach to building more petrochemical facilities, whether that be the acrylic acid facility or something else?

Christian Bayle

Well, I think it's just frankly, it's just another enhancement. It just provides more transparency and certainty to a project proponent like ourselves in terms of how to look at the long-term economics of petrochemical investment. Which is great. Again, I just -- in my earlier comments, I really applaud the government putting such a sensible structure around these sorts of investments, which are going to be a big deal for Alberta over the coming decades. So other than that, our approach remains the same. We are, to reiterate, highly focused on the completion and commercial operations of Heartland that is our primary commercial focus right now and any future investments, we'll talk about in due course.

Robert Kwan

And just in terms of your experience with Heartland, the construction, the contracting would that change if you pursued another petrochemical facility, how you would approach whether it's partnership, funding, contracting? Or would it be very similar to happy with kind of how Heartland is procedure here.

Christian Bayle

Well, I would say our views have definitely, call it, evolved, I guess, on how you approach contracting and financing. When it comes to these sort of major investments. The world can be extremely volatile as the last few years of how year, especially when you have a long build, that the company has to work through. So if you're asking me, would we construct wall contracting another facility like Heartland, I think the answer would be no. The contracts come first. When it comes to the execution, the physical execution, I wouldn't change a thing with how our project execution teams have operated here are -- the execution has been first class. We have first-class safety performance. The productivity has been high, and I'm very confident in our team's capabilities there. When it comes to financing, yes, obviously, there's a variety of approaches you can take when you're financing large projects. If it's something like an acrylic acid plant that's frankly, not that expensive, $500 million, $600 million. That's relatively easy to finance if you're approaching multibillion-dollar projects, then obviously, partnering at the gate can make some sense. We'll just continue to evolve our thinking in that regard.

Robert Kwan

Perfect. Just a finer kind of -- I don't know if this was just a nuance or something was intended, but just in the HPC outlook section, in the second quarter report, you noted that absent a partnership you'd pursue it under a self-funding model. And in this quarter, the whole self-funding model wordings been dropped. Is that just because you've closed your storage? Or is there something like that?

Christian Bayle

No, we certainly weren't intending to signal anything there. We've got -- with the closure of the European transaction, we've got nearly $3 billion worth of capacity. So we clearly can operate under a self-funding model to complete hardwood.

Robert Kwan

Perfect. And then just to finish on conventional pipelines. I appreciate the color on the sequential improvement. Just wondering what you've seen quarter-to-date, is that followed through in terms of just continued improvement in volumes on your systems?

Jeffrey Marchant

Yes. Rob, it's Jeff here. We are continuing to see growth. I think our low was back in May. We're probably about 30% down from what we exited in 2019. Right now, we're we recovered to being about 10% down. And in fact, in October, just finishing. We're just approaching 168,000, 169,000 barrels a day. So we are continuing on that path, albeit a little bit. Slower than what we probably talked about back in Q2, but it is heading in the right direction.

Operator

Your next question comes from Andrew Kuske with Crédit Suisse.

Andrew Kuske

Just on HPC, you spent $2.9 billion to date. You've got $1.1 billion to go. Within that amount, how much is a contingency amount? Within your budget? How much buffer do you have?

Christian Bayle

Yes, it's a good question. We've never spoken publicly about the level of contingency. I guess what I can say is we're quite comfortable that we have a reasonable amount of contingency left in that number for the current level of completion in the project.

Andrew Kuske

Okay. And then, I mean, you mentioned all the heavy lifting that's going on the PDH side of it, which is the more complicated side, and that's coming to late spring completion and mechanical sense. Could you give us a bit of guidance as far as your CapEx expectations into '21?

Christian Bayle

Can you repeat that question again?

Andrew Kuske

It is really the quarterly run rate on how do you anticipate the CapEx looking, the $1.1 billion to go? How is that going to be skewed over '21 and every really Q4 to '21?

Christian Bayle

If you just wait a month, we're going to put out our -- some guidance on our capital spend for 2021 across the company.

Andrew Kuske

Okay. Fair enough. And then maybe just different direction, just on the residual storage business that you have. Do you have a process that's ongoing for the sale of that business?

Christian Bayle

No, we currently don't. So we -- I think we've been telling everybody that we're going to retain this business for now, but it is still non-core to us. So we'll see how things proceed, and we'll be able to get the EBITDA from that business, which is -- it's looking pretty positive, as I mentioned before in my comments. But at some point in time, we do anticipate selling those assets in the future, but we do not have a formal process ongoing right now.

Operator

Your next question comes from Patrick Kenny with National Bank Financial.

Patrick Kenny

So just a follow-up on the contracting front for HBC. And I appreciate not wanting to disclose anything until the search for a partner is complete by, say, the middle of next year, but I just wanted to confirm that you are expecting to disclose what percentage of your EBITDA guidance is locked in with contracts at some point before commissioning? Or is there a scenario where we could get to early 2022 HBCs online, and we still don't have visibility on how much capacity is spoken for?

Christian Bayle

No. We have committed that we will either disclose once we hit at least the lower level of our targeted contracting, which is 70% or when the project goes into service. We provide that transparency.

Patrick Kenny

Perfect. Okay. And then just on the asset swap with plans, obviously, there's still a big counterparty for you on the NGL front. So just curious, any other opportunities to optimize your commercial arrangements with them or ownership of assets over the coming years.

Christian Bayle

Sorry, your question is regarding is it specifically Plains?

Patrick Kenny

Yes, with Plains. And I guess I'm thinking obviously, at Cochrane, the commercial contract there? And maybe you could speak to the potential to expand cochrane at some point. There's a little bit of tail risk, obviously, with some West Coast cities. Banning natural gas? And maybe you can comment as well on whether or not this tail risk causes you to take a pause on this expansion? Or does that bring an opportunity to the table for plans to take a little bit of that expansion?

Christian Bayle

Well, I think in terms of physical assets, we've made the moves that are beneficial for both planes and us. So we think that's kind of not invested now. Regarding expansions at Cochrane, our big focus, Pat, is the how -- whether it's fee-based cash flow or commodity cash flow. We're far more focused on creating anchoring an expansion of Cochrane under a fee-based arrangement than any other method. And until we can find a methodology that gets us there, we're likely to sit on the sidelines with corporate expansion, even though the volumes are there to underpin one.

Operator

Your next question comes from Praneeth Satish [ph] with Wells Fargo.

Unidentified Analyst

If you don't find a partner by the end of H1 '21, would you be open to finding a partner after HBC is up and running in 2022 and the cash flow is more visible? Or should we assume if you don't find a partner, then you're basically inclined to manage the project Solo into the foreseeable future?

Christian Bayle

Well, I think our motivation to have a partner would certainly be different once the project is in service. So you never close the door. But again, I think the motivation is clearly at a different level at that point.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. And then can you just maybe talk from a high level that your willingness to contract less than the targeted 70% leave a greater portion of HPC for your marketing group. I think as you mentioned, the polypropylene margins are solid, and there's strong demand here for polypropylene because the PPE gloves and the like.

Christian Bayle

We're an energy infrastructure company. So contracting the cash flow is our top priority. And we're more than willing to give up a piece of the pie to accomplish that cash flow stability, no matter what the margin is.

Operator

Your next question comes from Rob Hope with Scotiabank.

Robert Hope

Just a follow-up question on the Heartland. As we take a look at 2021, what are the kind of key milestones you're looking for there? And with the PDH mechanically complete in the spring, when do you think you'll start to meaningfully put some propane in there? And then I guess, also, how will you treat the PDH on the other side? Sorry, the topline on the inside?

Christian Bayle

The way we view a gap between mechanical completion of the 2 facilities, is it the bigger the gap, the more opportunity for a very prudent commissioning process. So we're not focused on trying to produce propylene, call it, what, early. We're more focused on making sure we line out the PDH plant as sensibly as possible so that when both plants go into service in early 2022, we get a good, stable, meaningful operating rate out of the game.

Robert Hope

All right. That's helpful. And then how do you -- how are you looking at the royalty credits given to you by the government, how would you look to monetize that? Would you look to do it over a number of years or something more upfront?

Christian Bayle

Well, one of the really nice benefits of this new program, the Alberta government has just rolled out at the end of last month is that we have an opportunity to roll the PDP credits that we have for the PDH plant. Into the new program, and it changes from a royalty credit to essentially a cash payment. And therefore, there's no potential leakage in terms of having to monetize a royalty credit. So that's -- it's what might be a modest benefit, but it's a benefit nonetheless. So we don't have any issues now regarding how to manage our royalty credit if we indeed decide to roll PDP credits into the new program.

Operator

Your next question comes from Ben Pham with BMO.

Benjamin Pham

I had a question coming back to Heartland. And I'm wondering, can you comment on the liquidity of the hedging party propylene or given even the propane side of things in the event where there's a range of contracting 70% to 85%. Is there a way to derisk those cash flows in a way where you can hedge out a relatively long-dated strip?

Christian Bayle

Well, there certainly is a liquid market for both. So yes, you can hedge that spread. It's not -- obviously, it's not like a currency hedge where you can't go out many, many years. But off the top of my head, what Cory, what is the hedge -- how deep is the hedge market for propane?

Cory Neufeld

Yes. I believe 18 months.

Christian Bayle

And off the top of my head, Ben, I couldn't say how long you could go on the PP side, but it's probably something similar, if not a bit longer.

Benjamin Pham

Okay. Is the PP side, just what matures. I mean, is it -- would it be priced at WTI as a correlation? Or is there at a pretty active market out there?

Christian Bayle

Well, it's an active market. There's 8,000 kilotons a year of PP is consumed in North America. So there is an index directly for that commodity.

Benjamin Pham

Okay. And you mentioned earlier too around having ample logistics capability to the market the product, so the rails and whatnot. Is that also apply in a situation where maybe your contracted percentage doesn't get to the 78%, 85% of it, if it's lower, do you need to invest in more storage facilities or other logistics assets to capture a spread there?

Christian Bayle

No. The way to think about it, Ben, is we're going to be -- Inter pipe's going to be tasked with marketing of the vast majority of the actual physical pellets Day in and day out. The contracting is irrelevant compared to how you physically put the pellets into the marketplace. So all the transportation logistics, the sales points around North America, all that kind of infrastructure will be in place regardless of we're contracted one level or fully contracted. Does that make sense?

Benjamin Pham

Yes, it does. And interesting swap with Milk River and whatnot, is there any other sort of interesting opportunities like that where it's our asset swap more modest transactions that you can -- that you're seeing out there?

Christian Bayle

Not really. The Milk River one. We acknowledge it's not -- this isn't massively material stuff. But it is a very good sensible transaction for both planes and us. And in fact, this is something that we've been talking about for a very long time. It just took now to kind of crystallize the right environment to make it happen. And we don't see a lot of other opportunities like that in front of us on the Milk River Empress deal we just completed.

Operator

There are no further questions. I will now turn the call back over to Jeremy Roberge for closing remarks.

Jeremy Roberge

Great. Well, thank you, and thank you, everyone, for participating on our conference call today. We certainly look forward to discussing our fourth quarter 2020 results with you on February 12, 2021. Thank you, and goodbye.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.