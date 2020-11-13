The fund discount to net asset value really blew out in March, and it hasn't really returned to its historical average.

I've recently been digging through closed-end funds. When these funds are trading at a deep discount to net asset value, they can make for interesting special situations.

Sure, it is common for these vehicles to trade at a sizeable discount. But if you dig in and look widely enough, you're bound to come across one where it is hard to justify the magnitude of the discount to the net assets.

My general plan is as follows, buy if:

I can't explain the discount I like the holdings The fees are acceptable Decent management company

I hold until the discount to NAV comes in, or I find something much better. Usually, there are sizeable distributions while waiting for the discount to NAV to narrow. Especially if you focus on fixed-income vehicles (and I do like these better).

I want to bet on the discount narrowing. If you have a 12% discount that you expect to narrow to 8% over time, but you need to hold equities (potentially with leverage) to achieve that, the day-to-day results are mainly driven by random swings in the equities.

The Blackstone/GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) invests in securities selected for:

Can go long and short in fixed income.

The fund seeks to invest in securities rated below investment grade

Security selection based on fundamental analysis using a research-driven credit approach

Usually concentrates on U.S. markets.

The fund definitely trades at a sizeable discount to the net asset value. March demonstrates it can always get worse. However, at a discount of 11.62%, it is definitely on the wider end of the discount it has historically traded at.

Data by YCharts

Returns don't mean much but, just like most people, I do take a look. Usually, the fund seems to be able to stay close to the benchmark in down years. In positive years, it seems to be able to outperform strongly.

Data: Morningstar

I was a bit surprised at the volatility and the size of the returns. The fund trades at a level where it distributes 9.8% per annum. That seems impossible by running a long/short credit fund with a leverage ratio of ~30%.

Data by YCharts

As I looked deeper, it turns out they can short, but they are currently not running any short positions. Don't buy this thinking you'll be hedged all the time.

Digging through portfolio characteristics, it turns out the average loan spread is 4.33%, and the average coupon is 7.99%. Duration for the portfolio is only 0.75x, which is remarkably low. The fund is 167% long, which is quite aggressive.

But it is heavily invested in industries that tend to be quite defensive from a credit standpoint. The top 5 industries being healthcare, high tech, services, banking, finance insurance but also construction and building.

Data: Blackstone/GSO

Obviously, the fund manager is very flexible in where they can invest. The current portfolio composition in terms of credit quality is 84.18% senior secured loans, 17.21% high yield bonds, 1.56% collateralized loan obligations and 0.16% equities. 30% of holdings have a B2 rating, 15% of holdings have a B3 rating, and then, there are slices between 12% and 15% Caa1 and Caa2 rated securities. Outside of that, the allocations are sort of negligible.

The portfolio looks really great to me. I'm not familiar with most of the names, but that's exactly what I want. It means they are putting together a creative portfolio while searching far and wide for the best credits.

I like the names that I do know superficially. Ivanti Software and SurveyMonkey are tech companies but with revenue streams I'd expect to be rather sticky. Onex is a smaller but strong private equity firm. I don't see anything that's obviously very cyclical, and that makes sense, given the sector allocations they're weighting towards.

I also see some credits that I think are LBOs. These types of loans can be really bad or really great. I have enough confidence in GSO/Blackstone. They're generally on the right side of these selections. These days, Blackstone is an asset gatherer to some extent, but they have a history of strong performance and a culture that's focused on generating strong performance.

Overall, I really like this fund. It is quite attractive at this discount. It has mostly traded at a much narrower discount of around 6% over the last 3 years. But we are in the final innings of 2020 and usually that's when the best opportunities pop-up in this space.

Maybe it deserves a bit of a larger discount to net asset value, given we are still in the middle of a pandemic (given there's now visibility into a vaccine); there could still be a lot of defaults. However, I see no reason why this would be unique to BGX, while the market does seem to be quite selective in its demands for a larger risk premium.

I'm not buying this yet. I certainly couldn't fault anyone who wanted to add some aggressive credit exposure here. Especially, if you believe this could return to a premium to NAV over time. If you liked this article, it is worth checking out a few closed-end funds that I did pick up recently:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BGX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.