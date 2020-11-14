Analysts are setting a target price of $19. I think that is unrealistic within the next 6-12 months. I would say $8-$10, but approvals and gene therapy candidate could create significant further upside after 2022.

The company has raised $60m via share offerings this year, which has depressed the share price but set up funding for a pivotal trial of lead candidate MarzAA.

Investment Thesis

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) is leveraging its proprietary protease engineering platform to create 3 product candidates targeting the Hemophilia A and B treatment space and is also developing a side line, in collaboration with Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), for a treatment targeting the ocular condition Dry Macular Degeneration ("Dry AMD").

MarzAA - indicated for Hemophilia type A and B patients who have developed inhibitors against the wild-type Factor VIII or Factor IX blood clotting proteins, making them refractory to factor replacement treatment - has shown efficacy in a phase 2/3 trial, significantly reducing patient bleeds per year and days with bleeding, and will enter a pivotal Phase 3 trial before the end of this year (subject to pandemic-related delays), whilst DalcA - indicated for type B patients - recently completed a phase 2b trial in which it achieved protective target FIX levels of >12% (peak of 27%).

Both candidates present a significant point of differentiation to current standards of care in that they can be administered subcutaneously (under the skin) as opposed to intravenously (directly into a patient's vein), theoretically making for a more convenient and efficient, and potentially longer duration treatment option. A third candidate, the Factor IX gene therapy construct CB 2679d-GT, is at the preclinical stage, but may be the company's most valuable asset, since gene therapy offers the potential of a one-time cure instead of a lifelong treatment regime.

Meanwhile, the company has developed CB 2782-PEG - a potent, long acting anti-complement factor 3 ("C3") protease enzyme indicated for treatment of Dry AMD (a buildup of fatty deposits around the eyes) - for which there are no currently approved treatments - and potentially other disorders. Biogen has paid $15m upfront for a license to develop and commercialise the drug, as well as pledging milestone payments worth up to $340m, plus single-to-low-double-digit royalties on commercial sales.

Catalyst estimated addressable markets - all candidates. Source: company investor presentation.

As we can see above, Catalyst is targeting lucrative markets, and having completed 2 share offerings this year, raising $32m in February, and $28m in June, the company says it has funding in place to last until 2022. After the June fundraising, Catalyst's share price fell from $8, to $4.3 in late September, but has recently gathered some momentum and the stock trades at $6 at the time of writing.

Although Catalyst is unlikely to secure approval for any of its candidates before 2022 (the estimated primary completion date for MarzAA's pivotal trial is January 2022), the ability of MarzAA to compete with Novo Nordisk's (NYSE:NVO) intravenous NovoSeven treatment - which made ~$1.2bn of sales in FY19 - and potentially replace it as a standard of care, thanks to its subcutaneous administration which can be used to prevent bleeding episodes rather than treat them (as NovoSeven does), is an exciting long-term catalyst for investors.

DalcA's total addressable market ("TAM") is nearly as large (based on company projections), whilst the Biogen tie-up may provide regular cash injections related to the progress of CB 2782-PEG, and there is a significant unmet need in this space which ought to richly reward the first company to market with a treatment.

The biggest challenges that Catalyst faces, in my view, are the competitive nature of its markets - the company will need to show clear outperformance against current standard-of-care treatments, but even that may not be enough if another company gets to market with an SQ treatment first - and the progress of gene therapies, which are regarded as the optimal hemostasis treatment type.

Interestingly, Catalyst shares spiked from $4.5 in November 2017 to $32 in February 2018, based on positive data from early trials of its gene therapy candidate 2679d-GT in South Korea, which increased FIX activity levels in 5 patients to a median of 16%, but collapsed to a price of $10 shortly afterwards after neutralizing antibodies were observed in patients, which caused Catalyst to halt the trial.

This seems to suggest that 2679d-GT is, or at least was, the most valuable asset in Catalyst's portfolio, but that progress has been stalled, and in a competitive space, other companies have moved ahead in this particular race.

I will discuss the companies developing gene therapies (and Catalyst's potential competitive advantage) in more depth later in the article, but personally, I think it may be a while yet before we see a commercialised gene therapy, and therefore, I think that, if approved, MarzAA and DalcA could claim a significant share of their respective markets.

That ought to be enough to support a growing share price. Catalyst is unlikely to dilute shareholders unless it presents trial data that results in a significant share price spike (which investors will not mind), or until it is clear whether or not MarzAA is likely to win an approval, in early 2022. The company makes for an attractive acquisition prospect (for Biogen or another pharma looking to increase exposure to the lucrative hemophilia market), and has a large and diverse set of institutional shareholders, whilst an experienced management team and influential board ought to provide good stewardship.

Analysts have set a consensus target price for the stock of $19, and whilst I think that is a little high, given 2021 will not provide a great deal of company news flow or price catalysts, I think investors could make do with a 6-12 month target of $8-$10, in anticipation of a potentially huge year for the company in 2022, possibly with multiple product approvals, and perhaps, progress with its gene therapy candidate.

The Hemophilia Opportunity

Catalyst's most advanced candidate is Marzeptacog alfa ("MarzAA"), a next-generation recombinant Factor VIIa variant, which is expected to enter a 60 patient, phase 3 trial before the end of the year, for on-demand treatment (up to 3 doses) and control of episodic bleeding in subjects with Hemophilia A or Hemophilia B with inhibitor, compared with a current standard of care treatment, with a primary endpoint of hemostatic efficacy at 24 hours using a standard 4-point assessment scale.

MarzAA met all its primary - annualized bleed rate ("ABR") at a subject's final dose level - and secondary - safety, tolerability and lack of anti-drug-antibody - endpoints in a phase 2 trial which concluded in 2019. After 50 days of daily subcutaneous ("SQ") administration, MarzAA significantly reduced the mean 6-month pre-study patient ABR from 19.8 to 1.6 during treatment (p<0.01), and reduced Proportion of Days with Bleeding from a 6-month pre-treatment mean of 12.3%, to 0.8%.

The drug was safe and well tolerated after a total of 517 doses, and was shown to have a half-life of 16.6 hours. A phase 1/2a study conducted in 2020 confirmed that Catalyst's dosing strategy - single dose and twice and thrice dosing of 60 µg/kg at 3-hourly intervals - was optimised in advance of the Phase 3 trial.

N7 sales breakdown plus comparison to MarzAA. Source: company investor presentation.

MarzAA's case against its chief rival, the standard of care NovoSeven ("N7"), looks strong at the present time. According to an American Society of Hematology ("ASH") document:

Currently approved FVIIa containing products take 6-24 hours to achieve hemostasis and maintain efficacy.

Whilst:

SQ MarzAA is quickly absorbed and has the potential to achieve and maintain plasma levels in the desired range with an acceptable safety profile.

MarzAA's half life is expected (by Catalyst) to be ~8x longer than N7 and have 9x greater activity, with the potential to reduce rebleeding, and to be used as a prophylaxis, whilst the drug ought to be better suited to pediatric treatment. Like NovoSeven, MarzAA is also likely to be approved (it will soon enter a phase 1/2 trial) as a treatment for Glanzmann Thrombasthenia, Acquired Hemophilia, Factor VII deficiency, and additionally, for SQ treatment of bleeds in Hemophilia A patients.

MarzAA has another rival in the shape of Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Hemlibra - approved for prophylactic treatment of Hemophilia A with and without inhibitors, and also administered via SQ. However, Catalyst says that Hemlibra is not suitable to treat episodic bleeding and also expects that MarzAA can be combined with Hemlibra to treat breakthrough bleeds - and would be the only SQ treatment that can be used as a combo treatment in this way.

Dalcinonacog alfa ("DalcA") - a next-generation SQ Factor IX ("FIX") treatment has completed a 28-day phase 2b clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of 6 patients with severe Hemophilia B. Results were presented at the World Federation of Hemophilia Virtual Summit in June, showing that, at a dosage level of 100 IU/kg, protective target FIX levels of >12% (27% peak) were observed in all participants, with DalcA achieving a half-life of 2.5 to 5.1 days, and no neutralizing anti-drug antibodies detected. 1 patient withdrew from the trial after reporting injection site reactions.

Catalyst's third candidate - the Factor IX gene therapy construct CB 2679d-GT - appears to have fallen behind in the race to develop a successful hemophilia-targeting gene therapy. I can find no reference to the phase 1/2 South Korean trials in either Catalyst's 2019 10K or Q320 10Q, so I can only assume the company was forced to start over.

Hematological disorders gene therapy landscape: Hemophilia-B. Source: Piper Jaffray - Bioinsights.

As we can see above, the likes of Spark Therapeutics, uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE), and Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) all have a gene therapy targeting Hemophilia B in phase 3 trials (as of September 2019), although Catalyst recently presented data at the World Federation of Hemophilia Summit, suggesting that, in mice models, CB 2679d-GT generated a:

4-fold reduction in blood loss and an 8-fold reduction in bleeding time when compared with the same dose of the Padua variant of FIX.

The Padua variant of Factor IX is a feature of Spark, uniQure, and Freeline's treatments. Catalyst also presented data showing that in a pilot non-human primate study:

CB 2679d-GT was well tolerated with high FIX expression that stabilized to approximately 25% to 50% FIX above baseline levels at the 6-week interim data cutoff.

The company has licensed AAV technology from Stanford and is working with the university on an optimised Adeno-associated virus ("AAV") vector technology, so it would seem the gene-therapy treatment option is still very much in play, as a more efficacious, second generation release, however, which appears to be several years away from a pivotal trial.

Hemophilia Market and Competition

Hemophilia is a large market, estimated to be worth ~$10.5bn in 2018, and growing at a CAGR of 5% per annum. The disease causes excessive bleeding and is X-linked recessive, which means it mostly affects males, although homozygous females can also be affected. Hemophilia A - caused by deficiency of the factor VIII protein required for normal blood coagulation - affects ~1 in every 5k males born, and Hemophilia B - caused by deficiency of the Factor IX protein, affects 1 in 20-30k. There are estimated to be ~1.1m hemophilia patients worldwide, with ~400k suffering from severe hemophilia, of whom ~20k reside in the US.

Being a large market, it is also highly competitive, and because most hemophilia treatments are biologics, and act as a treatment rather than a cure for a disease that lasts a lifetime, highly lucrative. In 2015, Express Scripts calculated the average annual costs of drugs treating Hemophilia to be >$270k, whilst patients who suffer from disease complications could expect to be charged >$1m per annum. The investment bank Alliance Bernstein also estimated the US market alone to be worth >$4.6bn.

That means there are a plethora of treatments either already on the market or in development, which could make life difficult for Catalyst, despite its differentiated and, to date, based on clinical trial performance, successful approach.

As discussed, if approved, MarzAA's main competition will come from Novo Nordisk's $1.1bn per annum drug NovoSeven RT ("N7"), which has been on the market since 1998, and in a room temperature form since 2008.

Takeda Pharmaceutical' (TAK) FEIBA - indicated for intravenous on-demand and prophylactic use - is another competitor with sales around the $500m mark, as is Roche's Hemlibra - a Factor IXa-Factor X monoclonal antibody indicated for SQ prophylaxis in adults and children. Novo Nordisk's Hemophilia A only self-injected Esperoct has been approved but is only just coming to market in the US owing to IP issues, whilst Shire's Adynovate, Sanofi's (NASDAQ:SNY) Eloctate, Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYZF) Kovaltry, and CSL Behring's Afstyla are all long-acting factor VIII products.

Biogen & Dry AMD

In a recent investor presentation, Catalyst makes the claim that CB 2782-PEG preclinical data ought to translate into a best-in-class human intravitreal with a 3-4x per annum dosing schedule, and the deal with Biogen certainly suggests the treatment has the potential to address this sizable unmet need.

Once again, however, Catalyst faces significant competition in this space, notably from IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) (my note here) whose C5 targeting treatment Zimura has returned positive data from a phase 2b trial of patients with Geographic Atrophy ("GA") - an advanced form of Dry AMD - and has now progressed to a pivotal phase 3 trial, which could be stopped after just 6 months if the data is good enough.

Even so, the market opportunity here is very large, and there may well be space for 2 differentiated treatments. Regeneron's (NASDAQ:REGN) Eylea is a $5bn per annum treatment targeting Wet-AMD, which has a similar sized pool of patients, plus IVERIC's treatment primarily targets later stage AMD.

Risks

Catalyst reported $112m of current assets as of Q320, and total liabilities of just $17.8m, so the company has few near-term financial concerns - its cash burn in the first 9 months of this year is a modest (for a biotech) $37.3m.

Pandemic pressures could delay the progress of trials - notably MarzAA's pivotal one - it is touch and go as to whether this will begin before the end of 2020, and timescales is probably the biggest risk I would associate with Catalyst. The company needs to show some strong late stage data soon - it could even come from DalcA if the company can fast-track a trial design, or even from one of MarzAA's other target indications.

Until that happens and the company can start ramping up in anticipation of commercialisation, the share price could drift, and as mentioned previously, the market's preference for gene therapies punishes Catalyst when other companies make strides in this area, and whilst it works to ready its own candidate for clinical trials.

There is an ever-present risk of neutralising antibodies being detected in any of the company's clinical trials, which would create a drastic downside, and no significant pipeline of preclinical assets to fall back on lead candidates does disappoint.

Finally, the competition looks strong in all of Catalyst's target markets - Roche's Hemlibra looks like the most significant obstacle - and pharmas will keep targeting these lucrative spaces - although as discussed, that could play into Catalyst's hands by making it an acquisition target.

Conclusion

Recommending Catalyst Biosciences as an investment opportunity is a tough call, but there are several reasons why I feel bullish about the company's short and long-term price upside potential.

Firstly, in my experience, company's share prices tend to dip by a disproportionate amount to the amount that investors have actually been diluted after a fundraising, and Catalyst's certainly seems cheap at this time - a market cap of $129m is very low - whilst the recent momentum suggests it may be reverting back to a more realistic valuation of its assets and opportunities, and investors ought to be able to ride that wave.

Secondly, there is a strong management team in place (in my view), led by President and CEO Nassim Usman Ph.D. Usman worked at Sirna Therapeutics before it was acquired by Merck (MRK), has a background in venture capital and sits on the boards of several biotechs.

CMO Howard Levy Ph.D. is a hemophilia specialist, formerly of Inspiration Biopharmaceuticals, and Novo Nordisk, where he helped to develop NovoSeven. Grant Blouse, Senior Vice President of Translational Research, is also ex-Novo Nordisk, and Senior Vice President Anju Chatterji, Ph.D. has worked at both Bayer and Novartis in leadership positions. Board member Eddie Williams is an ex Senior Vice President of biopharmaceuticals at Novo Nordisk Inc., specialising in hemophilia, and the rest of the board are stacked with pharma experience.

Most important is the question of whether MarzAA and DalcA can carry their strong phase 2/3 trial data into a pivotal trial and make themselves eligible for approval. If they can, I believe the company's SQ advantage can help its products gain a significant market share in a period during which NovoSeven's IV treatment is likely to start to feel outdated, and there is an absence of approved gene therapies (Catalyst has its own curveball in the gene-therapy department, also).

In that scenario, I think Catalyst could pull in sales of ~$500m by 2025, which would work out at a revenue per share of ~$22, and a price to sales ratio of ~0.3x, which would surely have to increase significantly, driving the share price up. These are ballpark figures but give a rough indication of how an approval - or even the perception that a product will be approved - could rapidly and drastically move the share price needle.

Catalyst is a risky buy for me, and time-pressure is its enemy, but pressure sometimes makes diamonds, as they say.

If you like what you have just read and want to receive at least 4 exclusive stock tips every week focused on Pharma, Biotech and Healthcare, then join me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth. Invest alongside the model portfolio or simply access the investment bank-grade financial models and research. I hope to see you there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CBIO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.