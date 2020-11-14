Energy stocks have been battered during 2020 since the March 2020 oil price collapse and outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. One which has been under considerable pressure is Colombia's national oil company Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC). The integrated energy major has lost almost 46% since the start of 2020, triggering considerable speculation that it is deeply undervalued making now the time to buy. Ecopetrol is 88.49% owned by the Colombian government with the remaining 11.51% owned by private investors. It has 41.1 billion common shares issued, and 20 of its Colombian common shares make up one NYSE-listed ADR. Ecopetrol is an integrated energy company with upstream, midstream, and downstream operations.

Improving outlook for upstream

Colombia's national oil company is the Andean country's single largest oil producer, pumping on average 681,000 barrels of oil equivalent daily for the third quarter 2020, representing around 74% of Colombia's total average daily hydrocarbon output for the period. The company has diversified its operations away from Colombia. It has amassed a portfolio of upstream oil and natural gas assets in the Permian Basin, Gulf of Mexico and offshore Brazil.

Source: Ecopetrol.

This is important to note because of Colombia's limited proven oil reserves (Spanish) of just over 2 billion barrels of oil with a short production life of a mere 6 years and 3.1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas which will last 8 years. Ecopetrol has proven hydrocarbon reserves of 1.893 million barrels of oil equivalent, of which just under 90% are in Colombia. Those reserves at the current rate of production will last for almost 8 years.

Ecopetrol's proven reserves are quite low for an integrated major energy company, stressing the need for the company to ramp up exploration activities and diversify into other jurisdictions. This highlights why Ecopetrol's acquisition of exploration assets in the Permian Basin, Gulf of Mexico, Mexico, Peru and offshore Atlantic Brazil is an important strategy for ensuring the company's future.

Source: Ecopetrol Form 20F 31 March 2020.

The lack of proven reserves is a significant headwind for Ecopetrol despite its notable reserve replacement ratio, which was 169% for 2019 and an average of 140% barrels over the last 3 years. The problem is that the impressive reserve replacement ratio is mainly the result of advanced recovery techniques rather than new significant oil discoveries.

In a positive development, firmer oil prices saw Ecopetrol increase its 2020 investment plan to between $3 billion and $3.4 billion, compared to its adjusted May 2020 plan of $2.5 billion to $3 billion. The energy major intends to allocate 78% of that budget to upstream exploration and development activities, which management hopes will bolster hydrocarbon reserves and lift production to 700,000 barrels daily by the end of 2020.

Ecopetrol has drilled 164 development wells for the first nine months of 2020, completed over 170 workovers and finished 10 exploratory wells compared to an annual target of 13. During 2019, Ecopetrol's exploratory wells had a 40% success rate, indicating that further hydrocarbon discoveries will be made for the exploration wells drilled for the year to date, thereby boosting the company's oil reserves.

The push to introduce hydraulic fracturing or fracking into Colombia has the potential to significantly boost both the Andean country's oil and natural gas reserves as well as Ecopetrol's. The national oil company Ecopetrol will take a leading role in unconventional oil exploration and production as well as the fracking pilots with Colombia's energy minster Diego Mesa stating that the first pilot wells will be drilled by the end of 2021. The key geological formation being targeted by Ecopetrol is the La Luna shale in the Middle Magdalena Valley where it has 730,000 acres.

Source: Ecopetrol June 2020 Investor Presentation.

The formation has been compared to the Eagle Ford and Niobrara shales in the U.S. with La Luna believed to hold similar potential. The La Luna formation is estimated to hold 100 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent, while the U.S. Geological Survey puts mean resources at 449 million barrels of oil equivalent comprised of 233 million barrels of oil and 1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Those numbers highlight that the successful exploitation of unconventional shale oil and gas in the Middle Magdalena Valley alone would be a game-changer for Ecopetrol and petroleum-dependent Colombia.

Another important trend which will boost Ecopetrol's domestic earnings is its growing natural gas production. Colombia is suffering from a shortage of natural gas because of growing demand and declining supply from mature natural gas fields, the Chuchupa and Ballena complex in the offshore Guajira Basin which are responsible for most of the Andean country's natural gas production. The severity of the shortage forced Colombia to commence liquified natural gas imports in 2016, which have been steadily climbing because of a sustained natural gas supply shortage.

To promote natural gas exploration and production, the central government in Bogota has implemented a range of measures to attract investment and promote exploration for natural gas in Colombia. That sees the fossil fuel selling at a price which is far greater than the North American Henry Hub benchmark. For the third quarter 2020, Ecopetrol received on average around $4.31 per MMBTU sold, which is more than double the average Henry Hub price of $1.99 per MMBTU for the quarter. During that quarter, Ecopetrol's natural gas output climbed 5.4% quarter over quarter and a healthy 8% year over year to 85.2 barrels of oil equivalent. That coupled with growing demand and higher natural gas prices in Colombia bodes well for the increased profitability of Ecopetrol's upstream operations.

Ecopetrol's international upstream operations are also gaining considerable momentum. Colombia's national oil company, along with partner Occidental Petroleum (OXY), plans to drill 100 wells in the prolific Permian shale by the end of 2021. This will also boost oil reserves and ultimately production.

Source: Ecopetrol operating and Financial Results Third Quarter 2020.

The Permian's low breakeven price for new wells of $46 to $52 per barrel, according to the Dallas Federal Reserve, points Ecopetrol's growing profitability as onshore U.S: oil production rises and prices rebound. Those numbers, along with increased capital spending, bodes well for Ecopetrol to maintain its impressive reserve replacement ratio and grow its proven hydrocarbon reserves. That, along with an improving outlook for oil prices, bodes well for improved earnings.

For the third quarter 2020, Ecopetrol reported a net profit of around $231 million, which was a notable 34 times greater than the previous quarter, although it was 72% lower than a year earlier. That can be attributed primarily to higher oil prices, with Ecopetrol's average basket price for the period rising a healthy 88% quarter over quarter to $38.40 per barrel of oil equivalent.

Nonetheless, Ecopetrol's average basket price sells for a 38% discount to the international Brent benchmark. This is primarily because the company produces mainly heavy oil, making up 61% of its third quarter 2020 output. Colombia's main crude blends Castilla and Vasconia, which with API gravities of 17.7° and 23° along with high sulfur contents of 1.83% and 1.09% are heavy sour crude oils which trade at a discount to Brent.

It is this which is another major headwind for Ecopetrol. While many U.S. refineries are configured to process heavy sour crude oil blends, demand for lighter sweeter crude oils is soaring, particularly in Asia. That can be attributed to lighter sweeter crudes being cheaper and easier to refine into high quality low sulfur content gasoline, diesel and other fuels than heavy sour grades. The introduction of IMO2020 on 1 January, which significantly reduces the sulfur content of maritime fuels, was responsible for sparking a marked increase in demand for lighter sweeter crude oils from Asia. This saw demand for Brazil's Lula and Buzios crude oil blends, which have API gravities of 29° and 28.4° combined with low sulfur of 0.27% and 0.31%, skyrocket, seeing Latin America's richest economy become the third largest supplier of crude oil to China. That combined with Brazil, notably Petrobras, boosting production of lighter sweet pre-salt crude oil blends is placing considerable pricing pressure on other crude oil blends produced in South America. This, coupled with Castilla and Vasconia being heavier sourer crude oil grades, sees them trading at a deep discount to Brent, which is at around $4.50 per barrel. There is every risk of that differential widening because of surging global demand for lighter sweeter crude oil.

Nevertheless, Ecopetrol has made tremendous inroads into cutting operational expenses, so much so that it has an average production breakeven price of less than $30 per barrel. That means, even in this current depressed pricing environment, Ecopetrol's operations are cash flow positive and profitable. This is evident from the energy major's third quarter 2020 results where upstream operations reported a net income of $64 million despite Brent only averaging $42.91 per barrel for the period.

Guaranteed income from midstream assets

A key part of Ecopetrol's operations is its midstream assets, notably the company's controlling interests in Colombia's main pipelines. The energy major's midstream operations are a key earnings driver generating almost half of Ecopetrol's third quarter 2020 EBITDA. These are particularly important assets because they are a guaranteed source of cash flow for Ecopetrol. A combination of rugged terrain, the remote location of many oilfields and a lack of transportation infrastructure means that pipelines are the only economic means of transporting large volumes of crude oil in Colombia.

Even in the current harsh operating environment where sharply weaker oil prices are heavily impacting the profitability of upstream operations, Ecopetrol's midstream assets continue to generate strong earnings. Colombia's pipeline network, owned by Ecopetrol and its subsidiaries CENIT and Hocol, along with various interests owned by private companies, notably Colombia's second largest oil producer Frontera, connects the Andean country's major onshore sedimentary basins to the ports of Tumaco, on the Pacific Coast, and Coveñas on the Caribbean coast.

Source: Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol's midstream third quarter 2020 EBITDA was $643 million with an impressive EBITDA margin of 77.6%, while net income totaled $281 million, which was a 4% increase over the previous quarter. That solid quarter-over-quarter increase in net income can be attributed to higher transportation volumes. Ecopetrol's pipeline network carried 754,000 barrels of crude oil daily and 225,000 barrels of derivative products during the quarter, a total of 979,400 barrels of oil equivalent, which were, respectively, 0.3% lower and 32% higher compared to the previous quarter. Overall transported volumes were despite being 5.7% greater quarter over quarter were significantly weaker year over year to be down by 15% at 979,000 barrels of oil equivalent daily.

That number will grow, however, because of rising oil production in Colombia. Colombia's major drillers, Frontera, Parex and Gran Tierra, are bringing wells back online after shuttering uneconomic operations earlier this year because of the March 2020 oil price collapse and the COVID-19 pandemic. This is evident from Colombia's growing rig count, with Baker Hughes data showing 13 operational drilling rigs at the end of October 2020 compared to 12 for September, 6 at the end of July and 7 for August.

Source: Baker Hughes and U.S. EIA.

According to Colombia's Ministry of Mines and Energy national hydrocarbon production (Spanish) averaged 933,717 barrels of oil equivalent daily during September 2020, which was 1.72% greater than a month prior, with crude oil output expanding 1% month over month. Midstream earnings will continue to grow as Colombia's oil and natural gas production expands.

Downstream business is growing

Ecopetrol downstream operations are focused on its refineries in Cartagena and Barrancabermeja. Both operations reported solid third quarter 2020 numbers showing a notable improvement over the second quarter. These included a notable increase in throughput which increased by 24% quarter over quarter for Cartagena to almost 145,000 barrels daily and 30% for Barrancabermeja to 179,000 barrels daily. Refinery utilization rates also grew, rising by 20% and 13%, respectively, as Ecopetrol ramped up operations at the Cartagena and Barrancabermeja in response to the improved pricing environment.

Despite higher utilization and throughput, Ecopetrol's downstream business reported a $110 million loss for the third quarter, which was 14.5% greater than the period prior. That can be attributed to higher than anticipated operating costs caused by Colombia's COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, which forced Ecopetrol to shutter non-essential operations at its refinery. Going forward, operating costs should fall which when combined with higher oil production and greater domestic fuel demand will give downstream earnings a healthy lift.

Debt profile

Ecopetrol possesses a solid balance sheet with total liabilities of $25 billion at the end of the third quarter 2020, while long-term debt was $13 billion and cash on hand came to $2.2 billion. The company has a trailing twelve-month gross long-term debt to EBITDA multiple of 2.4 times, indicating that it is not over-leveraged but needs to reduce debt, if the originally planned multiple of 1.5 times is to be achieved. Ecopetrol will have that opportunity because of firmer oil prices, with Brent expected to reach $50 per barrel during 2021, and perhaps higher. While the degree of leverage is some cause for concern, it is not a material issue at this time, and it will fall lower as EBITDA rises.

Understanding risk

Aside from the usual commodity price and operational risks faced by an integrated oil company, Ecopetrol is exposed to country-specific risks because most of its operations are in Colombia. A deteriorating security environment and growing civil dissent is weighing heavily on Colombia's oil industry. Community blockades along with attacks on pipelines and well-heads have the potential to disrupt production. The Caño Limon-Coveñas and Transandino pipelines are popular targets for sabotage and bombings by the last remaining leftist rebel group the ELN. There were 42 attacks on the Caño Limon-Coveñas pipeline during 2019, mostly attributed to the ELN, and another 15 for the first five months of 2020, seeing a total of 25 attacks registered for that period on Colombia's oil infrastructure. Illegal syphoning of oil pipelines in Colombia is a growing problem further affecting their operational integrity.

When those pipelines are shut-in, operations at affected oilfields slow, with the crude oil being pumped needing to be stored onsite, and in some cases are shuttered until they are operational. There were also attacks on Ecopetrol's operations in the La Cira-Infantas oil field where 31 wells were sabotaged in early June 2020. There are also the costs associated with repairing the damage which will eat into earnings if attacks escalate. That can impact Ecopetrol's production and ultimately earnings. It was these concerns which underpinned Occidental's decision to sell its onshore Colombian assets.

Protests also rocked Colombia in November 2019 when people took to the streets to protest the Duque administration's economic and budgetary policies, escalating violence including the murder of community leaders and failure to implement the FARC peace agreement. Those protests are expected to recommence in 2020 once the national health emergency and lockdown requirements ease. There is every indication that escalating tensions in Colombia could impact the economically important oil industry and Ecopetrol's operations, likely adversely affecting earnings over the short term.

The boom in demand for lighter sweeter crude oil grades globally could also impact Ecopetrol's earnings. This could cause the price differentials between Brent and heavy source crude oil grades to widen, impacting the profitability of Ecopetrol's upstream operations. This is because over 60% of the company's oil production is comprised of heavy crude oil. The two main Colombian crude oil blends Castilla and Vasconia are heavy and sour with API gravities of 17.7° and 23° with high sulfur contents of 1.83% and 1.09%, making them particularly sour. That reduces their attractiveness for refiners in a world where there are ever greater sulfur content and other legislation being enacted to reduce pollution. Light sweeter crude oil varieties are cheaper and easier to process into high grade gasoline, diesel and other fuels.

Dividend payment

Ecopetrol is paying a dividend with a juicy yield of 9%. The dividend is paid annually and appears sustainable despite it having a 147% payout ratio. Ecopetrol possesses sufficient financial resources to cover the dividend. The next payment is not due until April, and it is anticipated that oil prices will rebound substantially by then giving Ecopetrol's net income a solid lift, which will see the payout ratio fall to a sustainable level. The dividend is also an important source of fiscal revenue for Colombia's government, meaning that a cut is unlikely even if warranted.

It should be noted that 10% withholding tax is levied on dividends paid to non-residents from the taxed profits of Colombian companies. That reduces Ecopetrol's dividend yield for U.S. residents to around 8%, which is still an extremely attractive yield. There is every indication that Ecopetrol can maintain its dividend payment in the current harsh operating environment, amplifying its attractiveness for investors.

Looking forward

This has been a tough year for Ecopetrol. Earnings have declined sharply with management forecasting 2020 EBITDA of $5.5 billion, which is 37% lower than 2019. In fact, Ecopetrol has not reported EBITDA that low since 2016 when Brent prices slid under $30 for the first time since the 2009 financial crisis. While plenty of headwinds abound for Ecopetrol, the stock appears cheap with its EV to EBITDA ratio of 5.5 lower than many of its competitors, including Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX). The company's appeal as an investment is amplified by its low breakeven costs for its upstream operations and increasingly diversified upstream asset base. Ecopetrol is cheap because an overstated sense of geopolitical risk is weighing on its market value. If Brent rebounds to over $50 per barrel, it is not difficult to see Ecopetrol's annual EBITDA rising to over $7 billion and its ADRs gaining at least 50%. For these reasons, Ecopetrol is an ideal play on higher oil, making now the time to buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.