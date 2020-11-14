News of good results in anti-COVID 19 vaccination trials were a boon for many stocks on the London board on Monday, especially names connected to travel. British Airways' (BA) parent company, International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) (OTCPK:ICAGY) (OTCPK:BABWF), gained 25% in a single day. That perhaps brought some relief to shareholders following a rough couple of weeks, in which the holding company announced the end of tenure of BA's chief executive and also issued a trading update which - given that it was scheduled to release third-quarter results just over a week later, on 30th October - suggests a nervousness in its communication. Below I look at what coming months look like for the company: in short, not encouraging.

Liquidity Remains Adequate, For Now

First things first: Does the company have enough money to see it through what looks like a prolonged slump in airline demand?

IAG's liquidity remains adequate, for now. Cash on hand has increased as at the end of last month versus where it went into the year.

31-Dec-18 31-Dec-19 31-Aug-20 30-Sep-20 Cash at hand and equivalents (€b) 3.8 4.1 5.8 5.0

Table compiled by author using data from company annual reports and trading statement

The company completed a fundraising last month, which placed 100% of the allotment of new shares offered in raising gross proceeds of €2.74 billion. Those sums arrived early this month, so are excluded from the numbers above.

Cash on hand fell by around eight hundred million euros over the course of the month. Meanwhile, the placement was heavily dilutive. Following the raise, share count stood at 4,971,476,010 versus 1,992,032,634 at 31 December 2019. That matters a lot to the investment case, as any future earnings are now spread more thinly given the much larger share count. EPS will fall accordingly, which affects the valuation.

However, it takes a lot of money to run an airline, so cash burn can easily eat into liquidity. In addition to the five billion euros in cash and cash equivalents the airline reported and the more recently received share proceeds, it said it had €1.6 billion in undrawn, available credit facilities, though some of those are aircraft not general facilities so may not be available for all purposes. Altogether, that amounts to around €9.3 billion as of now.

The company did not go into specifics on this, but it said that due to reduced capacity, it no longer expects to break even in net cash flow terms from operating activities in the fourth quarter. In other words, cash burn is set to continue. The key question is what the level of cash burn is. In June, it was reported at £178m per week, just under €200m at current exchange rates. Due to extensive cost cutting and an increase in demand (passenger capacity in the April-June quarter was under 5% compared to 22% in the following quarter which ended last month), I expect it to have fallen since then.

Nonetheless, cash burn likely remains significant. Credit rating agency Fitch this month downgraded BA's long-term debt to BB (negative). That pertains to BA not to its parent company IAG, though it's hard to see IAG surviving without BA. While the current liquidity should be enough to keep the group going for one to two years, it is hard to envisage a scenario in which air travel is anything like back to normal one year from now. After all, we are now seven or eight months into the pandemic in the airline's key markets and it continues to manage expectations downward on demand recovery. If things do not improve by next summer, even with the current liquidity cushion, it is conceivable that the company may need to start looking at further capital raising, risking possible further dilution for shareholders. To note, the recent capital raising sold its full allotment, so clearly a lot of extant IAG shareholders have confidence in the long-term value of the company.

Demand Recovery is Slower Than Expected

The company's trading update was pretty downbeat when it came to the speed of demand recovery.

Capacity had already been slashed but less in Q4 than Q3, with the expectation that travel would progressively recover. A 10 September announcement cut Q3 capacity from 26% to 22% and Q4 capacity from 54% to 40%. Now, six weeks later, it has further reduced Q4 capacity to a maximum of 30%, which is equivalent to taking a quarter of the inventory it had planned for last month out of the system.

Passenger traffic in the third quarter, with its 22% capacity by quarter end, came out at just 12% versus prior year. Even with the much reduced capacity, passenger traffic was a little under half of available capacity. That 12% figure sounds terrible, although as the airline also has cargo and ancillary businesses, the like-for-like revenue was better, at 17%, with quarterly revenue of €1.2 billion: still terrible.

This is an aviation-industry-wide problem: there is not a lot here which is specific to IAG. That said, on flights last month between the U.K. and the Netherlands, my KLM flight was quiet and had empty middle seats, my two BA flights were busy and on in my row and many around, every seat was taken. Meanwhile, the BA lounge at Amsterdam was not operating. That sort of customer experience isn't going to help IAG take the lead in pandemic-era travel recovery: next time I'd book KLM over BA if prices were roughly equivalent, as it felt like the airline was more serious about customer health (not to mention customer service, with free snack and drinks).

However, for IAG to recover, it needs recovery in the aviation market, including specifically Europe and the hugely profitable London-New York route. That will require passenger confidence, likely lower COVID-19 incidence rates in key markets such as the U.K. and U.S. and also a shift in travel restrictions the current quarantine or travel ban for many passengers between the U.S. and Europe would have to end one way or another, for example. That could be a policy choice, the introduction of a vaccine such as the one with good test results lately reported, airport testing, or any other thing, but something has to happen for it to change. Otherwise there is no basis for optimism about an uptick in travel demand anytime soon. Meanwhile, there are longer-term strategic issues: will the profitable discretionary business travel come back even once restrictions are lifted? After running down its product for years, BA had recently started to focus on improving its business class offering - that investment will not yield fruit if business travellers do not come back in large numbers, but for now, it is hard to see that happening in the first half of 2021 even.

Why This Threatens IAG's Valuation

IAG's (rebased) share price looks like a bargain relative to its historical norms, if you think air travel is coming back soon.

But the problem is: there is little sign that air travel is coming back anything like we know it. Within weeks, IAG downgraded its already downgraded version of its weak Q4 capacity. That may yet end up being cut again and that is just capacity: with load factors around half, actual passenger numbers will be lower still. There is no indication right now of what will happen to change this. It isn't going to happen from nowhere, but needs specific triggers, most obviously a lifting of international travel restrictions. However, there is limited public appetite or government pressure for that right now. So I expect the current situation to last well into Q1 of 2021 in terms of gutted demand, and perhaps beyond. IAG's capital will be eaten away week by week, bit by bit. Even after significant shareholder dilution, there is a fair chance of more dilution if business performance has not markedly improved by the second half of 2021. Shareholders would be left holding an ever smaller piece of a lossmaking business which will likely take some years to generate any earnings again.

I had hung onto my small IAG stake in anticipation of long-term recovery, but took the advantage of a sharp uplift on Monday to sell it at a loss rather than gamble on air traffic demand recovery. Even at today's low prices, I wouldn't buy into IAG given the high risks involved.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.