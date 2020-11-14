The regulatory environment will likely only become more strict under a Joe Biden presidency.

CONSOL Energy is one of the few players left in the collapsing coal industry.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) is one of the few remaining large coal companies in the US. The company has managed to survive in an industry plagued with bankruptcies and dysfunction. Despite its tenacity, the company will likely find it increasingly difficult to profit in the dying coal industry. CONSOL Energy posted a net loss of ($9.4 million) in Q3, which is not surprising given the difficulties facing the company.

While CONSOL Energy has been better positioned than many of its peers, the company has still experienced major downward pressure over the past few years.

Data by YCharts

The Coal Industry Is Collapsing

CONSOL Energy has done an admirable job staying afloat in the collapsing coal industry. Whereas a slew of competitors like Murray Energy have filed for bankruptcy over the past few years alone, CONSOL Energy continues to hang on. The company has even managed to weather the storm during the pandemic.

Unfortunately for CEIX, the technological and regulatory threats facing coal are insurmountable at this point. This puts it in an incredibly difficult situation. More than 50 US coal companies have gone bankrupt over the past decade, which is stunning considering the fact that coal still represents a large percentage of the energy mix. Despite the fact that coal is still heavily used, the industry is facing existential threats.

The landscape for coal looks incredibly bleak given current technological and societal trends.

Source: industry.gov.au

CONSOL Energy Is Facing Major Technological Threats

The major challenge facing CONSOL Energy is the rise of renewables. Renewable technologies like solar and wind continue to improve in terms of cost-effectiveness and are now even competing with cheap fossil fuels like coal in a growing number of regions.

Solar PV, in particular, poses a significant threat to CONSOL Energy. Solar PV's cost curve has been declining at a consistent rate over the past few decades. Large-scale solar's average levelized cost of energy (LCOE) now stands at just $50/MWh, making it cost competitive and even cheaper than coal in many areas. Moreover, solar PV continues to get less expensive at an alarming rate.

CONSOL Energy is performing relatively well compared to its peers on the sales and volume front. The company's production at its Pennsylvania Mining Complex came in at 4.5 million tons in Q3, which represents a near doubling over its Q2 numbers. The company is also well-capitalized in many key markets, putting it in a position to scale up as coal demand rebounds in the near term.

However, the company is unlikely to overcome the general decline in coal demand. With utilities and power companies starting to gravitate towards renewables, CONSOL Energy finds itself in an industry facing secular decline. To make matters worse, it is facing an increasingly strict regulatory environment.

Large-scale solar is now cost competitive with coal in a surprising number of regions around the world.

Source: Duke Energy

Regulatory Environment

CONSOL Energy is facing a daunting regulatory environment. The push for clean energy has reached all-time highs both on the governmental and societal levels. A stricter regulatory environment will have a large negative impact on CONSOL Energy given the fact that coal releases more greenhouse gases than even other fossil fuels.

President Trump's efforts to save the coal industry have done little to stop the industry's general decline. Moreover, a Joe Biden presidency will likely accelerate the transition away from coal and towards renewables. The convergence of increasingly cost-effective renewables and increasingly strict regulations is likely to put an immense amount of downward pressure on CONSOL Energy moving forward.

Conclusion

While CONSOL Energy reduced its total costs in Q3 to $246.7 million from $323.9 million a year earlier, this cost decline was largely attributable to the company's reduction in operating days and production volume. Demand for coal will likely continue to suffer as the energy landscape transitions towards renewables.

Investors should avoid CONSOL Energy even at its current market capitalization of ~$122 million. CEIX is at the forefront of an industry that has no real long-term path. Although CONSOL Energy boasts some of the best assets in the industry (the company ranks in the first quartile in terms of product quality), the company will have an incredibly hard time overcoming the numerous challenges facing coal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.