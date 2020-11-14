Bitcoin will do well in an environment of slow growth, more central bank action, a struggling economy and the need for enormous stimulus to catch up to what hasn’t been done.

Europe provides a glimpse of what is likely to take shape in the U.S. in the coming weeks; a more serious double dip recession is on the horizon.

Economic growth in Europe is falling sharply, and it is only going to get worse, Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal said during today's Daily Briefing.

Pal said he expects a very nasty period between now and when fiscal stimulus will be enacted anywhere, and the leg is going to create a more serious double-dip recession, which is also spreading to the U.S.

The market in the U.S. doesn't quite understand yet that the biggest risk here is the virus and its economic impacts, he said. Pal doesn't think the economic fallout will be as severe as it was in March, but he expects ongoing insolvency to persist.

He also discussed the bond market, which he called the trade for the slowdown. Pal said the reflation story that has had people betting on inflation and growth coming is now dead, and he thinks the bond market is the place for an epic rally.

Investors who want to play the bond market should buy TLT, he said, and more sophisticated investors who want to get some leverage may want to buy some calls on TLT. Pal said he believes there's a risk the equity market will take a clobbering over this period, so the bond market is a good place to be. Though equities rallied on the positive news from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) earlier in the week, Pal said the actual studies were not as conclusive as the headlines led people to believe, and the market is sniffing out that this is not a silver bullet.

Pal wrapped up the interview with some insight into the velocity of money. In the U.S., it is about 1.2 - the lowest in recorded history - but Japan, Europe, the UK, and China are all below 1. "Basically, the monetary mechanism is broken now," Pal said, "so this is why the central banks are talking about fiscal stimulus and massive printing, and that brings me onto Bitcoin."

Bitcoin is now up 126% this year, and Pal said he expects its strong performance to continue. He called the environment of slower growth, more central bank action, a struggling economy, and the eventual need for enormous stimulus to catch up to what hasn't been done "the best environment in the world for Bitcoin."

