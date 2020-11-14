Light At The End Of The Tunnel
by: Bill Ehrman
Summary
Our economy has a lot of momentum today, as evidenced by strength in retail sales, housing, automobiles, and manufacturing.
The pandemic has caused economic weakness here and abroad, and we are getting our arms around it sooner than most ever believed possible.
Proper stock selection is always the key to outperformance.
We see the potential of an overheating economy and a blow-off in the equity markets as we get to the other side as investors are still over-weighted bonds and underweighted equities.
Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) announcement that its vaccine was over 90% effective was quite a welcome relief! It gives us confidence that we will get our arms around the virus soon. Quite an accomplishment!
Unfortunately,