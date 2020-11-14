5 Dividend Aristocrats To Buy And 5 You Better Avoid

Take a look at which ones are looking promising, while we also list some that may better be avoided at current prices.

Article Thesis

November, so far, has been very eventful. The US election has passed, and on top of that, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) have released vaccine trial data that looks very promising. At the same time, however, coronavirus infection rates have continued to climb in the US and around the world, hitting new record highs in recent days. It may make sense to position one's portfolio in a way that reflects these macro developments, which is why I will suggest five Dividend Aristocrats that could be solid picks right here, while also noting five Dividend Aristocrats that may better be avoided here.

An Eventful November

Elections

There was a lot of anticipation around US elections in early November, with some claiming that this was the most important election in many years. Counting votes has taken longer than usual, due to a high vote-by-mail ratio, but it looks like the outcome is a Biden presidency, combined with a split Congress, where Democrats will control the House, while Republicans will control the Senate. I'm not planning to delve into politics here, but it seems clear that the market liked this outcome - stocks rose considerably following the announcement of election results. Historically, a divided government has been good for stock markets:

Data compiled by LPL Financial shows that beginning in 1950, the average annual stock return was 17.2% under a split Congress, 13.4% when Republicans held both chambers, and 10.7% when Democrats had control.

Past returns do not equate to future returns, of course. And yet, the solid equity market performance under a split Congress in the past indicates that this will likely not be too much of a problem for markets in the long run. In the near term, however, with lawsuits pending in battleground states, news around the election may lead to increased volatility.

Coronavirus and vaccine news

When it comes to the current pandemic, there are good news and bad news. First, cases in the US and around the world continue to climb, which obviously is negative, for everyone's health and for the economy. New measures to curb the spread, including lockdowns and curfews, are rolled out around the world.

This is not a US-only phenomenon at all, as cases in Europe, for example, have also exploded upwards over the last couple of weeks, with France showing the most notable rise in infections.

There was also good news regarding the pandemic, however. Pfizer and its collaboration partners BioNTech have announced that their data suggest that their vaccine candidate can prevent 90% of coronavirus cases in those that have been vaccinated. Not all data is published, yet, and the vaccine has not been approved, but the seemingly very high efficiency is great news still. It looks like Pfizer's vaccine candidate, and possibly other vaccine candidates that use the same technology, such as Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA), will be able to combat the pandemic effectively. The vaccine may be rolled out as early as December in some countries, including the US, which is why the outlook for sensitive industries, such as travel and hospitality, has improved a lot following this news release.

Right now, it looks like the next couple of weeks and possibly months could get harsh due to the pandemic being in full force. At the same time, however, it looks like the world has a serious chance of combatting the pandemic a couple of months from now - thanks to great vaccine news, the pandemic may be brought to an end next year. Since the market is always forward-looking, which means that the outlook for fiscal 2021 is more important than the outlook for the current quarter, sentiment has improved meaningfully following this development. Many pandemic-hit stocks have seen their shares make meaningful gains, including banks (XLF) and airlines (JETS).

What All Of This Means For Individual Dividend Aristocrats

Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL) are a good way to invest when one seeks a growing income stream and resilience during times of trouble. Historically, Dividend Aristocrats have outperformed during times when the market was struggling, as their business models are usually less cyclical than the economy as a whole. Not all of these stocks are necessarily attractive at the same time, however, as valuations for Dividend Aristocrats can vary quite a lot. Let's take a closer look at a couple of names, their outlook, and what recent news mean for them specifically.

Attractive Dividend Aristocrats

1. AT&T

AT&T (T) is a leading telecommunications company, but its share price has come under a lot of pressure in 2020. This is partially due to investors' worries about its debt load, but also due to the fact that some of its segments, mainly its movie business, has taken a hit due to COVID. The company continues to generate billions in free cash every quarter; however, it reduces its debt load continuously, and its dividend is well-covered.

Shares are offering a 7%+ dividend yield, while they are trading at just 9 times next year's earnings. With a vaccine rollout looking achievable over the coming months, there may be upside to earnings estimates for fiscal 2021, as its movie business should pick up again once the pandemic has been beaten back. All in all, AT&T looks like a stock that is just too cheap right now, and thanks to a high yield and some upside surprise potential if things go right, shares could be attractive right here.

2. Chevron

Chevron (CVX) is one of the largest integrated energy companies in the world. The company has famously raised its dividend for decades in a row, but its share price has been under a lot of pressure this year, as low oil prices have decimated its profits. The company does, however, have solid fundamentals, including an industry-leading balance sheet with a lot of flexibility. Chevron has slowed down its investments this year, and during the third quarter, the company was profitable again.

News around Pfizer's COVID vaccine candidate has resulted in a boost for oil prices, and it seems likely that oil demand will start to normalize next year, which should result in further oil price upside. Since Chevron was profitable even with rather low oil prices in Q3, its profits should rise meaningfully next year and beyond.

Based on current estimates, Chevron is trading at just 5.4 times 2022's EBITDA, which represents a clear discount compared to how the company was valued over the last five years. Add in a 6.1% dividend yield and Chevron looks intriguing at current prices while being a clear beneficiary of a potential vaccine rollout.

3. Federal Realty Trust

Federal Realty Trust (FRT) is a retail property REIT that invests primarily in high-quality assets in major coastal markets. Lockdown measures have hurt its operations during 2020, but its share price has dropped even more than its profits. During Q3, for example, revenues were down 11% year over year, while shares are trading 34% below the level they traded at one year ago. Due to the attractiveness of the markets the company's properties serve, combined with high household incomes and dense populations, it is expected that Federal Realty will not have any problems in finding willing tenants for its assets in the future, despite online shopping trends. Leasing volumes and rent collection have been improving recently, and that will be even more true once a vaccine is available and consumers are willing to spend more time shopping at brick-and-mortar locations.

I believe that 2020 will be a down year for Federal Realty, but that things should go back to normal in 2021 and 2022. Shares, however, are not pricing that in yet, as the dividend yield stands at an above-average level, while Federal Realty's FFO multiple is well below the average seen over the last couple of years. Investors thus get a nice income yield, a stock trading at a historic discount, and clear upside potential once a vaccine is available.

The same holds true for Realty Income (O), which is why that could have been included in this list as well, as one of the attractive Dividend Aristocrats.

4. Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) is a consumer staples company that produces and sells personal care and consumer tissue products such as wipes, diapers, etc. That does not sound like an especially exciting business, but it has been very profitable in the past. Those that bought shares in 1980 have seen a total return of 14,000% over the last four decades, which would have turned $10,000 into $1.4 million - boring can be very profitable.

Unlike many other consumer staples stocks, Kimberly-Clark has not seen its share price rise massively this year despite its resilient business model. The fact that shares sat out gains this year makes them look attractive on a relative basis, but the numbers do also not look bad on an absolute basis:

Shares offer a dividend yield of 3.1%, which is well above the market average, and also more than what investors can get from fixed-income investments. Combined with a solid, long-term growth outlook - analysts are forecasting EPS growth of 7% a year - and a below-average valuation, Kimberly-Clark looks like a solid pick at the current price. It will not benefit much from a vaccine, but that also is not necessary, as a resilient business model, an inexpensive valuation, an above-average dividend yield are good enough already.

5. Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) epitomizes safety: The company has raised its dividend for decades, it has an AAA-rated balance sheet, and its business models are relatively resilient. Combine this with a strong track record of sizeable earnings growth, dividend growth, and total returns, and Johnson & Johnson looks like a strong investment overall.

Johnson & Johnson also could have some tailwinds over the coming months, as the coronavirus crisis is battled. It is working on a vaccine, which may allow the company to generate billions in sales in case it turns out that its vaccine candidate has a positive impact. But even if that is not the case and the vaccine(s) will only come from its peers, Johnson & Johnson should still benefit from that. As the pandemic is fought back in 2021, the number of elective surgeries will rise, as less hospital space is reserved for COVID patients. This will be positive for Johnson & Johnson's medtech business, which has been the only business segment with negative growth this year.

Shares offer a solid yield of 2.6% while trading at less than 17 times next year's expected earnings, which represents a clear discount compared to how shares were valued in the past. Overall, these factors make Johnson & Johnson look like a relatively attractive pick at current prices.

Less Attractive Dividend Aristocrats

1. Procter & Gamble

There are also stocks that do not seem like a great buy among the Dividend Aristocrats, and Procter & Gamble (PG) is one of these. There is no huge fundamental problem with the company, but valuations matter, and Procter & Gamble is not looking like a value pick right here.

Its dividend yield is at the lowest level in recent memory, at 2.2%, while its valuation is at the highest level in recent memory, as shares are trading for 26 times this year's net profits. Shares have downside potential of around 20% just to trade at the long-term average earnings multiple, which still wouldn't mean that shares are a great value at that price - after all, it is best to buy when shares are trading at below-average valuations. Procter & Gamble will continue to execute, but there are no clear tailwinds from a vaccine. Combined with an uninspiring yield and a high valuation, this makes the stock look like a rather unattractive pick right here.

2. Walmart

Walmart (WMT) is one of the leading retailers in the world, and it has performed well during 2020. But if a vaccine is rolled out in 2021 and the pandemic is fought back, then consumer behavior will change. Stockpiling will likely end, and consumers will start eating out at restaurants more often. Overall, it seems likely that recent macro tailwinds that boosted Walmart's comps sales will come to an end in 2021. This does not mean that the company will come into trouble, but it brings up the question of whether shares are a good value here:

Trading at 28 times net profits, which is almost twice the historic norm, and offering a yield of just 1.4%, Walmart does not look like a good value right here. This is especially true when we factor in that recent macro tailwinds, e.g. pandemic-induced consumer behavior, will likely end in the foreseeable future. Buying Walmart in March when shares were trading around $100 and when pandemic tailwinds were in full swing was a good idea, but buying Walmart now, at almost $150, seems like a less stellar idea.

3. Caterpillar

Caterpillar (CAT) is an industrial machinery company with a solid, long-term track record. In 2020, its results came under a lot of pressure, as customers were reducing their capital expenditures in order to shore up their finances during this crisis. With an economic recovery looking like a plausible scenario for 2021 and beyond, the outlook for Caterpillar's business is not bad at all. But on the other hand, the market is seemingly pricing in that recovery to a very large extent already, as Caterpillar's shares have risen by almost 100% from their March low over the last couple of months.

Shares trade at more than 31 times this year's earnings, although that is not too reflective of the company's underlying earnings power. Looking at next year's estimates, the valuation still seems quite high at 23 times net profits, which is about 50% more than the long-term median. The steep share price rise in the recent past has also made Caterpillar's dividend yield drop to 2.4%, which is not especially much relative to the yield shares offered in the past. We recently moved to a neutral rating on Caterpillar after being bullish before, and thus think this is a stock that may better be avoided at current prices.

4. Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola (KO) is a household name, and rightfully so - almost everyone on earth has heard about its biggest product, and many consume it regularly. There lies the issue for Coca-Cola's growth, however - since most people that like the product are customers already, there is not a lot of potential to expand the customer base. Combine this with increasing health consciousness and other trends that make consumers vary of buying a can of Coke, and the growth outlook for Coca-Cola is not exciting at all. This is why analysts are forecasting an earnings-per-share growth rate of just 3.9% in the long run, which is well below what analysts expect from Kimberly-Clark and many other consumer staples producers.

Coca-Cola's shares, however, are still priced as if it was a growth company:

Trading at 28 times this year's earnings and at 25 times next year's earnings, shares just look too expensive relative to what the outlook for the company looks like. Its dividend yield is not low in absolute terms, but way lower compared to the yield that was offered during the March selloff or at other points in the past. There are some tailwinds for the company stemming from a vaccine rollout, as people will flock to theaters, restaurants, etc. where its products are consumed, which is why analysts are expecting an earnings increase in 2021. But beyond that, growth will not be exciting, and shares are looking too expensive for that uninspiring, long-term outlook.

5. Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) is a well-known consumer staples company. But it looks like its best days may be behind it, as growth has been very uninspiring in recent years. This is due to factors such as private brands taking market share, while the industry is not growing much - after all, consumers do not start to splurge on toothpaste all of a sudden. This year, Colgate-Palmolive has been a pandemic-trade favorite, as its business model is resilient. But since there will be no major tailwinds from a vaccine and economic recovery for the company in 2021 and beyond, it seems questionable whether the current valuation makes a lot of sense:

Shares are trading at 28 times this year's profit, and at 26 times next year's earnings - too much, I believe, for a low-growth consumer staples company without any vaccine tailwinds. Add in that its yield is at a multi-year low, and Colgate-Palmolive looks like a Dividend Aristocrats investors may better skip at current prices.

Takeaway

Pfizer's vaccine news announcement looks promising, but the coming months could still be volatile - some election uncertainties remain, and for now, COVID cases are climbing. It could make sense to hold investments that have historically done well during uncertain times, such as Dividend Aristocrats. Among those, however, not all are attractive. Depending on the yields they offer, the valuations they trade at, and potential tailwinds from a vaccine, some look way more promising than others. It would be great to hear your opinion on the subject in the comment section.

One Last Word

