Streaming Spotlight: Schwarzenegger Streams, Disney Delivers And HBO Max Goes Throwback

The streaming market is crowded - main-streamers, niche services, webisodes and all points in between are continuing to slowly take full control over the television landscape. A lot can happen in a short period of time, and investors can easily miss something important.

To succeed in today's cord-cutters market, savvy investors know to make savvy choices; it is about more than just numbers, and some of the most important information sometimes isn't on a balance sheet.

In this edition of the "Streaming Spotlight," we'll look at Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Disney (NYSE:DIS) and AT&T (NYSE:T) (via HBO Max).

In this edition of the "Streaming Spotlight," we'll look at Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Disney (NYSE:DIS) and AT&T (NYSE:T) (via HBO Max).

Netflix Pumps Up Roster With Schwarzenegger Series

Many critics have called Arnold Schwarzenegger's films over-the-top, but that's about to take on a whole new meaning. In a competitive situation, Netflix has won the rights to a new TV series featuring the action star. Not much is known about the currently untitled series, but it will revolve around a global spy adventure featuring a father and daughter. Schwarzenegger will be joined by rising star Monica Barbaro who fans will (eventually) see in Top Gun: Maverick.

Produced via Skydance Television and created by Nick Santora (Scorpion, Jack Reacher), the series is a coup for Netflix - though realistically can you think of any other streamer that could have won out? Given Santora and Skydance's relationship with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) tied to the upcoming Reacher reboot, the Jeff Bezos owned company may have been the only real other logical choice, but at the end of the day, Netflix just makes the most sense.

For investors, it just re-enforces what they already knew - when top-tier content comes out, Netflix is going to always be right there at the front of the receiving line. Although with Amazon adding the Borat and Coming To America sequels, some shareholders were beginning to wonder if this was sign the sleeping giant had awakened.

In reality, it did and it did not. Both deals on the surface looked to be financially responsible, and Amazon didn't have to overreach to snag either, meaning that these were too good to pass up. Netflix on the other hand didn't HAVE to have them and realistically the streamer is set with its own development slate of movies. In fact, those movies combined are probably the strongest slate of award-caliber films it has had in a while.

Getting back to the Schwarzenegger series though, Netflix likes projects that are big in scale and more importantly they like names. Schwarzenegger movies have something in common with fellow Netflix star Adam Sandler in that both men's work is often trashed by critics, but beloved by fans. With streaming, critics play little role in the success of failure of these projects because the metrics are so skewed (especially by Netflix), we'll know the real data.

That said it's easy to think Netflix looked at any Schwarzenegger projects on its platform, saw high viewership and went all in on the project - again we've seen it with Sandler. If so (and I suspect that's the case), it's just another example of Netflix using its internal data to give customers what they want on a global scale - especially since you can argue Schwarzenegger is now a more bankable star internationally which exactly where Netflix needs to grow its base.

And these days data dictates everything.

Disney's Sprinkles Fairy Dust From Streaming Success To Make Bad Earnings Disappear

In the fourth quarter, Disney lost $2.5 billion across parks, experiences and products (down 61% year over year), and on top of that, studio entertainment dropped $1.6 billion (down 52% year over year).

So why did shares RISE in after-hours trading? And why is the stock still solid?

Streaming.

Here's some of what we've learned from the Q4 report:

Disney+ now has over 73 million subs (as of 10/31)

Hulu is up 28% to 36 million subs

ESPN+ has climbed to 10 million subs

Combined the Disney networks have over 120 million subscribers.

Again...streaming.

In total, that's a 11% year-over-year gain and nets out to $7.2 billion, easily dwarfing the losses incurred by the other divisions. Let's also be clear while COVID is responsible for the "experiences" decline, studio entertainment was always going to have a harder time matching 2019's returns.

Last year the studio had Avengers, Frozen, Star Wars and Toy Story sequels on its roster, and that's not even counting fresh originals. While 52% is a much wider drop than what would have been, I see very few scenarios when 2020 would have (in a non-COVID world) matched those totals.

However, streaming was always on track to be a golden goose for the company. Subscriptions were high to start, users were happy and analysts were impressed - it was a good combination. Of course, there are those who remain impressed but intrigued about how much higher Disney could soar.

Here's the thing, Disney also made a louder statement with these numbers that many investors may have missed.

"We don't have a content problem."

While they didn't say it outright, you can imply from the metrics clearly Disney fans are not to annoyed with their choices. And yet between activist investors and a few vocal critics, the narrative has begun to grow that Disney+ needs more content.

Between Disney proper, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Nat Geo and The Simpsons, you have MORE than enough programming to keep you busy. That's also not even taking into account originals like The Mandalorian which made history earlier this year when it was nominated for Best Drama at the Emmys.

What shareholders have (hopefully) begun to realize is that Disney is smartly looking at its calendar and seeing what it "needs" to go in theaters and what would be "nice" to send to theaters.

For example, every Marvel film needs to go the theatrical route because they make so much money, but Hamilton would have had a nice theatrical run for them, but it did equally as well as a subscription driver tied to the 4th of July weekend.

And then you have something like Soul, which is Pixar's latest. While it was intended to go into theaters, you have to remember animated films never stopped production during the lockdown - it was easy to pivot doing them from home, so Disney's animated pipeline is still flowing. Releasing Soul on streaming actually helps the studio from causing a traffic jam AND at the same time is a nice subscription driver disguised as a holiday gift.

The point is Disney has figured out the happy medium it needs to keep theater owners happy, the traditional model alive (for now) and its streaming service thriving. It's a fine line that is ever changing, but one that based on the new earnings should be something that makes investors thrilled.

HBO Max Leans Into Synergy But Accidentally Exposes Weakness

I may be dating myself here but does anyone remember HBO free preview weekends?

They were glorious.

Basically, the network would air all of its best stuff back-to-back along with the premiere of some new marquee show - for free, all weekend. It was designed as a way to suck you into its content so you'd want to pay the monthly fee.

You don't see that as often anymore, but it was a wonderful thing when it existed.

This week AT&T announced it is attempting to tap into that approach to spotlight fledgling streaming service HBO Max…except instead of just making the service free for a weekend, it is taking a new approach.

Over Thanksgiving weekend, many of the Warner-owned TV networks will show off just the type of broad content you can expect should you subscribe to HBO Max. For example, TNT will showcase the great movies, truTV will feature reality content and TBS will be a mash-up of everything. The other aspect is that some of the networks will also air new HBO Max original content during those runs to get viewers interested.

So non-subscribers can now watch Titans, The Flight Attendant….and did I mention Titans?

See the problem?

HBO Max's "originals" have always been a sore subject. COVID did a number on HBO Max's plans to launch with a whole roster of splashy new content. Shareholders just accepted that was the case and chose to look to the future.

However, this approach just kind of rubs salt in the wounds. I get what HBO Max and AT&T are trying to do here, but essentially this is not much different than any other weekend schedule for the involved networks - TNT always runs movies, truTV always runs reality, and TBS always runs the gauntlet.

It also seems off to me that more of HBO Max's originals aren't here (as of this article posting) because it has more than two originals, and because of how the company presented the idea to media.

"With so many of us spending time in front of the television after Thanksgiving dinner and leftovers on top of leftovers, it's wonderful that we get to offer free trials of HBO Max and present some of their incredible originals to the audience of our three linear networks." - HBO Max

Presenting two new shows and a preview for a new film isn't likely going to make anyone sign-up. Really it's just a reminder we get this content already anyway so having it on-demand doesn't make that much of a different.

So why not add The West Wing re-staging or Fresh Prince reunion special? Why not show Class Action Park? What about Raised By Wolves? There are options, and I don't really know why AT&T isn't using them.

Also keep in mind HBO Max's pipeline for the next few years is actually deep and the content will be coming, including a number of projects inside its DC-connected universe. It's just right now it is woefully under-stocked in a few ways, but that doesn't mean the cupboards are completely bare.

More importantly remember the bigger problem still remains - the service is NOT on Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) or Amazon Fire. For me and countless others (especially based on past article comments), that's a major sticking point.

For now, we'll see what (if any) impact this has on subscribers, but those expecting a "free preview" it's probably best to curb your enthusiasm.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.