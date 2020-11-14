Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) reported Q3 earnings which beat expectations on impressive growth and improving margins. The online retail platform has become a one-stop shop for luxury goods with designer brands recognizing the opportunity to expand their reach with a direct-to-consumer strategy via the Farfetch marketplace. Indeed, metrics like the number of active customers climbing 45% year over year and a 62% increase in the merchandise value generated on the platform highlight the strong operating momentum. The stock is up over 300% in 2020 benefiting from these trends, but also supported by a positive outlook that suggests the business model not only works, but can also be successful over the long run. We think this quarter not only confirms the bullishness of the stock, but can also mark a turning point cementing Farfetch as a leader in this segment.

(Seeking Alpha)

Q3 Earnings Recap

Farfetch reported its Q3 earnings on November 12th with a non-GAAP EPS loss of -$0.17, although this was $0.08 ahead of consensus estimates. Favorably, revenue in the quarter at $437.7M was $67.3 million above expectations, climbing 71.3% compared to Q3 2019. Overall, this was a massive quarter for the company with a strong top-line figure along with firming margins. The gross margin climbed 270 basis points to 47.8%, while the negative adjusted EBTIDA margin of -2.7% improved significantly from -15.6% in the period last year.

(Source: Company IR/annotation by BOOX Research)

Key metrics all climbed this quarter. The gross merchandise value "GMV" at $798 million was up 62% y/y for the group, which includes a 60% increase from the digital platform and a 79% increase from Farfetch's "brand platform" wholesale segment. The company is beginning to see benefits of its growing scale as the general and administrative expenses along with the operating cost of the technology platform fell to 45% of adjusted revenue in Q3 2020 compared to 51% in the period last year.

(Source: Company IR)

Management highlights that 75% of all transactions were done via its app and mobile while overall traffic across the portfolio of sites grew 50% y/y. The number of active customers in the quarter at 2.7 million compares to 1.9 million in Q3 2019 indicative of the growing market penetration. The average order value at $574 in Q3 declined 1% y/y, although this was explained by a trend of higher units through more repeat purchases indicative of strong customer retention rates.

A key development this quarter was an announced partnership with Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) and Switzerland-based luxury goods holding company Cie Financiere Richemont SA. Alibaba and Richemont will together invest $600 million in private convertible notes issued by Farfetch Limited along with a separate $500 million investment towards Farfetch China, taking a combined 25% stake in a new joint venture.

The deal is meant to leverage Farfetch's technology with Alibaba's regional expertise for the accelerated growth opportunity. Farfetch plans to launch a shopping channel on Alibaba's online platform along with a physical store location at Alibaba's China Tmall Luxury Pavilion and Luxury Soho outlet properties.

From the conference call, there was a tone of optimism with comments by CEO José Neves suggesting that the trends this year go beyond a temporary boost from the pandemic and represent a permanent shift for luxury goods retail.

I am excited to see the Farfetch platform drive the digital transformation of the luxury industry and the prospects of further leveraging our platform through the partnership with Alibaba and Richemont. As I said, I believe strongly that we have already entered a new paradigm for luxury, not only a paradigm shift in consumer behavior, but also a paradigm shift in brand adoption in an industry that is still very changes online. What we are seeing is the acceleration of the secular trend from a very low online penetration in luxury of 12% in 2019 to an estimated service penetration in 2025. And we are not only benefiting from the secular trend but actively leading it by enabling the industry to embrace our vision of luxury new retail. All of which I believe position us to drive strong sustainable growth further market share capture and expansion of our leadership position in the years to come.

While the company ended the quarter with $322 million in cash and equivalents, management expects to end the year with a cash balance closer to $800 million considering a quarterly shift in working capital. The investments by Alibaba and Richemont through the convertible notes will further support the liquidity position. While the business continues to be free-cash-flow negative given its rapid expansion, we believe the fundamentals are stable and are set to improve going forward.

FTCH Management Guidance and Consensus Outlook

Farfetch management is guiding for Q4 GMV between $880 and $910 million, representing a growth rate of 40% to 45% y/y. Compared to GMV of $798 million in Q3, the target here at the midpoint implies sequential quarter-over-quarter growth of around about 12%. Favorably, this estimate represents an acceleration from the 10.7% q/q rate observed this quarter.

The expectation is for the platform to continue attracting new users while the holiday shopping season also supports momentum. Importantly, Farfetch believes it can reach positive adjusted EBITDA in Q4 which can carry over to a target of positive adjusted EBITDA for the full-year 2021. From the conference call:

The business is extremely well-placed to continue to execute on its strategic and financial goals. The strong momentum means we now expect that Farfetch will achieve its first-quarter profitability as a public company at the adjusted EBITDA level in the coming quarter. Whilst we expect we will achieve this extremely important milestone ahead of market expectations, I would like to point out that, seasonality and business trend mean we do not expect to deliver a positive adjusted EBITDA every quarter of 2021, but we do remain committed to achieving our profitability target for the full year of 2021.

Other comments related to guidance were cautionary given the recent wave of COVID-19 resurgence. The potential for weaker consumer sentiment and a broader slowdown of economic activity are areas of concern of the company.

(Source: Company IR)

A quick look at consensus estimates shows that the market expects FTCH to reach 60.2% revenue growth for the full year. The caveat is that considering the stronger-than-expected Q3 earnings release, it's likely these estimates can be revised higher as the results are digested. The point here is that Farfetch is seen maintaining its high-growth profile for the foreseeable future and the trend is for a narrowing EPS loss going forward. Through 2022, growth is expected to remain above 25% per year. We believe Farfetch is well-positioned to exceed these estimates.

(Seeking Alpha)

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

We'll be the first to admit that we were skeptical of Farfetch and its business model in recent years. The surprise to us is that the company has been able to differentiate itself and compete with traditional retailers in the lucrative luxury goods market. The combination of effective marketing, strong technology, and important partnerships with the leading designer brands has allowed the company to quickly establish itself in this market niche.

While this year's pandemic has been a boost for the company given the disruptions to competing brick-and-mortar retail channels, we believe the shift towards online retail for luxury goods is permanent. Many luxury brands are looking to move away from traditional wholesale and the Farfetch platform allows for a quick diversification of distribution with greater direct-to-consumer visibility. The strong results this quarter help to reinforce partner brands' commitment to the platform which translates into more consumers gravitating towards Farfetch given its wide selection. At this point, it's a liability for brands to not be on Farfetch, which creates a sort of competitive advantage and long-lasting moat.

We are encouraged by the strategic efforts to expand in China and the broader Asia region. Comments by management suggest the market is already a high-growth region for the company, but the partnership with Alibaba can accelerate these trends. The marketing opportunities across social media and online channels will help to build brand awareness which will drive new customers to the platform.

(Source: Company IR)

With a current valuation of $15 billion and trading at a forward price to sales multiple of 9.6x, Farfetch remains speculative and exposed to potentially significant market volatility. Still, we expect the market to continue rewarding the top-line momentum and pushing aside concerns related to free cash flow or the earnings outlook. The idea here is that the company can leverage its expanding scale to eventually turn a profit on a much larger revenue base.

Final Thoughts

Our take here is that Farfetch is currently trading as a momentum story stock that has room to diverge beyond fundamentals. We rate shares as a buy with a price target of $55 for the year ahead representing about 20% upside from the current level. We believe bullish sentiment given the strong trends coupled with room to exceed growth estimates to the upside can drive further upside to the stock. An international expansion into new markets along with a growing market share of luxury goods retail supports a long runway for growth. Overall, this was a strong quarter, and we believe the outlook is positive.

In the immediate future, the adjusted EBITDA metric, which management expects to turn positive in the upcoming quarter and for fiscal 2021, will likely be the key monitoring point. The risk here beyond a deterioration to the macro outlook is that the company disappoints with weaker-than-expected growth, forcing a revision lower to long-term estimates. It will also be important for Farfetch to maintain its brand partnerships on the platform. Any news that a high-profile luxury design brand is exiting Farfetch would be seen as a bearish headwind for the stock.

Add some conviction to your trading! We sort through +4,000 ETFs/CEFs along with +16,000 U.S. stocks/ADRs to find the best trade ideas. Click here for a two-week free trial and explore our content at the Conviction Dossier.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FTCH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.