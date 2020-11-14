However, gold production was down at most of the company's primary operations, with the increase in gold production mostly tied to the addition of the new Semafo assets.

We're more than three-quarters of the way through the Q3 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) is the most recent name to report its results. On the surface, the company had a solid quarter with gold production up considerably year over year, but it was a weaker quarter operationally at the company's older assets, with contribution from Boungou and Mana (Semafo (OTCPK:SEMFF)-acquired assets) fortunately picking up the slack. The good news is that Endeavour remains on track to meet FY2020 production guidance and continues to have one of the most impressive organic growth profiles in the industry. I continue to see the stock as attractive from a valuation basis, especially considering its strong organic growth profile.

Endeavour Mining released its Q3 results on Thursday and reported quarterly gold production of 244,000 ounces, a 35% increase from the same period last year. While all-in sustaining costs increased substantially in the quarter partially due to higher royalties, the gold (GLD) price more than offset the $103/oz jump in costs, with all-in sustaining cost margins hitting a new record high. This solid quarter financially allowed the company to reduce its net debt even further, bolster its balance sheet to $523 million in cash & cash equivalents, and gave Endeavour the confidence to announce a dividend of $0.37 per share for FY2020. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

As shown in the chart above, Endeavour reported a record quarter for quarterly gold production, finally nearing its anticipated 1-million ounce per year production rate following its acquisition of Semafo Gold. Given the significant improvement in quarterly gold production, the company remains on track to meet its FY2020 production range midpoint of 995,000 ounces to 1.04~ million ounces, with 722,000 ounces produced year-to-date. However, I would expect production to come in at the lower end of this range and miss the guidance midpoint of 1.04~ million ounces. While coming close to meeting the guidance midpoint is certainly possible, it would require 323,000 ounces, and higher grades at Hounde and Boungou are not enough to increase production more than 30% sequentially (Q3: 244,000 ounces).

As shown in the table above, while Semafo's Mana and Boungou mines contributed 90,000 ounces of gold in Q3, gold production at Endeavour's previous assets was down 28,000 ounces. Meanwhile, all-in sustaining costs at every asset but Hounde were up considerably year over year due to a combination of lower gold sales and higher royalties related to the higher gold price. Therefore, if not for the contribution of Mana and Boungou in Q3, which pulled down costs, this would have been a very rough quarter operationally.

Beginning with Agbaou, we saw a sharp decrease in gold production to 25,000 ounces from 36,000 ounces in the year-ago period. This resulted from lower throughput and a massive drop in grades (1.29 grams per tonne gold vs. 1.77 grams per tonne gold) combined with a 100 basis point decrease in gold recovery rates to 94%. Given the significant decrease in gold production and sales, all-in sustaining costs soared to $1,139/oz, up over 30% from the same period last year. Fortunately, Q4 is expected to be better with higher grades and throughput, but the mine will likely miss its production outlook of 120,000 ounces for FY2020.

Moving over to the company's flagship Ity CIL mine, it was a tough quarter here as well, with gold production down over 30% year over year to 44,000 ounces (Q3 2019: 64,000 ounces). The material decrease in gold production was due to significantly lower grades (1.34 grams per tonne gold vs. 1.94 grams per tonne gold), offset by a slight increase in mill throughput to 1.31~ million tonnes. While the mine is expected to have a better Q4 with higher grades from the Daapleu Pit, the mine is likely to miss guidance by a hefty amount, with just 152,000 ounces produced year-to-date vs. a guidance midpoint of 245,000 ounces. Like Agbaou, all-in sustaining costs rose considerably due to the lower gold sales but were still well below the industry average at $774/oz (industry average: $978/oz).

Fortunately, we did see an improved quarter at Hounde with 62,000 ounces of gold produced, a 12% jump from the same period last year. The increased production was driven by higher grades of 2.06 grams per tonne gold vs. 1.85 grams per tonne gold, offset by marginally lower throughput of 1.02 million tonnes. The increase in grades resulted from mining finally beginning at the high-grade Kari Pump deposit, where pre-stripping is underway, and the first ore has been extracted. Given the increased gold sales, all-in sustaining costs dropped 9% year over year to $865/oz despite increased royalties due to the higher gold price. The mine should have an even better Q4 with grades expected to improve even further with a higher contribution from the high-grade Kari Pump ore.

Finally, Mana saw a strong sequential improvement from Q2 with gold production of 60,000 ounces, up from 48,000 ounces. This was driven by higher grades and higher throughput, which helped push all-in sustaining costs down to $896/oz from a lofty $1,251/oz in the previous quarter. Endeavour's new Mana Mine is expected to meet its guidance midpoint of 195,000 ounces despite a change in ore blend from high-grade Siou ore to lower-grade Wona ore, which should lead to a weaker Q4 performance.

While the mixed operational results might be a little disappointing, it's worth noting that the company was able to report a blow-out from a financial standpoint due to the higher gold price. During the quarter, Endeavour benefited from an average realized gold price of $1,841/oz, a nearly 30% increase from the $1,443/oz reported in Q3 2019. As shown above, year-to-date revenue is sitting at $1.05 billion, with one quarter left to go, a new record high. Meanwhile, operating cash flow is sitting at $385 million year-to-date and should surpass $550 million in FY2020, translating to over 80% growth year over year (FY2019: $301.9 million).

If we look at Endeavour's all-in sustaining cost margins per ounce, we can see that they hit a record high as well in the quarter, coming in at $935/oz. This translates to a 46% increase from the $639/oz reported in the year-ago period and a more than 20% jump from Q2 levels ($770/oz). While the higher gold price mostly drove this improvement as all-in sustaining costs were actually higher in the year-ago period, we should see margin improvement increase further going forward as Boungou contributes more ounces with mining back near full capacity in Q4. As investors should be aware, Boungou is the company's lowest-cost operation with all-in sustaining costs below $700/oz, so this should drag down consolidated margins as the mine increases from 12~% of total production in FY2020 to over 20% with a normal year for the mine expected in FY2021. Before the attack at Boungou, which shut the mine down, it produced 61,900 ounces in Q1 2019 for Semafo at industry-leading costs of $534/oz.

Given the significant increase in revenue and operating cash flow, Endeavour improved its net debt position even further in Q3 and beefed up its balance sheet considerably. As the chart above shows, net debt fell to just $175 million, a more than 60% reduction sequentially, and Endeavour's cash and cash equivalents balance is sitting at a new multi-year high at $523 million. The company noted that it expects to announce a more concrete dividend policy tied to a percentage of cash-flow once net cash moves above $250 million, which could occur by as early as Q4 2021.

So, why bother with a Tier-3 jurisdiction miner that just came off a disappointing quarter operationally and is set to miss its FY2020 production guidance midpoint?

While Endeavour has undoubtedly seen better quarters from an operational standpoint, the company is likely to pay a regular dividend with a roughly 1.50% annualized yield by Q3 2021, given its improving balance sheet. Meanwhile, the company is set to become the newest million-ounce gold producer with below industry average costs once Boungou ramps up. Besides, Endeavour has an enviable organic growth profile with Fetekro in the wings while we await a Pre-Feasibility Study. Therefore, at an enterprise value of $4.0~ billion and an enterprise value per ounce of below $150.00/oz based on over 27 million ounces of gold resources, the valuation is very reasonable here.

Endeavour Mining had a satisfactory Q3 at best, with higher production from its new assets overshadowed by weaker results from its older assets like Ity CIL and Agbaou. However, the higher gold price more than made up for the weakness, and we can excuse the company for a likely miss on its FY2020 production guidance outlook of 1.04~ million ounces as it has certainly been a tough year for the sector. Given its strong organic growth profile with Fetekro and Kalana, and a very reasonable valuation, I continue to see the stock as a Hold and a top-5 African gold producer.

