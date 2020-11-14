The industrial REIT sector has been largely a winner during the current pandemic, with the big names like Prologis (PLD) and Duke Realty (DRE) both returning 16% on a YTD basis. In this article, I'm focused on the much smaller name, Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM), which, as seen below, has underperformed its larger peers by a wide margin, with a 28% YTD decline. I believe this large valuation gap is unwarranted and show what makes this stock a worthy buy at the current price, so let's get started.

A Look Into Plymouth Industrial

Plymouth Industrial REIT is a small-cap landlord of 130 single- and multi-tenant industrial properties with a focus on secondary markets across the United States. Its properties are primarily located in the Midwest (Wisconsin, Chicago - Illinois, Indiana, Ohio), the South (Tennessee, Georgia, Florida) and the Northeast. Its strategy of owning and acquiring primarily Class B properties follows a similar strategy that is adopted by its peer STAG Industrial (STAG).

While the thought of owning secondary market properties may be a turn-off for some, I see merits in such a strategy. First, secondary markets are less competitive than primary markets, meaning that properties can be acquired at higher cap rates and be more accretive to the bottom line. In addition, secondary markets can offer attractive growth rates with the benefit of having "sticky" tenants who don't necessarily want to move to a primary market. This allows for more stable occupancy and rental rates than primary markets. This is supported by management noting that in the years 2015-2019, its average rent increase has been between 7.5% and 8%, which is well above the national average increase of about 4%.

Plymouth recently posted decent Q3'20 results, with AFFO per share coming in at $0.38, reflecting just a 5% decrease from the prior year. This decline was primarily related to both expected and unanticipated vacancies at three of its properties during the second quarter, offset by completion of new leases during Q3. On the plus side, during Q3, Plymouth received a total of $673K in lease termination fees related to those move-outs. I also like the fact that Plymouth achieved a 14% cash increase on leases that commenced during Q3, which signals the favorable supply and demand dynamics that Plymouth is seeing for its properties.

I'm encouraged to see that occupancy remained strong and increased by 40 bps QoQ from 95.1% in Q2'20 to 95.5% in the latest quarter. I also like the fact that rent collection also improved since Q2, from a 94% collection rate during Q2 to 99.1% in the latest quarter. Factoring in deferments, the Q3 rent collection rate would be 99.4%, and better yet, there were no deferments for the month of October. As such, I see Plymouth's properties as being rather resilient during the current macroeconomic environment.

Meanwhile, Plymouth is showing no signs of slowing down with a series of accretive acquisitions. Through the proceeds from the August equity offering, Plymouth was able to complete three separate transactions in September, totaling $51M in St. Louis and Jacksonville, where it has a growing presence. In October, the company purchased a property in Ohio for $10.5M and completed a $150M equity joint venture agreement with Madison International Realty, which owns both the preferred and common shares of Plymouth.

Looking forward, I see Plymouth's industrial properties benefitting from the secular growth trend of e-commerce. According to Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), e-commerce is expected to comprise 25-30% of all retail sales by 2030, which is up significantly from 14% this year. The rising demand is expected to strongly benefit Plymouth's class B properties, as management noted during the recent conference call:

Our pipeline is active and continues to be driven by the incremental demand we're seeing for industrial space in the country. It's worth repeating that we and many others in this industry believe that there apparently isn't enough space to serve the demand that is coming, particularly in infill locations where a majority of Class B properties are located. The growth of e-commerce continues unabated. The economics associated with this supply demand imbalance are creating unique opportunities for us and we will continue to find the right way to pursue them at the right time."

Plymouth's balance sheet is in good shape, and I'm encouraged to see the deleveraging efforts. Debt to adjusted EBITDAre is 5.9x and 8.2x including preferred. This is down from 6.3x and 9.5x from a year ago. Meanwhile, I find the 6% dividend yield to be attractive, especially in this low-yield environment. Plus, the dividend payout ratio of 50% appears to be safe, based on management's 2020 guidance for $1.61 AFFO/share.

One risk that investors should consider is the recent renewed surge in new COVID cases that we have seen since late October. This puts states at risk of another shutdown, which could impact the business operations of Plymouth's tenants. This is something worth monitoring.

Investor Takeaway

Plymouth Industrial REIT's share price has materially underperformed that of its peers this year. While Plymouth is more leveraged than its larger peers, I see the wide share price underperformance as being unwarranted, considering the solid operating metrics that the REIT just posted for Q3.

I see no signs of slowing down from Plymouth and expect its Class B properties to materially benefit from supply and demand imbalances from the growth of e-commerce. Analysts seem to agree that shares are undervalued, with a consensus Strong Buy rating (score of 4.7 out of 5) and an average price target of $15.57. For the reasons discussed, I see Plymouth as being an underappreciated REIT with upside potential. Buy for income and growth.

