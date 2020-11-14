We go over the long case for the preferred shares and talk about a key risk.

Monmouth common shares might be a good bet if you believe the cap rate compression will continue in industrial properties.

We have recently written about a few different ETFs where the yields are so low that they are not really worth the effort to park your cash. On the other hand, there are stocks that yield much more, but are beholden to a pleasant outcome in the economy. In between the two is a set that pays a rather substantial amount in the way of dividends and provides far greater level of safety than the common shares. We are of course referring to the preferred shares, and we wrote on a strong one recently. Today we go over another bulletproof preferred offering.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) is an industrial REIT that owns class A industrial properties across the United States. It also happens to be the oldest publicly-traded REIT in the U.S.

The 119 properties are diversified by location, and currently MNR has properties in 31 states.

MNR deals with a large number of tenants that are some of the biggest and best-known companies in the U.S.

The Portfolio Resilience

MNR's industrial portfolio was built to thrive in the most difficult times, and this was brought to light during the pandemic. MNR's occupancy remained resilient during the pandemic, and it will likely end 2020 at an occupancy level higher than last year.

MNR retained 87% of tenants who had their lease expiration during 2020, and that speaks to the quality of its assets as well.

MNR's portfolio continues to grow in value as e-commerce spending has surged.

While we expect 2020 to be a "peak" year for e-commerce for some time, the value embedded in these strategic industrial and distribution assets continues to increase. Median industrial assets are selling at mid-4% cap rates, and MNR could not have asked for a better tailwind.

The Preferred Shares

While the common shares have their own sets of risks and rewards, we do want to spend the rest of the time focusing a bit higher in the capital structure. Monmouth Real Estate Investment 6.125% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Series C (NYSE:MNR.PC) offers a great dividend and higher security for those willing to forego capital gain potential.

Preferred Dividends & Coverage

MNR.PC is a good part of the capital structure and the company paid $6.6 million in preferred dividends in the most recent quarter.

MNR's net income number (after preferred share dividends are paid) is then adjusted to calculate the funds from operations (FFO) and adjusted FFO (AFFO).

We like the AFFO better as it removes recurring capital expenditure. It also adjusts for straight-line rent and is a great proxy for free cash flow. We can see that MNR had about $19.5 million of free cash flow after paying preferred dividends of $6.6 million. That works out to a coverage ratio of approximately 4.0X ($26.1/$6.6). In contrast, the coverage ratio of the common dividends was just 1.2X. Now, this is the normal setup in most REITs where common shareholders have a far tighter coverage, but we wanted to contrast the safety so investors understand the tradeoffs.

Debt

While the common equity is the buffer in front of the preferred shares, investors always need to check the debt levels before buying any security. MNR's 6.2x Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA is about average for the industry. MNR however uses property-level mortgages and that makes it safer from an individual bad property fallout. 91% of debt is at the asset level, and we prefer this form of financing far more than the generalized corporate debt that firms like Realty Income (NYSE:O) use. The weighted average mortgage term is close to 11 years and there are no pressing maturities.

99.4% of the debt is fixed rate and the weighted average interest rate has trended down with recent refinancings to 3.94%.

Asset Cushion

MNR's total enterprise value, or EV, is close to $2.75 billion.

MNR's share price is about in line with its NAV as well. Based on that, we can conclude that about $1.5 billion of common equity value stands in the way of preferred shares taking any damage. Considering the asset level debt and the high demand of industrial assets today, we consider that exceptionally good a buffer.

They Won't Be Called

One question investors face when investing in preferred shares is whether the company might redeem them. With MNR.PC, the call date is incredibly close as these are callable in September 2021. While anything can happen in the financial markets, MNR continues to issue preferred shares quite regularly quarter after quarter. That makes their redemption highly unlikely. In addition, because of the constant issuance, these shares never make it far beyond par. Hence there is no real capital loss risk here for these shares.

Key Risk

While we don't see MNR's debt levels or structure as a material issue for the preferred shares, we do want to point out that the firm is very dependent on FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Whether you slice it by total square footage or total annual rent, FDX is a big portion of MNR's properties.

FDX is not a risky tenant by any stretch of the imagination, and even if FDX lost market share, these assets would have value to other tenants. However, we do want to point out that if you have an abysmal outlook on FDX for any reason whatsoever, then these preferred shares are not for you.

Conclusion

Industrial REITs have enjoyed significant tailwinds from the rise of e-commerce. MNR is likely to continue to thrive despite 2020 e-commerce levels not being exceeded for a few years. MNR has not cut its dividend since it went public in 1992. The company even maintained it through 2009 when many other REITs cut. The common shares have a small amount of capital appreciation potential if they follow the other industrial REITs and trade at a premium to NAV.

But the preferred shares give you about 1.5% more yield and also give you far better dividend and asset coverage ratios. They are a great trade-off for capital appreciation in this zero interest rate world.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.