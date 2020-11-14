The shares are trading at a discount to book value, but Prospect has a track record of declining book value.

When it comes to hunting for high yield, Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) often pops up in stock screeners. This year hasn't been kind to Prospect's share price, as it's declined by 20% since the start of the year. This has pushed the current dividend yield up to 14%. While this may be tempting for some, I believe a deeper look is warranted. In this article, I show why caution may be needed before investing in this high-yielder, so let's get started.

(Source: Company website)

A Look Into Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital is an externally-managed BDC that makes debt and equity investments in privately-held, U.S. middle market companies. It was founded in 2004 and is one of the largest BDCs with $5.4 billion in capital under management across 122 investments. It generally invests in companies with $5M to $150M in annual EBITDA. As seen below, REITs, consumer finance, and healthcare providers represent its three largest industry verticals, with a combined 36% of total portfolio at fair value.

(Source: Nov '20 Investor Presentation)

Starting with the positives, as of Sept 30th, Prospect's secured asset percentage was 83.6% of the portfolio, an increase of 130 basis points since the same time last year. Plus, I'm encouraged to see that non-accruals as a percentage of the portfolio have dropped to 0.7%, which is down from 1.7% in the prior year period. Prospect maintains low leverage, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.8%, which is down 430 basis points from March and is similar to the June quarter.

It should be noted, however, that in May, management moved the minimum 1940 Act regulatory asset coverage, as noted below during the recent conference call:

In May, we moved our minimum 1940 Act regulatory asset coverage to 150%, equivalent to 200% debt to equity, which increased our regulatory cushion and gave us flexibility to pursue our recently announced junior capital perpetual preferred equity issuance, which counts toward 1940 Act asset coverage, but which also gets significant equity treatment by our rating agencies."

Basically, this enables the company to issue preferred equity, which increases the debt to equity ratio (as measured by the 1940 Act) without impacting its credit rating.

Prospect recently launched its $1 billion preferred stock program at a 5.5% distribution rate. This could be value accretive to common shareholders, especially if management is able to get decent investment spreads on the proceeds from this offering. However, it does add a level of risk for the common stock since preferred distributions have preference over common dividends.

Meanwhile, the declining portfolio yield, as a result of low interest rates, is concerning. As seen below, portfolio yield is now 60 bps below what it was at the end of 2019. This impacted the latest quarter's NII (net investment income), which declined by $0.01 on a sequential QoQ basis, to $0.15 per share. This translates to an 83% dividend coverage (based on latest quarter's NII to dividend), thereby putting the $0.06 monthly dividend at risk of a cut.

(Source: Nov '20 Investor Presentation)

One factor that puts Prospect at a disadvantage versus its peers is its 2% base management fee. I tend to use the "industry bellwether", Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), as a benchmark for externally-managed BDCs. By comparison, ARCC charges a lower 1.5% base management fee.

Prospect's higher management fee is one of the factors (not the only) that works against book value. As seen below, book value has steadily declined over the past five years. Like many BDCs, Prospect saw a sequential book value increase in the latest quarter. However, it remains to be seen if and when the decline may resume.

(Created by author based on Seeking Alpha data)

Bargain seekers may be tempted by Prospect Capital's low valuation. As seen below, the shares are currently trading at a price to book value of just 0.62, which is near the lowest valuation over the past five years. However, I remain cautious on the stock, given the aforementioned concerns.

(Source: YCharts)

Investor Takeaway

Prospect Capital's latest quarterly results were a mixed bag. While the increase in book value was a good thing, the sequential drop in NII was disappointing and further puts the current dividend at risk. The recent preferred stock offering could help enhance NII in future quarters, but adds another layer of risk to common stockholders since the preferred stock and its distributions have preference over the common. The shares are currently trading cheaply on a price to book value basis. However, I believe the discount is warranted given the concerns. As such, I remain on the sidelines and view the shares as a Hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARCC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.