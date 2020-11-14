It's been exactly a year since my original coverage of Chicken Soup For the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) at the time of submission. The main thesis in that article was that CSSE is an ad-supported VOD platform that maintains an owned content library. I view this as important because content ownership in a fast-changing distribution environment is a good thing. Since the article, we've seen numerous original content offerings and we now have several quarters of company performance to judge. It's time for an updated view.

First, I want to reiterate why I like aVOD over sVOD. As alluring as stable subscription revenue may be, I do think there's a benefit to having advertising model exposure in the streaming space. COVID-19 has been a big tailwind for media consumption and streaming generally speaking. While subscription based platforms have seen a large boost in viewing, platform usage increases are a good thing provided they are monetized. For instance, if subscriber numbers for an ad-free service stay relatively flat but end users are consuming the service more in aggregate, that's not necessarily a good monetization story. The flip side of that is if your monetization strategy is impressions based. More usage is a good thing provided the cost of doing business doesn't increase at a faster pace. This is why I like ad-friendly models.

On the quarterly call, CEO William Rouhana provided some important analysis on CPM rates. My emphasis is in italics:

"The one surprising thing that has happened since we saw our big competitors acquired by major media companies has been that our CPMs have been going up. And I say it that way, because you may recall when we originally – when I talked about this in the past, I would say, well, I'm not sure what it means now that we've got all of these big competitors owning our then competitors. It turns out that if you're a major media company with a broadcast network or a cable network and an OTT network, you try to stuff down the throat of advertisers that combined package of stuff that they may or may not want. And if they just want OTT and they only want it on a premium basis, there really isn't any place to go anymore, but us. And I'm seeing increasingly that, that is a part of the reason Dan, that we're able to really improve pricing."

What he is saying is Chicken Soup has become an easier partner for OTT advertisers to work with. If that holds true, we should see strength of demand keep CPMs elevated for the company's ad solution. It's a great comment from the CEO and it is an encouraging sign for improvement in online network revenue going forward. Shareholders need to see improvement in that revenue stream because Q3 was not great, in my opinion.

Q3 Revenue

The company saw a big shift in revenue buckets compared to last year. In 2019, online networks made up 86% of total revenue through Q3. This year, that number fell to just 34%. Despite the massive decrease in online network revenue, the company managed to grow total revenue by over 17% in Q3 and 51% year to date. This is thanks to phenomenal growth in the distribution and production segment of the business. Because 2020 has been such a bizarre year economically, I'm going to focus this article mainly on the Q3 report.

Three Months Ended September 30 2020 2019 Change Revenue: Online networks 6,652,562 14,383,659 -53.75% Distribution and Production 13,318,050 2,662,429 400.22% Total revenue 19,970,612 17,046,088 17.16% Cost of revenue 14,840,851 13,614,648 9.01% Gross profit 4,520,900 3,176,046 42.34% Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 9,301,550 6,371,870 45.98% Amortization and depreciation 4,576,742 4,695,522 -2.53% Management and license fees 1,936,175 1,676,303 15.50% Total operating expenses 15,814,467 12,743,695 24.10% Operating loss -11,293,567 -9,567,649 18.04%

Source: company filing

I am not totally enamored with the numbers presented from the quarter. On one hand, I do agree with Rouhana that investors should be cognizant of the fact that $6.2 million in lost Q3 online network revenue came from one ad rep partner that is no longer doing business. On the other hand, adjusting for that decline still puts online network revenue down roughly 18.7% in Q3 year over year. According to Rouhana, this is lower margin ad revenue that was lost. That appears to check out when we see quarterly total revenue growth of 17.2% outpacing quarterly cost of revenue at 9%. Despite this, we should note that even with lower margin revenue coming off the books, total expenses still outpaced total revenue in the quarter. This was attributed to compensation increases in SG&A.

Advertising broadly took a big hit in the media space because of the pandemic in 2020. However, I'm of the belief that the stay-at-home environment created by COVID should have been a better setup for Chicken Soup for the Soul in Q3 than what was reflected in the company's financials. Many people are still working from home. Cord-cutting accelerated and streaming usage surged. Even adjusting for the $6.2 million decline in PlayStation Vue money, I'm surprised Q3 network revenue wasn't higher.

Having said all this, what is exciting about this name to me is that there aren't a lot of pure play aVOD companies that are available on public markets. Personally, I look at Roku (ROKU) as probably the best comp even though they're not identical businesses. Last week, we saw Roku report a very strong quarter with a 78% year-over-year increase in platform revenue. While I'm not going to say I expected that kind of increase in network revenue for Chicken Soup, I will say I didn't expect a decline. We saw a solid recovery in Q3 economic activity and a return to market from sidelined advertisers. I was hoping for that to translate to a stronger online network revenue line for CSSE. On the conference call, Rouhana forecast record months for November and December upcoming. We will see how that plays out.

Other Considerations

Despite the massive run since March, Chicken Soup is not a name that has seen a big move up in short interest. I view this as generally positive. Sometimes I like highly shorted names for the potential squeeze-effect. Though that is not a strategy at play here, it is nice to see market participants not ramping up a bet against the company at this point.

Source: Nasdaq.com, Author-generated visualization

It should be noted that one of the company's larger shareholders, Greenhaven Road Investment, has been trimming shares on this rally. However, ownership from that entity is still substantial.

The relationship with Sony (NYSE: SNE

There are also potential broad market headwinds on the horizon. The virus situation appears to be ramping up again. And we all saw what happened in March when drastic economic measures where taken. It did not go well for stocks. Don't rule out the possibility that Chicken Soup could again see declines with the broader market.

Technical View

As I've said in every article where I share my charts, I'm not an expert technical analyst. My approach is to keep it simple and look at trend breakouts, historical support/resistance levels, and RSI numbers on multiple time horizons to make an educated guess about where a stock might be going. My trading view is never the biggest reason I choose to cover a stock, but it is certainly something that I think is important to mention. Let's first take a look at the daily view.

After the abysmal price action at the beginning of the year, the stock has enjoyed a phenomenal rebound and even printed a new all-time high of $17.90 back in late August. As expected, a surge from lows to highs in a time period that small produced extreme overbought levels. Since that all-time high, each new rally has made a lower high. Given the apparent exhaustion of the recent run and the fact that we're still a just about a month removed from the latest overbought levels, I think it's likely that we see some support zones tested in the days and weeks ahead.

My first price target if you're looking to add would be in the $13 range. I think it's important that bulls hold that line at $13. Failure to hold that support would likely bring a test of $11 per share fairly quickly. We don't have much price discovery in between those figures to justify adding at $12 if it breaks $13. Of course, I could certainly be wrong. But on this chart, I see more downside risk than upside potential in the immediate future.

Final Thoughts

While I'm definitely still personally long the stock, I do think it would be wise for bulls to entertain caution at this juncture. For complete transparency, I've trimmed my shares a bit in this name. To be clear, that would have been a sound approach even if I liked the Q3 numbers better than I do. When the stock traded below $6 in March, I added on weakness. We've now seen a rally from the March low generate a several multiple return. Any time you can lock in profit on a move like that in a matter of just a few months, you should probably take the opportunity. So, that is what I have done. I have shared the why. Again, I am still long. But my exposure has been cut significantly. I plan to stay long my current shares for quite some time. If, as I suspect, we see further weakness in the weeks and months ahead, I'll consider re-acquiring some of those shares back provided key support levels hold firm. It is unlikely that I will go in as large as I was previously until I see a better ad revenue story in the coming quarters.

