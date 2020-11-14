Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) (NYSE:LGF.B) saw its shares rally following the company's report of fiscal second-quarter numbers on November 5. Here's a short-term price chart:

For more perspective on overall price action, here is a one-year chart:

This chart tells me a couple things. The company, like all media concerns, has been hit by the SARS-CoV-2 macro situation. In addition, it bounced off the lows because of some confidence in the company's streaming division. However, it is still a relatively low-priced stock on both an absolute scale as well as one more orientated toward valuation. There certainly isn't a Disney-like (NYSE:DIS) premium attached to it. That's because the market wants to know what exactly the strategy is behind Starz and the studio division...where the creative/distribution synergies lie. AS CEO Jon Feltheimer said back in 2019, the company does need to explain its value proposition more clearly. (Hopefully recent momentum will continue and signal a change in Wall Street's attitude.)

I'll take a look at the quarter and share my thoughts. My conclusion is that I am staying the course with my holding and still believe the company will at some point be taken off the market by a bigger conglomerate.

Highlights Of Second-Quarter Numbers

Let's begin with the subscriber counts for streaming. From the chart on page 65 of the 10-Q, we see that total global subscribers to linear/streaming platforms is 27.1 million as of the end of September 2020 versus 22 million on a pro-forma basis back in September 2019; on an as-reported basis, the September 2019 number of worldwide users was 28.7 million. The pro-forma stat accounts for cable systems that dropped bundles that included Starz channels, as you will recall, and may have pursued a la carte distribution.

That's solid pro-forma growth, and if you want to stick to the as-reported aspect, then one can note that the subscriber levels held up well. Linear is where you see the weakness, but over-the-top is growing admirably, moving from 7.7 million subscribers to 13.7 million subscribers.

The company surpassed adjusted-profit expectations by $0.19, coming in at $0.33 per diluted share. Revenue declined a little under 25% to $745 million, and this missed Wall Street's call by a significant $22.6 million. Obviously very understandable given the circumstances, as predicting the performance of a lower-scale media concern right now has to be a big challenge.

Management is once again touting its library asset as a mechanism of mitigation during the crisis. Trailing sales derived from its multi-thousand-unit content collection were reported at just under $740 million, a gain of more than 30%. For the quarter, the library took in over $166 million. This performance helped to allow the movie segment to save face and generate over 60% in profit. The other helper for movies was the absence of marketing expenses, which continues to make one wonder how those expenses can be cut even post-pandemic, thus creating a more profitable enterprise for the future (but that's a learning exercise for another day, I suppose). Clearly the library, as management has stated all along, helps the overall business model of the company to reduce risk, and in that spirit, even when theatrical is back in business, the company needs to continue the leverage of legacy titles at current levels. Without a doubt, the data coming in from all of this licensing/sales activity has to be valuable.

Finally, I'll mention that adjusted free cash flow was $113 million this quarter versus roughly $60 million last year. Production-loan repayment was the driver of that performance, with it being much heavier in the previous year. Perhaps a more significant metric to look at right now would be cash from operations, which does reflect a downtrend and is not affected by production activities: the numbers are roughly $120 million versus $180 million for the quarter, and $203 million versus $218 million over the last six months. Overall, not a bad performance in light of multiplex challenges.

Analysis

As time goes on during this short-term crisis - although that might be a relative statement, as short-term may turn out to be longer than most expect - Lions Gate will increasingly look to its library and its Starz over-the-top division to find value for shareholders. But the company is finding that this growth, while attractive by its own standards, is not enough to attract a buyer, which has to be getting increasingly frustrating. That's the ultimate goal: a media conglomerate already at some scale looking to further expand its portfolio. When that happens - and I do still believe it will happen - Lions Gate will then receive the scale it needs to continue its business model, which at the moment suffers from lack of such (which is why, in part, it is very dependent on an already fully-formed library, something that turned out to be a great long-term investment). Long-term shareholders, of course, can then finally cash out.

Lions Gate has embraced the idea of premium video-on-demand as a substitute for full-on theatrical releases, as this article indicates. Feltheimer is bullish on different releasing strategies mostly out of necessity and partly, I think, out of an intelligent approach to the current circumstances and how they relate to his company's size. Of course, PVOD can work at any scale in my opinion - not sure why, as an example, Disney doesn't fully embrace it - but Lions Gate is smart to enter that arena when it can. Granted, if a John Wick picture were ready right now, the talent behind it might ask for a delay. That's probably the unfortunate situation with many features that have been moved around on scheduling boards - the stars/filmmakers may demand a hold in hopes of maximizing profit participation (the flip side is that money can come in on an earlier schedule, even if the window is non-traditional). The ideal scenario would be PVOD now, then another launch at theatrical post-pandemic (I do believe people will come out to see some of these PVOD titles after the fact). There's unfortunately not much information on how agents/managers are affecting the slate schedules, but they must be exerting an effect.

The major factor of the Lions Gate story continues to be the streaming version of Starz. Feltheimer must surely feel that is the key that will unlock the door of consolidation. He's looking for a top price, so getting it will require a faster growth trajectory for signups. The company has stated in the recent past that data mining will win the day for Starz; while data is always important, content will be more crucial to moving over-the-top-Starz forward.

Feltheimer seems comfortable focusing on Starz and then letting his troops make whatever content they want. It's here where I would lodge my usual complaint about there being a lack of a cohesive strategy in terms of making only the most commercial movies, based on solid concepts that favor intellectual hooks rather than expensive casts. That doesn't matter at this point with the limitations of filming in Hollywood, which is slowly climbing its way back to breakeven as far as production levels are concerned. For now, it's Starz or bust. Recent price action suggests the stock is reflecting confidence that the pandemic will spurn on more signups. Eventually, that should attract some entity. There are so many possible suitors, but this time around, ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) (NASDAQ:VIACA) has my attention as a likely buyer sometime in the future. I could see CEO Robert Bakish looking at the recent momentum of his stock/company and concluding that a studio system such as the one employed by Lions Gate, while at times very long-tail and arguably unwieldy, could be streamlined via synergies with his conglomerate and turned into a positive catalyst for the late Sumner Redstone's media empire. Also in the mix could be Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) (NASDAQ:FOXA), which might be in the mood to build itself up again after recently downsizing itself in a famous transaction with the Mouse.

Conclusion

Lions Gate remains relatively cheap according to SA's quote system. Overall growth is a problem, as it is for every media concern, but over-the-top streaming growth continues.

I am sticking with my shares and continuing my positive long-term outlook. This idea demands patience and might not be for the fast-traders among us. That's fair enough, and certainly the pandemic has to be wreaking havoc with asset purchases and sales, thus potentially extending the buyout-thesis timeline. My feeling is that, even without an offer tomorrow or the next day, Feltheimer and company will continue pushing Starz and talking up the story, which will in turn attract more attention on Wall Street.

