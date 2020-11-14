Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Nvidia, Walmart, JD.com And Nio

Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch - a preview of key events scheduled for the next week. Follow this account and turn the e-mail alert on to receive this article in your inbox every Saturday morning. A podcast of Stocks to Watch is also available on Sundays on Seeking Alpha, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (click the highlighted links).

Investors are likely to continue to hedge their bets between growth vs. value and vaccine plays vs. COVID shutdowns in the week ahead. Economic reports to watch include updates on retail sales, existing home sales and jobless claims. On the corporate side, big box retailers Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT) and Home Depot (NYSE:HD) spill numbers. Nio (NYSE:NIO) is also in the earnings confessional with a report that could impact Chinese EV peers XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and Kandi Technologies. Finally, Boeing (NYSE:BA) will be closely watched to see if the FAA lifts the grounding order on the 737 Max.

Earnings spotlight: Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) on November 16; Home Depot (HD), Walmart (WMT), Nio (NIO) and Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) on November 17; Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), Target (TGT), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) on November 18; Macy's (NYSE:M), Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) on November 19 and Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) on November 20.

IPO watch: Aspire Real Estate Investors (ASPI), NeoGames (NGMS), Telos (TLS), Sotera Health (SHC) and Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) are all expected to price their IPOs next week. Maravi appears to be the largest of the bunch, with the biotech looking to raise $1.275B. There is also some speculation that e-retailer Wish and kids gaming company Roblox (RBLX) could file for an IPO next week to follow on DoorDash's (DOORD) filing from Friday. Quiet period expirations arrive on Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD), McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) and Datto (NYSE:MSP) on November 16. Meanwhile, IPO lock-up periods expire on Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) on November 16, as well as Avantor (NYSE:AVTR), Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) and SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) on November 17. Go deeper: Catch up on all the latest IPO news.

M&A tidbits: The tender offer on the MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK)-Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) deal expires on November 16. Shareholders with Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) will vote on November 20 on the buyout by Baring. Keep an eye on Aecom (NYSE:ACM), Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) and F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) with activists circling.

Oil watch: Traders in the energy market could be a little edgy next week after OPEC warned that global oil demand will rebound more slowly in 2021 than previously forecast due to the acceleration of COVID-19 cases. A meeting on November 16-17 of the OPEC+ committees could provide an indication on if a planned output increase for next year is likely to be delayed. On the positive side, a surprising build in U.S. crude inventories last week surpassed even the most bearish forecasts last week. Crude oil futures (CL1:COM) closed the week at $40.13.

Big box earnings previews: It is time for retail heavyweights to dole out Q3 earnings reports and issue guidance updates for Q4 and FY21. Analysts expect positive cadence commentary out of Target (TGT) with the retailer gaining market share and benefiting by shopper trip consolidation. Target is also seen benefit from a strong product calendar with its high share in gaming and positive outlook for toys. There is a bit more caution on Walmart (WMT) due to the impact of stimulus coming to a halt and a COVID spike in some of the retailer's key parts of the country. In the age-old debate of Home Depot (HD) vs. Lowe's (LOW), Gordon Haskett prefers HD into earnings week for the two home improvement retailers on its view that the Pro and do-it-for-me businesses will take off next year. Home Depot has beat profit estimates 11 of the last 12 quarters, while Lowe's has topped consensus marks 9 out 12 quarters. On a YTD look at share prices, the gains for Walmart +24.7%, Target +24.4%, Home Depot +26.5% and Lowe's +31.9% are well ahead of broad market averages.

New York Times Dealbook: The two-day conference features talks by SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) CEO Masayoshi Son and Dr. Anthony Fauci on November 17. A panel discussion on the race for the vaccine will include Bill Gates and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) CEO Albert Bourla. JPMorgan's (NYSE:JPM) Jamie Dimon gives a talk on November 18 on the path forward for the economy.

Dividend watch: Ned Davis Research gave a shoutout to dividend stocks this week. "Macro conditions are more favorable for investors looking to add dividend stocks to their portfolio, with the important caveat to focus on payers with strong balance sheets," advised the firm. Names making the Ned Davis dividend stocks list included Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), Williams (NYSE:WMB), Citizens Financial (NYSE:CFG), Altria (NYSE:MO) AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM). Looking at next week, the projected dividend hikes (quarterly) in the week ahead include boosts for Kite Realty (NYSE:KRG) to $0.10 from $0.08, Agilent (NYSE:A) to $0.198 from $0.180, Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) to $0.70 from $0.64, American Equity (NYSE:AEL) to $0.32 from $0.30, Sysco (NYSE:SYY) to $0.48 from $0.45, Nike (NYSE:NKE) to $0.26 from $0.245, Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) to $0.295 from $0.28, Spire (NYSE:SR) to $0.655 from $0.6225, HP Inc (NYSE:HP) to $0.185 from $0.1762 and Everest Re (NYSE:RE) to $1.60 from $1.55.

Hong Kong Blockchain Week: A huge week of blockchain events includes the BLOCK O2O Global Virtual Summit running from November 17-19. The large number of online presentations will include talks from cryptocurrency execs like Celsius Networks CEO Alex Mashinsky, CoinStreet Partners Founder Samson Lee, Bitcoin.com founder Roger Ver and Natixis Chief Economist Alicia Garcia Herrero.

Healthcare events: The FDA priority review date for Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) Transcend-NHL-001 is on November 16 and the BsUFA date for Mylan's (NASDAQ:MYL) Tecfidera arrives. Also on November 16, CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) is presenting Phase 3 data at the AASLD Liver meeting. Earlier this year, CymaBay Therapeutics soared after the company announced that the FDA has removed clinical holds on seladelpar for three IND Applications. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) holds its medical devices update on November 19 and Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) has an Oncology R&D day set for November 20.

Analyst meetings and business updates: Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) holds a virtual R&D day on November 16 and Cummins (NYSE:CMI) will host its Hydrogen Day event. On November 17, Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) will hold a virtual day event, while on November 19 both Workiva (NYSE:WK) and Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) have investor day events scheduled. Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) is due to give a strategy update on November 20.

Conferences rundown: A huge rush of virtual conferences will dominate the week as investors look for guidance updates amid the vaccine and election resets. The NAREIT REIT World Conference includes updates from Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY), Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY), QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) and STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR). The Barclays Global Automotive Conference 2020 will see Tenneco (NYSE:TEN), BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), Canoo (CNOO) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) give talks. Other conferences of note in the week include the RBC Global Mining & Materials Conference, JPMorgan Global TMT Conference, Stifel Healthcare Conference, Jefferies West Coast Consumer Conference, Citi Financial Technology Conference, Jefferies Healthcare Conference and Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt Virtual Investor Conference Go deeper: Read about the conference presentations that could stand out in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.

Stock splits: Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) has a 5-for-1 stock split set for November 17. Reverse stock splits are on tap for Enservo (NYSEMKT:ENSV) at a 1-for-15 rate and Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) at a 1-for-12 rate on November 20.

Barron's mentions: Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is recommended despite its high-profile engineering stumbles. Shares trade at a steep discount to rivals in the semiconductor industry ahead of an expected announcement by the company on a new hybrid manufacturing approach. There is a warning sounded on Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) on regulatory risk after Beijing released a draft of antitrust rules aimed at checking popular digital platforms for monopolistic practices. As far as investing in a post-pandemic recovery, the publication keeps it simple. Value stocks, small caps, and international equities stand are seen gaining from a global reopening and recovery, while gold (XAUUSD:CUR) is called a hedge against inflation and a weaker dollar. The iShares Russell 2000 Value (NYSEARCA:IWN), iShares Russell 1000 Growth (NYSEARCA:IWF), Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLE) and SPDR S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) are seen as attractive ETFs. Five small-cap value stocks to consider ahead of an economic recovery are SPPlus (NASDAQ:SP), Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC), ACME United (NYSEMKT:ACU), Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) and Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Sources: EDGAR, Bloomberg, CNBC, Reuters, The Verge, Wall Street Journal