Leverage would then end up near its 1.5x target by the end of 2021.

It may be able to offer a $1 per unit distribution in 2021 while continuing to chip away at its debt.

Kimbell's production is currently around 59% natural gas, and that should benefit from the near $3 NYMEX strip for 2021.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) is a pure play mineral company with interests in over 96,000 gross wells across over 13 million gross acres. Its average stake is low, as it mentioned that it had 794 gross DUCs (2.62 net DUCs) on its acreage, which is a 0.3% interest in those wells.

It appears that Kimbell may be able to offer a distribution of close to $1 per unit (or an average of $0.25 per quarter) in 2021 based on the current outlook for natural gas prices. Kimbell's production is mainly natural gas, although oil typically accounts for more revenue than natural gas.

Kimbell's relatively low (13%) PDP decline rate, combined with improved prospects for natural gas development in 2021 should contribute to increased production next year.

Production Volumes

Kimbell's production in Q3 2020 was 59% natural gas, 28% oil and 13% NGLs. The Haynesville Shale accounts for 23% of its total production volumes, with the Permian, Appalachia, Mid-Continent and Eagle Ford regions all accounting for significant amounts (10+%) of production too.

Source: Kimbell Royalty Partners

Although Kimbell's production is close to 60% natural gas (compared to under 30% oil), oil typically contributes slightly more to Kimbell's total revenues due to its higher value per BOE.

2021 Outlook

I've assumed that Kimbell will average around 15,500 BOEPD in production during 2020, with a production split of 60.5% natural gas, 27% oil and 12.5% NGLs. Natural gas would make up an increased percentage of total production due to anticipation of more development activity in 2021.

At current strip prices (just under $42 WTI oil and $3.00 NYMEX natural gas), I'd estimate that Kimbell could generate $127 million in revenues after hedges.

Source: Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell's hedges have around negative $2 million in value for 2021, with its oil hedges having slightly positive value, and its natural gas hedges having some negative value. Kimbell currently has approximately 35% of its projected 2021 oil and natural gas production hedged.

Type Barrels/Mcf Realized $ Per Barrel/Mcf Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 1,527,525 $40.75 $62 NGLs (Barrels) 707,188 $14.00 $10 Natural Gas [MCF] 20,536,725 $2.75 $56 Lease Bonus and Other Income $1 Hedge Value -$2 Total $127

This would leave it with $83 million in distributable cash flow after preferred distributions. For simplicity, I am grouping together Kimbell's common units and Class B units and thus not breaking out EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests.

$ Million Marketing And Other Deductions $9 Production Costs And Ad Valorem Taxes $9 Cash G&A $16 Cash Interest $6 Preferred Distributions $4 Total Expenses $44

If Kimbell pays out 75% of its cash available for distribution, that would allow it to have an annualized distribution of approximately $1.04 per unit.

A slightly lower production level of 15,000 BOEPD (with most of the removed production consisting of oil) would reduce Kimbell's EBITDAX and distributable cash flow by around $6 million. This would result in a distribution of $0.97 per unit if it distributed 75% of its cash available for distribution.

Source: Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell believes that its distributions will continue to have favorable tax treatment for several years, with the distributions reducing an investor's tax basis rather than being treated as taxable dividend income through 2023.

Valuation

Kimbell is working on reducing its debt now after its Springbok acquisition. Based on the above scenario, it may be able to reduce its debt to EBITDA ratio to around 1.6x by the end of 2021.

I can see Kimbell being worth approximately $750 million based on a rebound in natural gas prices and production next year. Net of its debt and the value of its preferred units, that would leave Kimbell's common units valued at a bit over $9 per unit.

The approximately $1 per unit distribution referenced above would result in a yield close to 11% at that $9 unit price.

A total valuation of $750 million would be close to $50,000 per flowing BOE, and would be noticeably less than the close to $70,000 per flowing BOE it paid with the Springbok acquisition.

Conclusion

Kimbell Royalty Partners made a major acquisition in early 2020 and then saw oil and gas prices decline, resulting in it reducing its distribution. It appears to be in a better position now with oil prices having largely stabilized and natural gas prices looking strong for 2021.

This sets Kimbell up to potentially increase its distribution going forward. A distribution of $1.00 per unit appears reasonable using approximately 75% of its distributable cash flow. This would allow Kimbell to reduce its debt a bit and get it close to the 1.5x long-term leverage target it has by the end of 2021.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KRP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.