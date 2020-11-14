Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets

Vaccine breakthrough

Hopes of a return to normalcy were seen early in the week after a vaccine developed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) appeared to be more than 90% effective in stopping COVID-19. At that level of effectiveness and administered widely, it would be enough to break chains of infection, but questions still remain, including production and distribution, how long it will protect against infection and how well it will work in the elderly. Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) antibody therapy was granted an emergency-use authorization by the FDA, while Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) said it accumulated enough cases of COVID-19 in its vaccine trial to analyze the shot's effectiveness.

Unlikely to topple Obamacare

Health insurers and hospital operators staged a modest rally on Tuesday in apparent reaction to comments from Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Chief Justice John Roberts surrounding the Affordable Care Act. "It's hard for you to argue that Congress intended the entire act to fall if the mandate was struck down," said Roberts, who authored 2012 and 2015 rulings that upheld Obamacare in previous Republican legal challenges. The Trump administration had argued that the individual mandate, ruled as unconstitutional by an appeals court almost a year ago, is not "severable," therefore Obamacare is unconstitutional and should be repealed.

U.S. backs down on TikTok

The Commerce Department withdrew from a deadline on TikTok, saying it wouldn't enforce an order that required the company to be spun off from its Chinese parent, ByteDance (BDNCE). The move would have barred companies from providing internet hosting or content delivery services to TikTok, effectively making it inoperable in the U.S., while there's been little comment from President Trump or the administration on what was once an energetic effort to get TikTok sold to U.S. interests. Deals currently on the table, but hung up in ongoing negotiations, have Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) taking a combined 20% in TikTok Global, a new U.S.-based company that would run the video service.

One More Thing' event

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) unveiled new Mac computers that use processors developed in-house (based on ARM architecture), signaling an end to the tech giant's nearly 15-year reliance on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) processors. That would bring personal computers in line with its approach on iPhones and iPads, which have long used Apple-designed chips. JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee sees many benefits in the new SKU, like volume, pace of innovation and lower materials cost, and believes the in-house silicon presents a $15B sales opportunity.

Racking up records

Singles Day, a major shopping event in China, saw e-commerce giants Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) notch around $115B in sales across their platforms, both setting new records. Small caveat: The event this year ran from Nov. 1 to midnight on Nov. 12, instead of the usual 24-hours on 11/11 (which represents "bare branches" that are single and unattached). While the GMV numbers continue to show signs of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, the event was overshadowed by a $260B selloff and big stock price falls of both Alibaba and JD.com due to Chinese regulators releasing draft antitrust rules.

Xi reportedly pulled plug on Ant's IPO

Chinese President Xi Jinping personally made the decision to halt the listing of Ant Group on Nov. 3, which would have been the world’s biggest IPO, Chinese officials told WSJ. The decision came days after the fintech giant's billionaire founder Jack Ma publicly criticized the government's increasingly tight financial regulation for holding back technology development. At that point, investors around the world had already committed to paying more than $34B for shares of Ant, which is a third owned by Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). Since Xi rose to power in late 2012, the government has taken action and cracked down on some of the country's highest-profile private conglomerates, including Dalian Wanda and Anbang Insurance Group.

Quarterly results

Following a quieter week on the earnings front, investors had several names to watch after the bell on Thursday. Disney (NYSE:DIS) rose as much as 6% after revealing 73M paid subscribers for streaming service Disney+ (it had targeted 60M-90M subscriptions by 2024), though its other divisions (parks, studio) struggled during the coronavirus pandemic and it had to forego another dividend. Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) soared nearly 9% after starting its fiscal year with softer-than-expected earnings drop and issuing FQ2 guidance that exceeded expectations. Meanwhile, shares of Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) bounced around in extended trading on a wider loss, though the data analytics firm showed 52% sales growth in the first earnings report since its public debut.

New era of flight

Get ready for the next SpaceX (SPACE) flight to the International Space Station, which will take place tonight at 7:49 p.m. EST. While the company already completed its maiden trip to the ISS back in August, sending up astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley on a Crew Dragon capsule and Falcon 9 rocket, the latest launch comes after NASA formally authorized SpaceX for regular human spaceflight. It's not the only exciting development happening in the space. The city of Orlando, Fla., and German aviation startup Lilium have unveiled plans to build the first hub for flying cars in the U.S. Called a vertiport, the transportation hub is scheduled to be completed in 2025 and will enable passengers to bypass Florida's congested highways.