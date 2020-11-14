On Tuesday, November 10, 2020, liquefied natural gas tanker partnership GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) announced its third quarter 2020 earnings results. These results were certainly disappointing and continued the streak that we are seeing of distribution cuts in the energy and energy services sectors lately. The company missed the expectations of its analysts in a fairly big way and ultimately ended up announcing another large distribution cut. The distribution cut was certainly something of a surprise considering that GasLog Partners did continue to generate a copious amount of cash flow, but the company does have a fairly high debt load that it needs to get under control. It fortunately did manage to accomplish this during the quarter, which was certainly a good move given all the uncertainty hanging over the sector and the market’s general fear of anything related to energy right now. As is usually the case, it was not all bad news here and the long-term potential is still relatively strong, but the short-term outlook is much more murky.

As my long-term readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company’s earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from GasLog Partners’ third quarter 2020 earnings results:

GasLog Partners reported total revenues of $72.813 million in the third quarter of 2020. This represents a 24.53% decline over the $96.485 million that the company reported in the prior-year quarter.

The company reported an operating profit of $25.284 million in the most recent quarter. This represents a 48.36% decline over the $48.960 million that it reported in the year-ago quarter.

GasLog Partners was awarded a three-year charter for the steam turbine vessel Methane Alison Victoria and secured a multi-month contract for the steam turbine vessel Methane Jane Elizabeth.

Methane Alison Victoria and secured a multi-month contract for the steam turbine vessel Methane Jane Elizabeth. The company reported a distributable cash flow of $12.328 million in the reporting quarter. This represents a 64.08% decline over the $34.320 million that the company reported in the equivalent period of last year.

GasLog Partners reported a net income of $11.366 million in the third quarter of 2020. This compares very unfavorably to the $29.434 million that the company reported in the third quarter of 2019.

It seems certain that the first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights will notice is that essentially every measure of financial performance declined fairly significantly compared to the prior-year quarter. The biggest reason for this is that the company’s revenues declined by 24.53% year over year, as noted in the highlights. This was not altogether unexpected, though. As I have noted in a few previous articles on the company, one of its biggest risks to revenues was a few of its ships coming off of their long-term contracts earlier this year. The partnership struggled to find new contracts for these vessels – the Methane Alison Victoria, the Methane Rita Andrea, and the Methane Shirley Elisabeth – during the global economic lockdowns (that are still continuing in some areas) due to a variety of reasons including the complete uncertainty and fear that was all-pervasive at the time as well as a general lack of demand for steam turbine vessels. These vessels were operating in the year-ago quarter and so were generating revenues, but of course, that was not the case in the most recent quarter, and since these ships do represent a sizable percentage of these overall fleet, it had a noticeable effect on revenue. On one positive note, though, the company did manage to find a multi-month contract for the Methane Jane Elizabeth last year (it was another one that came off a long-term contract over the past 18 months), but that was at a lower rate so it still resulted in the vessel generating lower revenues than it did previously.

Fortunately, GasLog Partners enjoyed some success at solving that problem in the third quarter. As noted in the highlights, the Methane Alison Victoria was awarded a three-year charter by a wholly-owned subsidiary of JOVO Group that started early in the quarter and the Methane Shirley Elisabeth was awarded a multi-month charter in September. This improves the company’s portfolio of vessel contracts:

Source: GasLog Partners

Unfortunately though, as we can see, two of the company’s vessels – the Methane Rita Andrea and the GasLog Sydney continue to lack long-term contracts and so are reliant on the spot market, which is much more volatile, to generate revenues. Additionally, we can see that the Methane Jane Elizabeth and the Methane Heather Sally are scheduled to come off contract by the end of year. Thus, by January, the company will have fully four vessels trading in the spot market. This could prove to be a problem for the company because dayrates in the spot market fluctuate much more than a fixed contract would, making it harder for the company to maintain stable cash flows. We generally prefer to see some stability in the cash flows of an income-focused investment.

One of the most attractive things about GasLog Partners is its focus on securing long-term charters for the vessels in its fleet. In fact, for quite some time, which I noted in previous articles on the company, GasLog Partners had all or nearly all of its vessels under long-term contracts that had expiration dates several years in the future. This provided the company with very stable revenues and cash flows that supported the distribution. That started to change towards the end of last year when the company’s vessels started coming off of their contracts and it was having difficulty securing new charters at the same or similar dayrates. That problem was exacerbated earlier this year when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out and nations began shutting down their economies because of the uncertainty that it created among the companies that would normally be hiring the partnership’s vessels.

This may lead someone to think that the market for liquefied natural gas is declining, but this could not be further from the truth. In the third quarter of 2020, Poten reports that the global demand for liquefied natural gas imports was 84 million tonnes. This is only a slight decrease from the 88 million tonnes that was demanded in the same period of last year. This decline was far from universal, though, as China actually increased its demand by two million tonnes year over year. The declines were largely in Europe, South Korea, and Japan that are still suffering under COVID-19 lockdowns and so are experiencing lower than usual natural gas demand from industry.

There have been some reports that the market is currently oversupplied with liquefied natural gas. That also appears to be somewhat misleading information. In the third quarter, total liquefied natural gas production globally was 86 million tonnes. While that is above the demand, the difference is so slight that it is hardly worth mentioning. Furthermore, the production of liquefied natural gas actually went down by approximately three million tonnes in the quarter. The United States alone saw production go down 18% due to Hurricane Laura causing damage to the Cameron LNG facility in Louisiana. This decline did unfortunately have a negative impact on the shipping industry as exporters cancelled 112 cargoes.

The longer-term picture could certainly be more interesting, though. According to Wood Mackenzie, the global demand for liquefied natural gas is expected to increase by 89 million tonnes over the 2021-2026 period with most of the demand growth coming from Asia:

Source: Wood Mackenzie, GasLog Partners

This should prove to be a very good thing for the LNG tanker industry and companies like GasLog Partners. After all, the only reason to convert natural gas into a liquid is to transport the compound across the ocean. A tanker is the only way to do this and furthermore because a tanker only has a finite capacity of resources that it can carry, a higher demand for liquefied natural gas means that more tankers will be needed to meet this demand. A higher number of tankers performing work should translate into higher revenues for the tanker owners. With that said, there is currently 104 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas production capacity under construction and scheduled to come online over the same period. This is obviously quite a bit more than the projected demand growth so could very easily result in overcapacity. However, this would seem to be a bigger problem for companies like Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) or Cheniere LNG (LNG) that are heavily invested in the production of liquefied natural gas than it is for the tanker companies.

One of the nice things about the liquefied natural gas tanker industry is that it takes a few years to construct a tanker so we have a reasonable amount of visibility into the future supply-demand balance of the global tanker fleet. According to Poten, there are currently 118 dedicated liquefied natural gas carriers in the orderbook of shipyards worldwide, 83 of which have already secured multi-year charters. Thus, only 35 of these will really have an effect on the supply-demand balance in the spot market and many of these will probably end up replacing older vessels that are bound for the scrap yard. Thus, for now there does not seem to be any particular risk of oversupply unless the demand projections for liquefied natural gas are very wrong.

One of the unfortunate problems with the liquefied natural gas tanker industry is that it is a very capital-intensive one. This does make sense because the tankers that comprise the lion’s share of their operating assets require special equipment to keep the natural gas in a liquid state and are very expensive to build. This normally requires that the tanker company take on a sizable amount of debt to construct these vessels, leaving the company with a significant debt load. GasLog Partners is not exactly an exception to this. As of September 30, 2020, the company had total net debt of $1.225 billion compared to $939.191 million in partners’ equity. This gives the company a net debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. I will admit that I generally do not like to see this above 1.0, especially in a cyclical industry like this, but it is not always too bad, because in most cases, the long-term charters that the tankers have will cover the debt payments and still give the company some cash flow. The problems comes in markets like the one that we are currently in where the market is worried about the sector and bids down the common units and the debt, making it hard for the company to refinance maturing debt or raise capital at a reasonable price. This is the reason for the distribution cut as we will see shortly. These conditions are essentially forcing GasLog Partners to keep the cash flow to simply pay off its debt and not depend on the market.

Fortunately, GasLog Partners made a lot of press at solving this problem in the third quarter. The company actually managed to refinance all of its debt that was originally going to mature in 2021. This is quite a good sign since it clearly indicates that the lenders still have some confidence in the company going forward even though the market does not. Investors should take this as a very positive development as well because these looming debt maturities were a major concern that many market participants had with respect to the company. GasLog Partners no longer has any debt maturities prior to 2024, so that gives the company some time to strengthen itself and for the market to improve before it has to worry about this problem again. In addition to succeeding in this refinancing, GasLog Partners paid off $33 million of outstanding debt in the quarter, which is always nice to see because it reduces the overall debt load.

Without a doubt, one of the biggest disappointments here was that the company cut its distribution again, bringing the total amount down to $0.01 per common unit. This marks the company’s second cut this year:

Source: Seeking Alpha

This may lead investors to think that the company’s cash flow has effectively been destroyed. As noted in the highlights, the company’s distributable cash flow is indeed down year over year, but it is certainly not in a complete cash crunch. In the third quarter, GasLog Partners had $12.328 million in distributable cash flow, which is a non-GAAP measure that theoretically tells us the amount of cash that was generated by the company’s ordinary operations that is available to be distributed to the common unitholders. GasLog Partners only needs $485,000 of this to pay out the distribution at the new level. Clearly, it did not need to cut the distribution (even without the cut, the distribution would have only cost $4.85 million), but it instead cut it in order to weather through and shore up its balance sheet until the market provides the company with a more attractive cost of capital. This was likely a smart move in the current climate.

In conclusion, the market has reacted to this earnings report by repricing the stock as if the company is on the verge of bankruptcy. While GasLog Partners does certainly have some challenges facing it, it is taking the appropriate steps to fix the problems. The big problem could come as more of its vessels roll off of their current contracts and GasLog Partners has to find new employment opportunities for them. All of the new contracts that it has been receiving are at much lower dayrates than what it had previously, which is having a very negative impact on revenues. The company also has a very high debt load that it needs to get down. It made some progress on this in the latest quarter, and if it uses the money that it saves from the distribution cut to be even more aggressive at paying this down, that will be a big help. The long-term outlook for the liquefied natural gas tanker industry is fairly positive, but the company will struggle in the near-term.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published to Energy Profits in Dividends on November 11, 2020. Subscribers have had since that time to act on it.