Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of November 15

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with around 750 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Automatic Data Proc. (ADP) 12/10 1/1 0.91 0.93 2.20% 2.17% 45 Assurant Inc. (AIZ) 11/27 12/21 0.63 0.66 4.76% 1.98% 17 Atmos Energy (ATO) 11/27 12/14 0.575 0.625 8.70% 2.45% 37 BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF) 11/13 11/24 0.51 0.52 1.96% 3.08% 16 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX:FMCB) 12/8 1/2 7.25 7.5 3.45% 2.10% 58 Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) 12/4 12/31 0.7 0.75 7.14% 1.72% 58 MDU Resources (MDU) 12/9 1/1 0.2075 0.2125 2.41% 3.42% 29 New Jersey Resources (NJR) 12/15 1/4 0.3125 0.3325 6.40% 3.65% 26 Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) 1/7 1/22 0.5125 0.5625 9.76% 0.57% 28 Southside Bancshares (SBSI) 11/24 12/10 0.31 0.32 3.23% 4.32% 26 Service Corp. International (SCI) 12/14 12/31 0.19 0.21 10.53% 1.68% 10 Visa Inc. (V) 11/12 12/1 0.3 0.32 6.67% 0.61% 13

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Nov. 16 (Ex Div 11/17)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Aflac Inc. (AFL) 12/1 0.28 41.52 2.70% 38 Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) 12/18 0.22 23.49 3.75% 16 Chevron Corp. (CVX) 12/10 1.29 83.03 6.21% 33 Consolidated Edison (ED) 12/15 0.765 81.63 3.75% 46 Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) 12/10 0.58 37.56 6.18% 10 Target Corp. (TGT) 12/10 0.68 162.88 1.67% 53 Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) 12/9 0.98 50.92 7.70% 10

Tuesday, Nov. 17 (Ex-Div 11/18)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) 12/10 0.36 49.86 2.89% 45 Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) 12/3 0.48 224.93 0.85% 10 LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) 12/3 0.095 37.2 1.02% 10 Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) 12/10 0.56 216.51 1.03% 19 Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) 12/17 0.14 12.04 4.65% 10 Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) 12/15 0.38 83.11 1.83% 27 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) 12/11 0.4675 42.71 4.38% 45

Wednesday, Nov. 18 (Ex-Div 11/19)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Cummins Inc. (CMI) 12/3 1.35 236.55 2.28% 15 Evergy Inc (EVRG) 12/21 0.535 57.11 3.75% 16 Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) 12/24 0.205 22.98 3.57% 18 Hershey Company (HSY) 12/15 0.804 154 2.09% 11 L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) 12/4 0.85 194.3 1.75% 19 Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) 12/4 0.3685 126.15 1.17% 19 Magna International Inc. (MGA) 12/4 0.4 59.57 2.69% 11 3M Company (MMM) 12/12 1.47 169.79 3.46% 62 Primerica Inc. (PRI) 12/14 0.4 127.14 1.26% 11 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) 12/4 0.625 118.2 2.12% 10 Snap-on Inc. (SNA) 12/10 1.23 171.32 2.87% 11 Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) 12/15 1.25 188.73 2.65% 10

Thursday, Nov. 19 (Ex-Div 11/20)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Moody's Corp. (MCO) 12/14 0.56 275.41 0.81% 11 Ryder System (R) 12/18 0.56 55.8 4.01% 15 Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) 12/8 0.4 131.98 1.21% 11

Friday, Nov. 20 (Ex-Div 11/23)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 12/8 1.01 149.9 2.70% 58 Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) 12/17 1.1 73.13 6.02% 12 Steris plc (STE) 12/18 0.4 192.79 0.83% 16

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Aaron's Holdings Co. Inc. (AAN) 11/20 0.045 0.3% Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) 11/20 1.04 2.3% Artesian Resources (ARTNA) 11/20 0.2571 2.6% AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) 11/18 0.36 1.2% Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) 11/18 0.0925 0.8% Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) 11/20 1.03 2.4% Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) 11/19 0.53 3.0% Clorox Company (CLX) 11/20 1.11 2.1% California Water Service (CWT) 11/20 0.2125 1.6% Eaton Corp. plc (ETN) 11/20 0.73 2.6% Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) 11/19 0.155 0.9% Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) 11/18 0.2 3.3% Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) 11/20 0.2325 1.8% J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) 11/20 0.27 0.8% Lazard Limited (LAZ) 11/20 0.47 5.1% PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) 11/20 0.28 3.7% Unum Group (UNM) 11/20 0.285 5.5% VSE Corp. (VSEC) 11/18 0.09 1.1% Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) 11/20 0.22 3.6% West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) 11/18 0.17 0.2%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, LHX, MPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.