DexCom (DXCM) has delivered incredible revenue growth during 2020 despite COVID, and the market estimates it will be growing enviously in the following years. The company manufactures Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) devices to monitor glucose levels in diabetes patients. The company collaborated with Alphabet's (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) health division Verily to integrate its technology into CGM.

Source: DexCom

The G7 will fully integrate Verily's technology and a completely new manufacturing process and design, which promises to deliver higher comfort, lower cost, and longer duration. Typically, CGM is used for type 1 diabetes patients who require insulin. Still, as CGM becomes more affordable, it could make sense for a greater percentage of type 2 diabetes patients to monitor their glucose via CGM.

The stock presents a high-risk, high-reward profile, with the highest concentration of risk in the short term. The company could improve dramatically with the launch of the G7, which could push it to the higher end of the spectrum and reduce the risk dramatically.

All you need to know about G7

Approval support trials for G7 started in mid-October. It is expected to launch in the second half of 2021, and it will likely conclude by Q3 of 2022. It will have a duration of 10 days at launch, but the target duration of 15 days will likely come in 2022.

"Again, we currently sell a 10-day sensor, and pricing is very much based upon the cost per month, whether you buy two sensors or three sensors as we've done these contracts, CGM is a monthly cost." - Kevin Sayer - CEO DexCom Q3 Earnings Call.

About 70% of DexCom users get their products for $60 a month, and as the contract is per month, the cost improvements from the G7 could flow directly to increase the gross margin.

"That being said, G7 will be more expensive in the early stages as we're ramping capacity, but at scale, it will be a lower cost profile for us than G6. So, I think there's still quite a bit of a good runway in front of us." (...) "As you look at the cost profile, I believe we can get to a profile that is less than $1 a day cost for the product, regardless of whether that's G6 or G7."

- Quentin Blackford - CFO DexCom Q3 Earnings Call.

Source: Author's Charts

The chart above shows how DexCom's gross margin would look like when the G7 reaches the 15-day target and if the G7 was priced at the target of $1 a day. This dramatic price change could happen gradually as the manufacturing costs for the G7 improve.

The company's main risk is that the G7 has to meet the high expectations that the market has on it and offset the hefty capital expenses of redesigning the whole manufacturing process. The CGM market is getting more and more competitive, and the technological superiority that DexCom has maintained with the G6 is slowly fading as other CGM manufacturers catch on.

It is hard to estimate revenue growth and gross margin separately for the future since the DexCom pricing strategy will ultimately define whether the company will optimize gross margin or net growth. Depending on the pricing strategy, the company could reduce prices to increase revenue and penetration in non-insulin intensive markets or maintain price and increase gross margin.

Valuation

As the analysis above shows, revenue estimates and gross margin predictions will be tied with the company's pricing strategy for G7. The estimates use the 40% and 30% improvements in costs shown above to predict DexCom's likely optimal scenarios in the long term.

The estimate considers that the G7 will slowly take over the G6, and the price structure of the G7 will slowly improve, reaching its target manufacturing cost between 2023 and 2024.

Looking at R&D as a percentage of revenue has oscillated from 18.5% and 40% with a tendency to be down. The estimate considers an average R&D as a percentage of revenue of 16.3% compared to the past average of 28.9%. R&D will continue to be high during 2021 to complete the trials for the G7, and capital expenses will continue for at least 2022 to improve the manufacturing process. The G&A as a percentage of revenue has had a maximum and minimum of 34.8% and 49.9% with a tendency to be down. The assessment is an average G&A as a percentage of revenue of 28.8% compared to the past average of 44.9%.

Source: Author's Charts

These approximations align with the market expectations for DexCom in the next couple of years, as the image below shows.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the stock's P/E to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is.

Source: Author's Charts

This valuation considers the company's assets and liabilities and the expected change in equity the company will have in the future. The growth considered in the valuation is the expected growth for the next year. Considering iterated growth allows us to analyze better stocks with uneven growth rates in time, taking as reference non-GAAP earnings.

Looking at the chart above, it is easy to see that the stock is overvalued in the short term, even in the best-case scenario. The stock could skyrocket if the G7 delivers on the estimates' top side in the long term.

Constructing an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the stock's long-term prospects, we can calculate its risk profile.

Source: Author's Charts

The risk profile shows a 30.63% probability that DexCom will trade at a lower price than today. Considering the potential downside, upside, and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now is of 3.2%

The risk and reward profile above shows that it is risky to get, especially in the short term. But the long-term upside could be significant if the G7 delivers on its expectations.

Conclusions

DexCom's G7 is expected to create enormous disruption in the industry. If DexCom can slash its prices by half or more, it will have a significant advantage against its competitors, and the penetration of CGM for type two diabetes patients could grow significantly.

Type two diabetes patients heavily outnumber type one diabetes patients that are the largest percentage of CGM users. If DexCom can reach a price point low enough that type 2 diabetes patients are willing to pay for CGM, or insurance companies consider the inclusion of CGM for type two diabetes, the company's revenue could skyrocket.

While the risk-reward is not ideal, G7 is finally around the corner, and it could be the beginning of the best years of the company.

If there is anything in this article you agree or disagree with or would like me to expand further, I would sincerely appreciate you leaving a comment. I will address it as soon as possible.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DXCM, GOOG, GOOGL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.