Qualcomm Continues 5G Push With Four New Startup Investments

Last October, Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) launched the Qualcomm Ventures 5G Ecosystem Fund to invest $200M in companies "developing innovative solutions across the entire 5G value chain." The fund had three key investment areas: innovative 5G uses cases that push the tech beyond smartphones, 5G network transformation, and end-to-end innovative connectivity for enterprises.

Earlier this month, Qualcomm reported 5G-driven fiscal Q4 beats and changed its quarterly reporting structure to include more QCT segment metrics to highlight sales for the 5G exposed RF front-end, automotive, and IoT adjacencies.

Last week, Qualcomm Ventures announced four new investments for the 5G Ecosystem Fund, though the company didn't disclose the specific funding amounts:

Celona develops private mobile networks that make LTE and 5G fully consumable for even smaller enterprises. Qualcomm notes that private 5G networks could become the preferred approach for enterprise wireless connectivity delivery for broad use cases, including critical communications areas like IoT infrastructure and public venues. Celona had raised $40M in private funding before Qualcomm's investment.

Cellwize offers a smart RAN automation and orchestration platform that accelerates 5G network deployment, which would be beneficial for areas like autonomous vehicles and smart cities. Qualcomm says the Cellwize automation framework is "capable of automating key aspects of access networks management and performance optimization, supporting complex multi-vendor, multi-radio, multi-technology environments."

Azion offers an edge computing platform for low-latency applications and real-time data analysis. Combining very low latency with the high speeds of 5G will drive many next-gen applications, like immersive gaming, improved telehealth, and tactile internet. Azion, which has headquarters in Brazil and the United States, has distributed computing nodes across the Americas. Qualcomm's undisclosed investment is Aion's first major funding round.

Networking startup Pensando Systems came out of stealth last year with a 4145M funding round. Pensando builds integrated platforms that can power software-defined cloud, compute, networking, storage, and security services. The company's distributed services card combines silicon, hardware, and software to run essential networking microservices at the edge with high data throughput performance, minimal latency, and low power usage.

"As 5G continues to evolve, networks are shifting to a more open and virtualized model, and that is true for private networks too. In addition to being more flexible and open, automation and edge computing will be key features to seamlessly manage future 5G networksand support low latency applications. Qualcomm Technologies, through our 5G RAN platforms, is dedicated to support this shift and enable new and innovative 5G network deployments. As a part of this initiative, we are pleased to be working with companies such as Celona, Cellwize, Azion and Pensando Systems on this evolution of enterprise networks, and we are eager to collaborate with other companies to transform industries and use cases with 5G technologies," says Durga Malladi, SVP and GM of 4G/5G and Qualcomm.

"Qualcomm is leading the world to 5G and creating a robust ecosystem of technologies that will usher in the new era of connectivity. We are committed to supporting companies with the vision to realize 5G’s potential impact on the mobile ecosystem, and its ability to reshape industries entirely," says Quinn Lee, SVP at Qualcomm and head of Qualcomm Ventures.

