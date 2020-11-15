My Top 2 Battery Metal Miners For Lithium, Cobalt, Nickel; 1 For Graphite And Manganese

My order of preference for the battery metals and my top two miners for each (one for graphite, and one for manganese).

Two recent events have boosted the battery metal miners - Rapidly improving EV sales especially in Europe and China; plus Tesla's Battery Day enormous forecasts for future battery production.

This article first appeared on Trend Investing on October 13, 2020, but has been updated for this article today.

A combination of two recent events has seen demand for EV metal miners begin to significantly pick up:

1) Rapidly improving electric vehicle [EV] sales especially in Europe but also in China. Details are here.

2) Tesla's (TSLA) Battery Day's enormous forecasts for future battery production. Tesla plans to go from 0.035TWh (35GWh) pa of battery production in 2019 to 3TWh pa by 2030, for a 86x increase. Furthermore Tesla indicated the world would need to grow from current levels of 0.23TWh (230GWh) pa (Bloomberg estimate) to get to 20TWh pa, also representing an 86x increase, for the world to be 100% EVs (10TWh) and the grid to support 100% renewable energy with battery storage (10TWh). If this was to occur by 2030, at that time the world would need 55x more lithium (than 2019 levels), 20x more cobalt, 26x more graphite, and 7x more nickel. You can read more on this in my article here.

A battery metals miner's super-cycle looks set to begin soon

With a potential super-cycle of battery metals demand set to begin and run for 1-2 decades, I take a look at my current top 2 battery metal miners for each of the key battery metals. In choosing my top 2, I consider the companies quality and growth potential to expand to meet the expected demand surge post 2023.

Of course in such a super-cycle of demand most of the quality battery metal miners can do very well. There are many others not mentioned in this article that can do very well. Here for article brevity I select just two, and for graphite and manganese just one each.

My order of preference for the battery metals

In order of preference for the battery metals here is my current order of most preferred to least preferred: Lithium, cobalt, nickel, graphite, and manganese. Lithium is my most preferred as it is used in all battery options (EVs, energy storage etc) and has the strongest forecast demand increase, is a small market, and is unlikely to be substituted. Cobalt is my second favorite because it is rare, a small market, and has limited supply. Risk of being partially replaced by other chemistries [LFP, NM] is something to keep in mind. Nickel in battery grade is also likely to see supply side limitations and strong demand, but the overall nickel market is large making the battery demand impact lower. Graphite and manganese are both large markets and can be quite well supplied. The anode precursor market (spherical battery grade graphite) is a much smaller market and gives producers the edge over manganese miners for my rankings.

Lithium

Neo Lithium Corp. [TSX:NLC] [GR:NE2] (OTCQX:NTTHF)

Neo Lithium 100% own (fully paid) the Tres Quebradas (the "3Q Project") lithium project in Argentina, with lithium rich brines hosted in salars and reservoirs covering 160Km2. The 3Q Project has high grade lithium brine with extremely low impurities (very low magnesium/lithium ratio). Importantly Neo Lithium has the entire salar to themselves.

President & CEO Waldo Perez previously founded Lithium Americas [TSX:LAC] (OTC:LAC). Describing the 3Q project he states:

"3Q is one of the best lithium brine projects under any metric. In terms of grade, it is top three worldwide. In terms of size, it is the seventh largest brine project with significant blue-sky potential. Finally, in terms of impurities, it has the lowest impurities of any known salar. These qualities would allow us to develop a low-cost process with a very low capital intensity when compared to other brine projects worldwide."

The updated PFS resulted in a post-tax PFS result of NPV8% of US$1.14b and IRR of 49.9%, payback of < 2years with a 35 year mine life. The PFS was based on an initial 20kt pa LCE production and has a CapEx of US$319m.

The 3Q Project is quite advanced with some pilot ponds already constructed and infrastructure already in place. The BFS is underway and the EIS is currently under assessment.

In recent news China's largest battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd ('CATL') [SHE:300750] agreed to invest C$8.5 million, representing an 8% equity stake in Neo Lithium, at C$0.84 per share. CATL also got "board representation and pre-emptive rights". This suggests to me that CATL possibly intends to later support the project financing in return for significant off-take and a possible share of the project. Of course this is not yet priced in and is only my thoughts.

Valuation is extremely attractive on a current market cap of just C$153m due to the fact the project is not yet funded. Analyst's price target is C$2.55 representing 96% upside. My price target is C$2.64 in 2024 (2x upside), based on carbonate prices of 8,000/t. Further upside if production is expanded.

You can read more in my article "Neo Lithium Is Just Too Cheap To Ignore", and my very recent CEO interview here, and the latest company presentation here.

Highlights of Neo Lithium's 3Q Project

Source

Pilot ponds at the 3Q Project

Source

Galaxy Resources [ASX:GXY] (OTCPK:GALXF)

Galaxy Resources ('Galaxy') is an Australian pure play lithium miner with 3 lithium projects (100% owned) globally - Spodumene producer (Mt Catlin, Australia), brine developer (Sal de Vida, Argentina), and spodumene developer (James Bay, Canada). If things went well then Galaxy has the potential to be a 100kt pa Lithium Carbonate Equivalent [LCE] producer by 2025 or shortly thereafter. Sal de Vida is a high grade, low impurity, world class asset that has a potential 40 year mine life of reserves and is already quite advanced with development (ponds, pilot plant) and is targeting first production of primary lithium carbonate in 2022, with a staged ramp up to follow. James Bay has great potential to supply Tesla perhaps post 2025 and should be a relatively low CapEx and easy start up for spodumene production.

Valuation is currently extremely attractive due to the current low lithium prices. Low spodumene prices are hurting Galaxy (Mt Catlin) at present (Mt Catlin June HY2020 operating loss of US$400,000), but Galaxy has the cash (cash & financial assets as of June 30, 2020 were US$108.6m) and low costs to survive, as well as the future projects to dramatically expand lithium capacity as demand surges. They also have no debt.

Current market cap is A$670m. Analyst's consensus is a hold with a price target of A$1.18 representing 27% downside. My 2025/26 price target is A$3.22 (~2x higher) and it assumes spodumene prices are US$500/t and carbonate prices are US$8,000/t, which are both above current low spot prices.

You can read more in my article "Galaxy Resources Plan To Be A 100,000tpa Lithium Producer By 2025", and my CEO interview here, and the latest company presentation here.

Galaxy Resources has cut production short-term due to the lithium price collapse

Source

Galaxy's strategy with timeline for targeted new project development

Sal de Vida (lithium brine development stage project in Argentina)

Source

Cobalt

Jervois Mining [ASX:JRV] [TSX-V: JRV] [FRA: IHS] (OTCQB:JRVMF)

Jervois Mining own the advanced development stage Idaho Cobalt Operations ('ICO') which also has high grade cobalt, copper and gold. The ICO Project is considerably de-risked through investment of ~US$100m to-date. Based on the BFS, the CapEx to reach production is just US$78.4m. Project post-tax IRR is 40.6%, but it is based on a cobalt price of US$25/lb well above current prices around US$15/lb. Average annual contained production is forecast at 1,915mt cobalt, 2,900mt copper and 6,700oz gold.

Just recently the Company announced a deal to acquire the São Miguel Paulista nickel-cobalt refinery in Brazil. The SMP Refinery has annual refined production capacity of 25,000 metric tonnes of nickel and 2,000 metric tonnes of cobalt and is currently on care and maintenance. Jervois plan to refine concentrate from their ICO Project and return cobalt metal to the United States. This suggests to me they plan to sell one day to Tesla, or at least a US based battery/cathode manufacturer or EV manufacturer.

Jervois Mining also own a nickel-cobalt resource in NSW Australia and some exploration tenements in Uganda.

The current market cap is A$231m. Analyst's price target is A$0.49, representing 64% upside.

I like the stock due to its advanced stage and being the most likely first US cobalt mine producer. Market cap is perhaps fair given the money spent and advanced stage and high grade US asset. Low CapEx makes it easy to fund, so I see the project as very likely to go ahead and to be more profitable once we hopefully get higher cobalt prices after say 2023 when deficits are expected.

Jervois Mining's advanced stage Idaho Cobalt Operations ('ICO') in the USA

Source: Company website

Source: Company presentation

First Cobalt [TSXV:FCC] [ASX:FCC] [LN:0UVX ][GR:18P] (FTSSF)

First Cobalt is positioning to supply North America with cobalt. First Cobalt has 3 projects - Their Idaho USA copper-cobalt sulphide project, their Canadian cobalt-nickel refinery, and their potential bulk tonnage cobalt operation in the Canadian Cobalt Camp. First Cobalt hope to have their Canadian cobalt/nickel refinery operational with ore feed from Glencore by 2022, as well as potential for silver revenues from their Canadian Cobalt Camp that also has significant historical silver production. First Cobalt owns almost half of the 100+ historic silver-cobalt mines in the Canadian Cobalt Camp. Any revenues will help boost their cash flow and hopefully springboard the Company to further develop one or both of their cobalt assets into production.

The current market cap is C$54m, well below asset replacement value, and ridiculously low. Analyst's price target is C$0.40, representing 186% upside.

Source: Company presentation

Nickel

Amur Minerals Corp. [LSE:AMC] [GR:A7L] (OTCPK:AMMCF)

Amur owns the massive scale Kun-Manie nickel-copper sulphide deposit in Russia. Grades are reasonable and if the project gets funded and into production there is potential for a 40kt pa nickel production operation which should be very profitable. The average nickel grade is 0.75%, copper is 0.21%, cobalt is 0.015%, platinum is 0.16 g/t and palladium is 0.17 g/t. Additional minor amounts of gold and silver will also be recovered but have not been estimated. The Project has a resource estimate of 1,581,000 nickel equivalent tonnes, with more than 76% of the resource identified as Measured and Indicated. You can read more details on their project in my article here.

In a new recent development Amur has bought a 19% equity stake in Australian iron ore near term producer Nathan River Resources, who own the Roper Bar Project in Northern Territory, Australia. It has an estimated 446m tonnes of JORC resources with an iron grade of 39.9% and presently 4.76m tonnes of JORC reserves at 60.1% iron. Expected near term production is 4-5m tonnes pa. The US$4.67m investment was done using the majority of a recent £6.1m capital raise. The purpose is to gain near term consistent future cash flows for Amur that can help progress their Kun-Manie Nickel-Copper Project. The expected return is a 14% convertible bond, which can later be converted to equity in Nathan River Resources. You can read more here and here.

The current market cap is only GBP 30m. Analyst's price target is shown on Yahoo Finance as 0.34. I assume this is pounds [GBP]. If I am correct then that compares very favorably to the stock price of 0.0219 pounds [2.19 pence], being 15.5x higher. This would need some double checking before being relied on.

You can view a good investor presentation here.

Amur's Kun-Manie Project is well placed to feed China, Korea, Japan, and Europe

Source

IGO Limited [ASX:IGO] (OTCPK:IPGDF) (formerly Independence Group)

IGO Limited is an Australian smaller nickel producer with a top tier nickel sulphide resource in Australia [Nova]. Their positive over some of the larger global nickel producers (Nornickel, Vale (VALE), BHP Group (BHP), Glencore (OTC:GLNCF)) is that they are more of a purer play on nickel. They also have a very low OpEx. There negative is that the Nova Mine life is currently just 7 years; however there is significant nearby exploration potential.

IGO's nickel mine is the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide mine in Western Australia [WA]. Nova should produce about 27-30kt of nickel in FY2020. IGO also has several other exploration stage projects and a 30% interest in the Tropicana Gold Project in WA which is forecast to produce 500,000 oz of gold this year.

The current market cap is A$2.85b. Analyst's price target is A$5.10, representing 6% upside.

The world class Nova nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide mine in WA

Source: Company presentation

Graphite

Syrah Resources Limited [ASX:SYR][GR:3S7](OTCPK:SYAAF)

Syrah Resources state they have "the world's largest natural graphite resource". Syrah, at full production, was the largest flake graphite producer in the world. Syrah's production has been heavily cut back in 2020 due to low graphite prices from graphite oversupply, in part caused by Syrah. Syrah has industry low costs of production from their producing Mozambique graphite mine.

Syrah is progressing their Battery Anode Material [BAM] plant in Vidalia, Louisiana, USA. The next step for Syrah is to produce anode precursor (spherical graphite) and active anode material at their BAM plant which can then be sold at much higher prices than graphite. Clearly Syrah has potential to be much more profitable once their BAM plant is operational. A BFS due for completion in Q4 2020 is assessing the economics of expanding the capacity of the existing facility to 10kt pa of Active Anode Material production capability initially, and then scaling up to 40kt pa. It looks possible for some anode material sales to start from 2022, all going well.

The current market cap is A$235m. Analyst's price target is A$0.46, representing 13% downside.

BAM Project timeline

Source: June 2020 Quarterly Activities report presentation

Manganese

My latest Trend Investing article (see linked below) discusses and selects my top manganese miners picks. Element 25 [ASX:E25], Euro Manganese [ASX:EMN] [GR:E06][TSXV:EMN] and Manganese X [TSXV:MN](OTCPK:MNXXF) are among my top picks.

Amplify Advanced Battery Metals and Materials ETF (BATT)

For investors who prefer an ETF to cover the battery metals space then Amplify Advanced Battery Metals and Materials ETF is a good choice. BATT is a professionally managed ETF that seeks to provide exposure to lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese and graphite via publicly-traded stocks (mostly miners).

The fund has had a rough past 3 years as the battery metal prices fell from their early 2018 peaks; but looks to have bottomed and should continue to recover from here if demand for battery metals surges this decade as I expect.

BATT fund price history

Source

Source

Note: You can view some more updated data here on BATT.

Risks

Battery metal prices can decline (lithium, cobalt, nickel, graphite, and manganese) which would impact the respective miners negatively. Most look to be near a bottom now, near the marginal costs of production, so a demand surge may help boost prices once deficits appear. This may still be 2-3 years away as the EV boom accelerates after 2022, boosted by EV/ICE purchase price parity which I expect after 2022.

Technical risks such as changes in battery chemistry may mean some metals are less needed, or not needed at all, in future batteries.

Mining risks - Exploration risks, funding risks, permitting risks, production risks, project delays.

Company risks - Debt, management, and currency risks.

Sovereign risk - Generally high in many poor and corrupt countries. Low for USA, Canada and Australia but permitting can be slow and costs higher.

Stock market risks - Dilution, lack of liquidity (best to buy on local exchange), market sentiment.

Conclusion

My top two lithium miners right now are Neo Lithium and Galaxy Resources. Both are valued low due to current low lithium prices. Both are well funded and have potential to bring on the next world class brine projects by about 2023, and to massively expand lithium capacity to meet surging demand later this decade. Galaxy has both brine and spodumene and 3 lithium projects.

My top two cobalt miners right now are Jervois Mining and First Cobalt. Both are in the development stage with quality North American assets. Valuation is cheaper for First Cobalt as they are less advanced and appear to me to be miss-priced by the market. Speaking of miss-priced, a speculative very early stage cobalt junior with assets in USA, Canada, and Australia and a market cap of just C$4.8m is Global Energy Metals Corp. [TSXV:GEMC][FSE:5GE1](OTCQB:GBLEF). You can read my recent article on them here.

My top two nickel miners right now are Amur Minerals and IGO Limited. IGO is a current low cost producer (more a nickel pure play than the big nickel producers) with exploration potential. Amur is a promising junior with high risk and reward.

My top graphite miner right now is Syrah Resources as they should benefit from a graphite demand recovery and by about 2022 onward selling a higher valued anode precursor material.

My top manganese miners are Element 25, Euro Manganese and Manganese X.

My top battery metals ETF that covers approximately lithium (31% exposure), cobalt (26%), nickel (30%), and graphite/manganese/vanadium/recycling (13%) is the Amplify Advanced Battery Metals and Materials ETF.

As usual all comments are welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA, Galaxy Resources [ASX;GXY], Neo Lithium [TSXV:NLC], Jervois Mining [TSXV:JRV], First Cobalt [TSXV:FCC], Amur Minerals [LSX:AMC], Syrah Resources [ASX:SYR], Lithium Americas [TSX:LAC], Element 25 [ASX:E25],BHP, VALE, Glencore [LSX:GLEN]. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.