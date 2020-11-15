Week 47 MDA Breakout Forecast - November: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

Introduction

The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than 5 years. This subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now reached 183 weeks of public selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing research.

In 2017, the sample size began with 12 stocks, then 8 stocks in 2018, and at members' request into 2020, I now generate 4 selections each week, 2 Dow 30 picks, and a separate article for monthly Growth & Dividend MDA breakout stocks. I now provide more than 6 different ways to beat the S&P 500 since my trading studies were made public.

Remarkably, the frequency streak of 10% gainers within a 4- or 5-day trading week remains at highly statistically significant levels above 80% not counting frequent multiple 10% gainers in a single week. More than 200 stocks have gained over 10% in a 5-day trading week since this MDA testing began in 2017. A frequency comparison chart is at the end of this article.

2020 YTD Breakout Portfolio Returns

The Breakout Picks are high volatility selections for short-term gains, but with no selections below $2/share, under 100k average daily volume, or less than $100 million market cap.

The cumulative average returns YTD are at +253.1% compared to the S&P 500 +10.97% over the same period. The very best case perfectly timed returns at +496.82%, and in the worst case, fixed buy/hold, do nothing, equal-weighted average returns year to date, the worst case returns are +9.29%.

So far YTD in 46 weeks, 114 stocks have gained over 5% in less than a week, 70 stock selections have gained over 10%, 35 stock picks gaining over 15% and one pick as much as +132.6%. The 2020 MDA picks are on track for much higher breakout frequencies and % gains than last year's results as shown at the end of this article. I have removed the best case returns from the chart below as it begins to distort the chart between the very worst possible returns and the actual S&P 500 returns shown below.

For 2020 YTD, the best case average weekly returns are +10.80% and worst case average +0.20% YTD as shown below. These returns include trading against all the Negative Momentum Gauge® signal warnings which increases your risk of declines, but are conducted without interruption for testing and measurement purposes. We have had more than 19 weeks with the Momentum Gauges® negative this year. (Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

You can see how each of the eight prior events numbered below relate to the Momentum Gauge topping signals on the S&P 500 chart below. These forecasted market tops are detailed in my recent article: An Election Year Correction Signal And Only The 3rd Negative Weekly MG Signal In 2020

Over the years, the evidence is clear that timing your investments during the most positive momentum periods greatly enhances your weekly returns.

Market Conditions into Week 47

Tuesday continues with historical patterns well documented in published research as the best day of the week, especially in weeks with FOMC meetings. Research studies discussed in the Members' Library show that this is a pricing behavior patterned on the Fed's strong intervention activity called pre-FOMC drift. Last year with less Fed intervention, Fridays were by far the best day of the week. Thursday remains the most negative day of the week and has stayed as the average worst day nearly the entire year.

The S&P 500 index delivered the last high volatility ±2% move on November 4th of +2.2%. Use caution as volatility tends to group in frequency. There have now been 44 daily moves greater than ±2% on the S&P 500 since February, including daily moves as large as -11.98%. These are more daily +/- 2% moves than the years 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2019 COMBINED.

We can confirm the Fed purchased $14.6 billion in domestic securities last week up from $10 billion in domestic securities sales in the prior week. These levels are returning to pre-pandemic normal operations with low impact on the markets. The Federal Reserve's balance sheet is at the highest level in US history to over $7.2 trillion. Studies are confirming what we have been measuring for years, the Fed impact is strongest from 2 to 4 weeks after balance sheet expansion: Quants Discover A Guaranteed Source Of Alpha: Just Trade Based On The Growth Of The Fed's Balance Sheet

System Open Market Account Holdings - FEDERAL RESERVE BANK of NEW YORK

The Weekly Momentum Gauge® turned positive last week with the Fed reducing stimulus significantly since Week 42. The Fed's stimulus activity is shown in dark blue bars in the chart below from the SOMA holdings report above. (Value & Momentum Breakouts)

Two conditional signals that are very important to watch:

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is higher than the Positive momentum score.

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is above 70 on the gauge.

The MDA momentum gauges have correctly called every major market direction change since they began. The more detailed Daily Momentum Gauges are reserved for members of my subscription service. These movements and signals were updated in more detail through the Daily Update articles this past week:

V&M Breakout Morning Update - November 13: Markets Higher With Dow Up +200, Fed Eased +$14.6 Billion And Momentum Gauges® Continue Positive.

V&M Breakout Morning Update - November 11: Markets Higher With Dow Up +220, Nasdaq Rebounding +130, Momentum Gauges® Continue Highly Positive.

V&M Breakout Morning Update - November 9: Massive Market Breakout With Dow Up +1400 And Russell Index +7% And VIX Below 24 Level

The Week 47 - 2020 Breakout Stocks for next week are:

The selections this week consist of two Technology, one Internet Retail and one Healthcare sector stock based on strong Friday scores. These stocks are released to members in advance every Friday morning near the open.

Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) - Healthcare / Diagnostics & Research Veritone, Inc. (VERI) - Technology / Software - Infrastructure

Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) - Healthcare / Diagnostics & Research

Price Target: $52/share

(Source: FinViz)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

(Source: StockRover)

Veritone, Inc. (VERI) - Technology / Software - Infrastructure

Price Target: $16/share

(Source: FinViz)

Veritone, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights. The company also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants.

(Source: StockRover)

Top Dow 30 Stocks to Watch for Week 47

Applying the same MDA breakout model parameters to only 30 stocks on the Dow Index without regard to market cap or the below-average volatility of mega-cap stocks may produce strong breakout results relative to other Dow 30 stocks.

While I don't expect Dow stocks to outperform typical breakout stocks over the measured five-day breakout period, it may provide some strong additional basis for investors to judge future momentum performance for mega-cap stocks in the short- to medium-term. The most recent picks of weekly Dow selections in pairs for the last 5 weeks:

Symbol Company Current % return from selection Week (JPM) JPMorgan Chase +10.80% (GS.PK) Goldman Sachs +8.85% (VZ) Verizon +1.78% (IBM) Intl Business Machines +4.65% (UNH) UnitedHealth +7.13% (CVX) Chevron Corp +12.23% (HON) Honeywell Intl +15.55% (PG) Procter & Gamble -0.43% CSCO Cisco Systems +3.22% (INTC) Intel Corp. -14.51% subsequent Q3 miss Oct 22nd

If you are looking for a much broader selection of mega-cap breakout stocks beyond 30 Dow stocks with detailed analysis and strong returns I would recommend the Growth & Dividend MDA Breakout picks released monthly for long term total return not including dividends over 2%+ annually:

The Dow pick for next week are:

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco is in strong breakout conditions Friday across all the investor sentiment indicators and net fund inflows following strong earnings report Nov 12th. Analysts revising targets to BUY rating with $60/share target.

Background on Momentum Breakout Stocks

As I have documented before from my research over the years, these MDA breakout picks were designed as high frequency gainers.

The point to be made is that the Momentum Breakout model was designed to increase the frequency, i.e. the rate over time, for selecting stocks that make greater than 10% moves. I know that when using the arbitrary period of 1 week (4 or 5 trading days) this model is consistently outperforming the market at more than 4 times the expected market frequency. So what if I take a look at longer momentum survivors? Can we see decay in performance among the top stock selections? ~ Value & Momentum Breakouts 2017

The frequency percentages remain very similar to returns documented here on Seeking Alpha since 2017 and at rates that greatly exceed the gains of market returns by 2x and as much as 5x in the case of 5% gains.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The most recent percentages reflect the results from 208 MDA breakout selections through 2019 across 52 weeks with 4 stocks selected each week. MDA selections are restricted to stocks above $2/share, $100M market cap, and greater than 100k avg daily volume. An additional Stock Market column was added to compare similar groups that exclude high volatility penny stocks below $2/share.

Conclusion

These stocks continue the live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research with continuous enhancements over prior years. These Weekly Breakout picks consist of the shortest duration picks of seven quantitative models I publish from top financial research that include one-year buy/hold value stocks.

The actively traded V&M Premium Portfolio is up +19.33% YTD and is actively trading again. The Premium Portfolio gains have been achieved with 19 weeks in cash following the Momentum Gauge® signals and do not include large gains from ETF bear funds suggested during negative signal periods.

All the very best to you, stay safe and healthy and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

