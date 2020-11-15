Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) on November 16; Home Depot (HD), Walmart (WMT), Nio (NIO) and Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) on November 17; Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), Target (TGT), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) on November 18; Macy's (NYSE:M), Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) on November 19 and Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) on November 20.



Analysts expect positive cadence commentary out of Target (TGT) with the retailer gaining market share and benefiting by shopper trip consolidation. Target is also seen benefit from a strong product calendar with its high share in gaming and positive outlook for toys. There is a bit more caution on Walmart (WMT) due to the impact of stimulus coming to a halt and a COVID spike in some of the retailer's key parts of the country. In the age-old debate of Home Depot (HD) vs. Lowe's (LOW), Gordon Haskett prefers HD into earnings week for the two home improvement retailers on its view that the Pro and do-it-for-me businesses will take off next year. Home Depot has beat profit estimates 11 of the last 12 quarters, while Lowe's has topped consensus marks 9 out 12 quarters. On a YTD look at share prices, the gains for Walmart +24.7%, Target +24.4%, Home Depot +26.5% and Lowe's +31.9% are well ahead of broad market averages.

Aspire Real Estate Investors (ASPI), NeoGames (NGMS), Telos (TLS), Sotera Health (SHC) and Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) are all expected to price their IPOs next week. Maravi appears to be the largest of the bunch, with the biotech looking to raise $1.275B. There is also some speculation that e-retailer Wish and kids gaming company Roblox (RBLX) could file for an IPO next week to follow on DoorDash's (DOORD) filing from Friday. Quiet period expirations arrive on Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD), McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) and Datto (NYSE:MSP) on November 16. Meanwhile, IPO lock-up periods expire on Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) on November 16, as well as Avantor (NYSE:AVTR), Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) and SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) on November 17.

The tender offer on the MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK)-Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) deal expires on November 16. Shareholders with Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) will vote on November 20 on the buyout by Baring. Keep an eye on Aecom (NYSE:ACM), Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) and F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) with activists circling.



Traders in the energy market could be a little edgy next week after OPEC warned that global oil demand will rebound more slowly in 2021 than previously forecast due to the acceleration of COVID-19 cases. A meeting on November 16-17 of the OPEC+ committees could provide an indication on if a planned output increase for next year is likely to be delayed. On the positive side, a surprising build in U.S. crude inventories last week surpassed even the most bearish forecasts last week. Crude oil futures (CL1:COM) closed the week at $40.13.

New York Times Dealbook: The two-day conference features talks by SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) CEO Masayoshi Son and Dr. Anthony Fauci on November 17. A panel discussion on the race for the vaccine will include Bill Gates and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) CEO Albert Bourla. JPMorgan's (NYSE:JPM) Jamie Dimon gives a talk on November 18 on the path forward for the economy.



Hong Kong Blockchain Week: A huge week of blockchain events includes the BLOCK O2O Global Virtual Summit running from November 17-19. The large number of online presentations will include talks from cryptocurrency execs like Celsius Networks CEO Alex Mashinsky, CoinStreet Partners Founder Samson Lee, Bitcoin.com founder Roger Ver and Natixis Chief Economist Alicia Garcia Herrero.



Analyst meetings and business updates: Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) holds a virtual R&D day on November 16 and Cummins (NYSE:CMI) will host its Hydrogen Day event. On November 17, Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) will hold a virtual day event, while on November 19 both Workiva (NYSE:WK) and Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) have investor day events scheduled. Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) is due to give a strategy update on November 20.



Conferences rundown: A huge rush of virtual conferences will dominate the week as investors look for guidance updates amid the vaccine and election resets. The NAREIT REIT World Conference includes updates from Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY), Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY), QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) and STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR). The Barclays Global Automotive Conference 2020 will see Tenneco (NYSE:TEN), BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), Canoo (CNOO) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) give talks. Other conferences of note in the week include the RBC Global Mining & Materials Conference, JPMorgan Global TMT Conference, Stifel Healthcare Conference, Jefferies West Coast Consumer Conference, Citi Financial Technology Conference, Jefferies Healthcare Conference and Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt Virtual Investor Conference





