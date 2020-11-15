Market Attention Shifts From Elections To Vaccines. Do Value Stocks Benefit?

We do believe that Monday's equity-market performance is a harbinger of what is to come - although we still think there will be plenty of additional volatility, given that COVID-19 is now raging across the U.S. and Europe at record rates.

The market seems to have turned its attention to other matters that are much more likely to drive market and economic results over the next 12 months.

While the market is viewing the outcome of the presidential election as clear, the results will not be officially final for a few weeks.

Over a week past Election Day in the U.S., it seems clear that the market has turned its attention primarily to issues other than politics. While the market is viewing the outcome of the presidential election as clear, the results will not be officially final for a few weeks. That said, markets seem confident that Vice President Joe Biden will become the next president of the United States on Jan. 20.

Markets expecting Republican control of Senate, but outcome unknown until January

The market also seems to be behaving consistent with the belief that the Republican Party will maintain control over the U.S. Senate, and that the Democratic Party will control the House of Representatives. It is important to note that we will not know the final answer to this until the results of the two run-off elections in January for the Senate seats from Georgia are decided.

Currently, Republicans have won 50 seats, with today's announcement that Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska prevailed in his contest as well. This means that 50 seats would remain under Republican control in the Senate. Importantly, this also means that the Democrats would need to win both seats in Georgia in order to wrest control away from the Republicans (with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serving as the tiebreaker for the Democrats).

While both Republican candidates in Georgia won a plurality of votes in very crowded ballots, they did not win a 50% majority, which was what was needed in order to avoid runoff elections in January. That said, we believe that the odds of the Democrats picking up both Senate seats appear unlikely for many reasons. The market appears to agree, and is expecting the Republicans to have either 51 or 52 seats when the new congress goes into session in January. Notably, in either case, that is a razor-thin majority.

Managing through market volatility

We're here to help you and your investors navigate through market turns and focus on the long term.

Market focus shifting to COVID-19 vaccine developments

As mentioned earlier, the market seems to have turned its attention to other matters that are much more likely to drive market and economic results over the next 12 months. The biggest risk factor with regard to this has been, and continues to be, the coronavirus pandemic. On this end, I found Monday's market performance to be very enlightening.

To recap: On Nov. 9, drug makers Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) announced that their vaccine candidate for the coronavirus was found to be more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 infections. As we understand it from medical experts, this is a spectacular result that should give the world hope that life could return to normal perhaps as early as the middle of next year.

The market clearly had this same positive reaction, and we saw this in the numbers. For starters, the headline performance in equity markets was strong, with the Russell 1000 Index rising nearly 1% on Monday. Even more interesting in the wake of the news were the market observations under the hood, which we'll take a look at now.

Value stocks soar in wake of vaccine news. Is this a sign of what's to come?

We have been saying for quite some time that a vaccine may very well be a catalyst to strong market performance in general, while also asserting that it could trigger a rally in value and small-cap stocks, which have lagged in performance for much of the past decade, including this year. Monday's encouraging news offers some clues as to how such a rally may unfold, as it led to some interesting leadership changes in the U.S. market.

Notably, while the S&P 500 Index was up a modest 1.2% that day, the Russell 1000 Value Index soared by 4.1% and the Russell 2000 Index climbed 3.7%. What's more, the index that captures the intersection of small value stocks - the Russell 2000 Value Index-shot up by a staggering 6.87% on Monday alone. In contrast, the Russell 1000 Growth Index fell by 3.2%.

This is what we refer to as the opening trade, and it fits a pattern that we have seen consistently since May. On days where the news indicates it may become more likely that the economy will more fully open, value and small cap stocks have outperformed.

We do believe that Monday's equity-market performance is a harbinger of what is to come - although we still think there will be plenty of additional volatility, given that COVID-19 is now raging across the U.S. and Europe at record rates. Ultimately, we believe that this tug-of-war between positive news surrounding vaccine developments and therapeutics and negative news pertaining to the surge in infections is very likely to be the factor that drives returns over the next several months.

Disclosures

These views are subject to change at any time based upon market or other conditions and are current as of the date at the top of the page.

Investing involves risk and principal loss is possible.

Past performance does not guarantee future performance.

Forecasting represents predictions of market prices and/or volume patterns utilizing varying analytical data. It is not representative of a projection of the stock market, or of any specific investment.

This material is not an offer, solicitation or recommendation to purchase any security. Nothing contained in this material is intended to constitute legal, tax, securities or investment advice, nor an opinion regarding the appropriateness of any investment, nor a solicitation of any type.

The general information contained in this publication should not be acted upon without obtaining specific legal, tax and investment advice from a licensed professional. The information, analysis and opinions expressed herein are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual entity.

Please remember that all investments carry some level of risk. Although steps can be taken to help reduce risk it cannot be completely removed. They do no not typically grow at an even rate of return and may experience negative growth. As with any type of portfolio structuring, attempting to reduce risk and increase return could, at certain times, unintentionally reduce returns.

Investments that are allocated across multiple types of securities may be exposed to a variety of risks based on the asset classes, investment styles, market sectors, and size of companies preferred by the investment managers. Investors should consider how the combined risks impact their total investment portfolio and understand that different risks can lead to varying financial consequences, including loss of principal. Please see a prospectus for further details.

The S&P 500® Index, or the Standard & Poor's 500, is a stock market index based on the market capitalizations of 500 large companies having common stock listed on the NYSE or NASDAQ.

The Russell 1000® Index is an index of approximately 1,000 of the largest companies in the U.S. equity market.

The Russell 2000® Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity universe. The Russell 2000 Index is a subset of the Russell 3000® Index representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of that index. It includes approximately 2000 of the smallest securities based on a combination of their market cap and current index membership.

The Russell 1000® Value Index measures the performance of the large-cap value segment of the U.S. equity universe. It includes those Russell 1000 companies with lower price-to-book ratios and lower expected growth values.

The Russell 1000® Growth Index measures the performance of the large-cap growth segment of the U.S. equity universe. It includes those Russell 1000 companies with higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth values. Russell Investments' ownership is composed of a majority stake held by funds managed by TA Associates with minority stakes held by funds managed by Reverence Capital Partners and Russell Investments' management.

Indexes are unmanaged and cannot be invested in directly.

Russell Investments' ownership is composed of a majority stake held by funds managed by TA Associates with minority stakes held by funds managed by Reverence Capital Partners and Russell Investments' management.

Frank Russell Company is the owner of the Russell trademarks contained in this material and all trademark rights related to the Russell trademarks, which the members of the Russell Investments group of companies are permitted to use under license from Frank Russell Company. The members of the Russell Investments group of companies are not affiliated in any manner with Frank Russell Company or any entity operating under the "FTSE RUSSELL" brand.

Copyright © Russell Investments Group LLC 2020. All rights reserved.

This material is proprietary and may not be reproduced, transferred, or distributed in any form without prior written permission from Russell Investments. It is delivered on an “as is” basis without warranty.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.