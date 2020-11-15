October 2020 Yield Curve Update
The yield curve has taken a strong bullish move as a result of the election and the COVID-19 vaccine progress. The long end of the Eurodollar curve is nearly back to the pre-COVID level.
The date of the first rate hike remains in mid-2021, but the escape velocity has increased significantly. Forward inflation breakevens remain level at about 1.6%, which suggests that the recent improvement has been due to real shocks. The Fed probably still has room for more traditional accommodation.
