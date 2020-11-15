Electric Cars: General Motors And Volkswagen Move On

News on the pandemic and the weak economy dominate the news, but investors need to keep their eyes on all the transformative changes that are also taking place.

Mary Barra is leading General Motors into an all-electric vehicle future while Herbert Diess, at Volkswagen is struggling to achieve the focus needed to go further in that direction. .

Technological change is dominating the advancement of many industries, and how companies are responding to that change is one of the major issues facing investors.

Recently, I have been writing a lot about the banking industry and all that is taking place in payment systems, which are the real foundation of the money economy. The payments system is being transformed dramatically and not only customers, but investors in financial institutions, are having to deal with the new technology.

In this respect, it is a wild, wonderful world that is evolving right in front of our eyes.

This is one of the reasons why the auto industry has been catching my eye recently.

This was certainly the case in terms of what Mary Barra and General Motors Co. (NYSE: GE) has been doing.

Innovation is taking place in this world of the coronavirus pandemic

The General Motors Case

I looked at the General Motors situation in a recent post. What Mary Barra, GM CEO is doing tells us a lot about what legacy firms can do in the face of the economic distress surrounding us and the massive changes technology is bringing to the new world.

In that post, I wrote that Ms. Barra was

already moving strongly into the future, before the pandemic hit, but now she seems even more intent to follow the path that she had started down earlier.” There was a time when GM was the largest manufacturer of cars in the world. Now, under Ms. Barra’s guidance, GM is now number three. But, being number one doesn’t seem to be high on her list of goals.”

For Ms. Barra

changing the focus of the company from size dominance to technology is allowing the company to focus upon the accelerating forces now at play in the world. For example, GM is now focusing on electric cars and driverless technology.”

Well Look At This

How is Ms. Barra and General Motors doing?

We read in the Wall Street Journal that “Tiny GM Car Slips Past Teslal to lead China’s Electric Vehicle Market.”

“A tiny electric vehicle from General Motors, Co. with a top speed of 62 miles an hour has zoomed past the Tesla Model 3 to become China’s bestselling EV.”

Note that this vehicle was only put on the market in late July. Also, note that it is a low-priced car, whereas the Tesla Model 3 is aimed at more affluent customers in larger, metropolitan areas. But, this was the strategy of GM, the company was aiming to “get traction” in the lower-end market.

In the United States, GM is going after a different market led by the Chevrolet Bolt. Next year, however, the GMs menu will include larger vehicles and luxury cars.

However, the current strategy establishes GM as a competitor and points to a more successful future.

One expert is quoted in the market as saying

“GM can now say they’re the market leader in EVs. That’s quite an achievement.”

By-the-way, General Motors stock has risen from $16.80 at the close of the market on March 18, 2020 to close at $41.19 last Friday.

But, the competition is heating up, showing off the real future of electric vehicles. Volkswagen, in particular, has started production at a new Shanghai plant dedicated to EV production. And, next year, Tesla is planning to build its Model Y crossover, also in Shanghai.

And, Speaking Of Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG (Germany: Xetra), according to the Wall Street Journal

“plans to invest around $86 billion in the development of electric vehicles and other new technologies over the next five years, as the world’s largest auto maker races to overtake Tesla Inc. as the leading maker of electric cars.”

William Boston, author of the WSJ article, states that

“With the shift to electric cars, connected vehicles and an increasingly digital manufacturing process, the auto industry is amid its biggest transformation in a century.”

The VW chief executive officer, Herbert Diess, has been frustrated with his company’s inability to catch up to Tesla as quickly as he would like. His focus for the next few years is the development of the software for electric vehicles.

Mr. Diess states

“Only as a digital mobility company can we satisfy people’s needs for individual, sustainable and fully networked mobility in the future.”

The Future

One can note the difference in the VW strategy with that of GM. Ms. Barra committed earlier on to greater focus on “technology dominance,” not size dominance. The change resulted in moving GM from number one in manufacturing size to number three.

Volkswagen prided itself in taking over the number one position, but it seems to have caught them. Mr. Diess implies that Volkswagen needs to narrow its focus in order to play at the highest levels with Tesla…and General Motors.

There are, I think, two points to draw from this. First, in moving from a “legacy” company to a become a “new” Modern Corporation, one needs to focus. We read this from Barron's this week,

“Mary Barra believes in an all-electric vehicle future. ‘We think there’s a huge opportunity to grow EV demand, and that’s why we’re accelerating our business….’”

Mr. Diess and Volkswagen, seemingly, have not yet made that commitment.

But, this is how technology is transforming out economy. And, like the changes taking place in the financial sector, other industries, like the auto industry, are going through the same story. And, investors can learn from learn from the various examples and, hopefully, make better decisions because of the experience.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.