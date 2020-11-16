Why The Tech Sell-Off Will Continue

We are heavily invested in discounted real estate opportunities and expect them to handily beat the returns of tech stocks in the coming years.

As a vaccine is deployed, fundamentals will take a hit, market sentiment will suffer, and the historically large valuation multiples will contract.

Tech stocks recently suffered a correction and we think that it is just the beginning.

Earlier this year, I wrote that the vaccine would benefit REITs but hurt Tech companies.

Sure enough, we recently had some positive news on the vaccine and it led to an immediate rise in REIT share prices, and a sharp decline in Tech stocks. To give you a few examples:

(AMZN) dropped by 5%. Netflix (NFLX) dropped by 8%.

(NFLX) dropped by 8%. Zoom (ZM) dropped by 16%.





Since then, the focus has slowly drifted away from the vaccine and returned to fears of new lockdowns and rising covid cases, which benefit tech stocks.

But the big question to ask yourself is:

What will happen to Tech stocks when we get more positive vaccine news?

We think that this recent sell-off will then resume and that the volatility that we just witnessed is just a preview of what’s to come.

If the interim results of a vaccine cause Tech stocks to drop by 10%, we think that the final results and the eventual deployment of the vaccine could cause much more downside.

Our thesis is simple:

Tech stock valuations are extreme and offer no margin of safety. Their fundamentals will suffer when a vaccine deployed. More good news on the vaccine is expected in the near term. And therefore, Tech market sentiment will suffer and multiples to contract.

Below we discuss each item one by one:

Extreme Valuations Spell High Risk / Low Future Reward

In recent years, investors have pushed Tech stock valuations to levels last seen in the period leading up to the 2000 crash.

In hindsight, we know of course that buying the Tech bubble in 2000 was a very big mistake. Investors were overly optimistic about future prospects, and when reality finally hit them, the bubble exploded. What many don’t know is that this led to a 20 year period of Tech underperformance:

Today again, large tech firms (QQQ) are priced at 50-100x earnings or even more. Tech investors ignore valuation and think that prices can only go up from here. Tech is changing the world, right?

But it is not that simple. As Warren Buffett explains:

"A too-high purchase price for the stock of an excellent company can undo the effects of a subsequent decade of favorable business developments."

This was true in 2000 and we think that it is true again in 2020. Valuations are stretched, to say the least, and the vaccine is what could bring them back to more reasonable levels.

Tech Benefited from the Pandemic, But Will Suffer From its End

Investors are very optimistic about tech stocks because the pandemic accelerated their growth. Now they are now priced as if this accelerated growth would be permanent, but is it really?

To answer this question, we need to first understand how the pandemic benefited Tech stocks:

It forced people to stay at home, and businesses to reduce face-to-face interactions. As a result, there was a sudden surge in demand for tech solutions from shopping to entertainment, communication, and everything in between.

The lockdowns essentially put the real-world out of business and gave Tech companies a temporary monopoly on everything.

But what will happen as a vaccine comes out?

The world will gradually return to normal, and a portion of the gains enjoyed by Tech companies will prove to be only temporary.

As an example, when malls are closed, you can only shop online, and so it is no wonder that online sales grew significantly. But now that malls have reopened, the sales have already returned to 80-90% of pre-crisis levels even before a vaccine is ready.

Similarly, the use of Zoom, Skype, and other communication systems will go down as people feel more comfortable meeting face to face over a coffee at Starbucks (SBUX).

Netflix, Youtube, and other online entertainment will also likely take a hit. When all out-of-home entertainment venues are closed, Netflix becomes the only game in town. But as people can go out again, not all, but some will cancel their subscriptions because they won’t use it anymore. This is what I did:

The takeaway here is that the pandemic did not change the world. People remain social creatures, and this crisis won’t change that. If you think otherwise, you may want to read some history.

Some of the recent tech gains will remain, but if you think that all of it is permanent, you will likely be disappointed when we put this pandemic behind.

If Tech companies benefited from the pandemic, it is natural that they also suffer from its end. And this end could be near as we discuss below…

More Good News on the Vaccine Will Come Soon

The recent Pfizer (PFE) news is very positive. It showed that their vaccine candidate was more than 90% effective in the phase 3 trial. They expect to apply for an emergency use authorization later this month, and they are already producing 100s of millions of doses.

Countries all over the world are already placing massive orders for it, and it has been reported that the first vaccinations could occur in early 2021.

But that’s not all.

Pfizer is just one company among many others in this race. Right now, there are 10 other vaccines in phase 3 trials, another 14 in phase 2, and 36 in phase 1:

Therefore, Pfizer’s recent good news could be just the beginning of much more good news to come.

And we think that this will lead to much more pain for tech investors…

If The Interim Results of One Vaccine led to Correction, The Deployment of the Vaccine Could Lead to a Crash

Think about it: many Tech stocks dropped by over 10% as a direct reaction to Pfizer’s “interim” results.

To repeat myself, these are just interim results of one vaccine.

But in the coming months, we will see a lot of more results come out. Not all of them will be positive, but some likely will. And then in a few months, we may already start the vaccinations.

All of this will lead to much more volatility in the tech sector. When you trade at >100x earnings, a small hit in market sentiment can lead to a quick crash.

There is no margin of safety and we think that investors are playing with fire as more good news on the vaccine could come out at any time.

Tech Will Be the Loser. Who Will Be the Winners?

In a recent interview, legendary investor Bruce Flatt noted that: "the greatest discount out there between what you would see as value and price is in REITs and real estate securities."

We could not agree more. REITs are deeply discounted and this is where we are allocating most of our capital at High Yield Landlord.

When the Pfizer results came out, we got a preview of what’s to come when a vaccine is finally deployed. Many of our REIT holdings rose by 20, 30, 40, or even 60% in a few days:

Even then, valuations remain very opportunistic, and we think that this is just the beginning of the repricing. Today, it is not uncommon to find high-quality REITs trading at just half of the value of the real estate they own.

A great example is Urstadt Biddle (UBA), which owns service-oriented grocery store-anchored shopping centers in wealthy NYC suburbs:

It has a resilient balance sheet, sustainable cash flow, and a shareholder-friendly management team that owns 20% of the equity. Grocers like Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), and Kroger (KR) are hitting new all-time highs, but their landlord, UBA, is sitting near its all-time lows.

Such disparity in performance between tenant and landlord does not make sense. The landlord is actually in a more resilient position because it gets paid first:





UBA is now priced at 50 cents on the dollar. Each dollar invested essentially gets you two dollars worth of real estate, net of debt. We expect 100% upside and while we wait, we earn a 5% dividend yield, which will turn into ~8% when the vaccine is deployed and things return to normal.

What would be another example?

There are many similar examples, but this article is getting long. Here is one more:

Boardwalk REIT (OTCPK:BOWFF) is one of the highest quality apartment REITs in Canada. It has kept growing cash flow in 2020, but it is down by 40%, and now priced at half of its net asset value:

UBA and BOWFF are two examples of deeply discounted REITs that we are buying today. We think that many of these REITs have the potential to double or even triple in the recovery of this crisis. The recent vaccine bump was just a preview of what's to come.

Don't be left behind, holding overpriced and risky tech stocks. We think that the narrative is about to shift from "buy tech to profit from the pandemic" to "buy REITs to profit from the recovery".

Prices are already on the rise, but it is not too late to join the party.

