We're now more than three-quarters of the way through the Q3 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners (GDX) and the most recent name to report its results is Victoria Gold (OTCPK:VITFF). The company was able to achieve commercial production amid COVID-19 at its Eagle Gold Miner in the Yukon Territories but had a tough first quarter of operations and is tracking well below its H2 2020 guidance. While all-in sustaining costs were artificially high in the quarter due to lower gold sales and significant sustaining capital, I continue to believe that the projected all-in sustaining costs of US$774/oz are too ambitious. For now, I see more attractive opportunities elsewhere in the sector, but any drop below C$11.00 would significantly improve the valuation here.

(Source: Company Website)

Victoria Gold released its Q3 results last week and reported quarterly gold production of 35,300 ounces, a significant improvement from the 13,800 ounces produced in Q2. However, this figure was well below the company's expected run-rate of closer to 46,000 ounces per quarter following the ramp-up to commercial production on July 1st of this year. In fact, the 35,300 ounces has left the company nearly 60,000 ounces shy of its H2 2020 guidance with just one quarter to go. Meanwhile, all-in sustaining costs are well above both the industry average and guidance, forcing the company to revise its H2 2020 production guidance lower. Let's take a closer at the results below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

It's quite rare for any new mine to meet or beat its production metrics in its first quarter of commercial production, and a low-grade heap-leach project in the cold Yukon climate is one that is even less likely to surprise to the upside. However, Victoria Gold's first quarter of commercial production wasn't just a marginal miss; it was a massive deviation from the guidance that puts the FY2021 projected gold production in question. During the quarter, Victoria produced just 35,300 ounces of gold, missing guidance by over 15%, forcing a revision to its guidance mid-point to a paltry 74,000 ounces, down from 92,500 ounces previously. Given the much lower production, all-in sustaining cost estimates have soared to US$1,225/oz, up from a very respectable US$1,025/oz previously.

(Source: Company News Release)

If we dig into the results a little closer, we can see that the ore mined was up significantly on a sequential basis, coming in at 2.08 million tonnes vs. 0.76 million tonnes in Q2 ahead of commercial production being reached. This led to a significant increase in ore stacked on the leach pads of 1.91 million tonnes vs. 0.69 million tonnes in the previous quarter. However, the grade of ore stacked was considerably lower at 0.85 grams per tonne gold, so it's unlikely we'll see more than 44,000 ounces of gold produced in Q4 given the lower grades, assuming a recovery rate of below 80% for the mine life. While it's still early into commercial production, this is well below the projected amount of ore to the leach pad for FY2021 of 11.04 million tonnes. Therefore, unless we see a dramatic improvement in ore stacked in Q4, I would be skeptical that the company will hit its target of 226,000 ounces of gold produced next year.

(Source: Company News Release, Company Website)

(Source: Author's Chart)

Unfortunately, given the significantly lower gold production than expected, we saw costs come in well above the industry average at US$1,315/oz. While I would not have been surprised to see all-in sustaining costs of US$1,100/oz that were slightly above guidance, this figure a massive miss vs. the guidance provided this summer. The only good news is that the gold (GLD) hit a record high, allowing the company to report a US$571/oz all-in sustaining cost margin despite the extremely high costs. Assuming slightly better costs for FY2020 of sub-US$ 1,200/oz and a similar gold price of US$1,850/oz, we should see a sequential improvement in all-in sustaining cost margins to US$650/oz.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Some investors might be disgusted by the all-in sustaining costs reported in the quarter, as they are nearly 80% above the frequently mentioned US$774/oz life of mine costs. However, it's important to note that costs were not expected to come anywhere near US$774/oz this year, so using that as a guide post was wrong in the first place. It's also worth noting that the company spent C$20 million in sustaining capital in the quarter, a figure that is above the average annual life of mine estimated sustaining capex of C$19.4 million. This was related to heap leach facility infrastructure, upgrades to the material handling system, spares for the CAT 6040 shovels, and capitalized stripping costs. Therefore, the combination of quarterly sustaining capital coming in extremely high and much lower than expected gold sales made these costs look artificially high this quarter.

(Source: Company Presentation)

In the quarter, Victoria Gold also noted that the ore is more abrasive than assumed, which is causing more wear on its liners than expected, resulting in more frequent downtime. To resolve this issue, the company is switching to high abrasion cast liners to improve uptime and reliability, which should be operational by late Q4. Finally, the company is also increasing the horsepower on its grasshopper conveyors on the leach pad from 75 horsepower to 200 horsepower. This should lead to higher hourly throughput tonnages starting by the end of Q4. These fixes, combined with other small fixes, should lead to a much better Q1 2021 and operations that are more in line with what's expected by December. Therefore, the real test for this mine and whether it's capable of performing as expected will be the Q1 2021 and Q2 2021 results. In summary, while it's easy to give up on the company after one bad quarter and the guidance miss was horrendous, it's not the end of the world.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Fortunately, while it was a rough quarter operationally, Victoria Gold still managed to generate C$80.5 million in revenue and just over C$20.2 million in net income. This is a significant improvement from the past two quarters' net losses while the mine was putting the finishing touches on heading into commercial production. This allowed the company to pay down C$35.6 million in debt in the quarter, with its long-term debt sitting at C$229.9 million. As long as the gold price stays above $1,500/oz, Victoria Gold should have no problem paying down its debt in a timely manner. However, if costs remain elevated due to a poor reconciliation to the mine plan and the gold price continues to weaken, this could be an issue long-term. As it stands, I don't see any reason to worry about the ability to pay down debt here, and I wouldn't unless gold were to fall below $1,500/oz.

(Source: Company Website)While I expect the Eagle Mine's operations to improve considerably over the next few quarters, the significant deviation from guidance following the announcement of commercial production is a little off-putting. Therefore, even though the stock is not expensive by any means after Friday's 15% decline, sitting at an enterprise value per ounce of below US$200.00/oz, I don't see the stock as cheap here either. For now, I continue to see more attractive opportunities elsewhere in the sector, but I believe the valuation would become quite compelling if the share price fell below C$11.00.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.