Earnings of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) improved in the third quarter after taking a hit in the second quarter due to high provisions for losses amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Earnings will likely continue to grow in the coming quarters due to revenue growth. Low interest rates and demographic trends will likely support demand for ESNT’s insurance products for mortgages. On the other hand, an increase in default rate due to ending foreclosure moratoriums and forbearances, and the recent surge in COVID-19 cases will limit earnings growth. Overall, I’m expecting ESNT to report earnings of $5.04 per share in 2021, up from my estimate of $3.85 per share in 2020. The target price for next year suggests a limited upside from the current market price, which shows that the positive revenue outlook is already priced-in. Consequently, I’m adopting a neutral rating on ESNT.

Demand Appears Strong in a Low Interest Rate Environment

ESNT’s revenue continued to grow in the third quarter to $243 million from $236 million in the second quarter. The revenue will likely continue to grow strongly in the coming quarters due to low interest rates that will spur demand for ESNT’s insurance products for mortgages. The federal reserve signaled back in September that it intended to keep rates near zero through 2023 and hasn’t changed its stance since then. Additionally, the shift towards a work-from-home culture has already spurred demand for bigger homes and homes away from metropolitan areas, as mentioned in the third quarter’s conference call. Moreover, the management mentioned in the third quarter’s investor presentation that the demographic trend was intact, meaning that ‘millennials’ who are entering their early thirties are showing a healthy appetite for mortgages. However, I’m less optimistic about millennial demand because of recent data that suggests they have been suffering the most from the pandemic. Data released by the National Association of Realtors shows that first-time home buying is at its lowest level since 1987, according to news reports. Overall, I’m expecting ESNT’s revenues to increase by 21% year-over-year in 2020, a big improvement over my estimated revenue growth of 11% for 2020. However, the revenue growth for 2021 will likely remain below the last three-year average of 23.7%.

Defaults Likely to Slightly Rise as Moratoriums End

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, ESNT’s default rate remained low at 4.54% in the last quarter, as mentioned in the presentation. The government’s stimulus cheques earlier this year helped homeowners avoid defaults. Further, the government put in place a foreclosure moratorium and mandated forbearance under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). Under CARES, borrowers have the right to request forbearance for up to 360 days due to hardship caused by COVID-19, as mentioned in the third quarter’s 10-Q filing.

The lifting of the foreclosure moratorium and ending of forbearance under the CARES Act will likely slightly increase the default rate next year. Moreover, while unemployment has significantly improved over the last few months, it is still disconcertingly high. The following chart shows the unemployment trend.

Data by YCharts

The next few months will likely be difficult because of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. The United States continued to break its own record for daily COVID-19 cases by posting 177,000 new cases on Friday, November 13, according to news reports. However, in my opinion, the situation won’t be bad enough to exhaust the excess of PMIERS (Private Mortgage Insurer Eligibility Requirement). PMIERS is a set of requirements for mortgage insurers to be approved to insure loans acquired by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. As mentioned in the presentation, the default rate will have to almost double to 9% to exhaust the PMIERS excess. Consequently, I don’t believe an increase in defaults will come anywhere close to hurting revenues.

Expecting Earnings of $5.04 per Share in 2021

The surge in revenue will likely drive earnings next year. However, the operating margin will likely remain low compared to the years 2016 to 2019 because of the default rate that will drive up provision expenses. Moreover, I’m expecting underwriting and other operating expenses to increase because the traveling expenses will likely normalize after remaining subdued in the first nine months of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as mentioned in the conference call. Overall, I’m expecting ESNT to report earnings of $5.04 per share in 2021, as shown in the table below.

Next Year’s Target Price Suggests a Limited Upside

I’m using the historical price-to-earnings multiple (“P/E”) to value ESNT. The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of 9.2 in the past, as shown in the table below.

Multiplying my forecast earnings of $5.04 per share with the average P/E multiple gives a target price of $46.6 for the end of next year. This price target implies a 9% upside from the November 13, 2020, closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Apart from the upside, ESNT is also offering a low dividend yield of 1.5%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.16 per share. As ESNT began paying dividends in 2019, there is not enough historical data to make out a dividend payout trend. The current dividend level and my earnings projections suggest a payout ratio of only 13% for 2021; therefore, there is plenty of room for an increase in dividends. However, I prefer to be cautious and not assume any dividend raise.

The limited price upside of 9% suggests that the positive revenue outlook is already priced-in. Based on the low potential upside and dividend yield, I’m adopting a neutral rating on ESNT.

