However, there are headwinds to account for in FQ4, with signs of revenue deceleration in October and the headcount set to normalize higher.

Admittedly, Old Dominion (ODFL) is in prime position to benefit from an economic recovery as the leading LTL (less-than-load) operator, with above-industry margins sustaining even through a downcycle. However, the main hurdle for me is the valuation multiple, which currently stands at the upper-end of its historical range. As such, I remain cautious on the shares even with a near-term economic recovery looking increasingly likely following the recent vaccine breakthrough. By comparison, I believe other transport names such as XPO Logistics (XPO) and ArcBest (ARCB), which trade at lower multiples, offer more upside at this point in the cycle.

A Positive Surprise on Volumes in FQ3

Reflecting the business’ inherent quality, ODFL continued to execute well in FQ3 as economic restrictions gradually lifted and the domestic economy regained traction. Tonnage/day, for instance, turned positive in FQ3 for the first time in two years (+1.3% Y/Y), a notable improvement from prior quarters. Furthermore, the company also pointed toward volume growth accelerating throughout the quarter – the fact that August contributed to much of the positive inflection in volumes highlights the potential for positive volume trends to sustain into the upcoming quarters.

While the rapid increase in volumes did cause some operational challenges at ODFL, the company’s industry-leading on-time service and claims ratio remained intact at 99% and 0.1%, respectively. The FQ3 strength should support further market share gains in the upcoming quarters, especially if less competitive peers are forced to raise rates to offset higher purchased transportation costs (ODFL can build density on its own line haul network unlike smaller peers).

Productivity Gains Drive Bottom-Line Outperformance

Meanwhile, the company’s earnings also positively surprised as solid cost control initiatives supported a record operating ratio of 74.5%. This was not only well below consensus expectations of 77% but also just below its longer-term target of 75% (note: lower is better). The lower ratio is key for ODFL as, like other LTL operators, it manages cost structures on a per-shipment basis. While shipments were down 3.1% Y/Y as a result of pricing actions, productivity gains and a lower headcount (down c. 8.1% Y/Y) drove the bottom-line outperformance.

The sustainability of the operating ratio is questionable, considering the increased use of purchased transportation in FQ3 (ODFL had some challenges hiring and onboarding additional drivers). As such, I think the headcount could normalize higher in FQ4, although I expect expenses will still be down on a Y/Y basis as OD retains a portion of its productivity gains.

Evaluating the Positives and Negatives in the FQ4 Guide

ODFL expects the economic recovery to persist into the upcoming quarter, highlighting that the current environment is not only conducive to market share gains but also pricing power. I think this view holds weight, considering LTL trends continue to show encouraging signs, with emerging signs of a freight recovery, including at the small to mid-sized shipper level. As the volume recovery picks up, ODFL stands to gain from outsized operating leverage (on the back of its productivity gains thus far), supporting the earnings growth trajectory.

However, the fact that revenue/day has begun to decelerate in October on lower tonnage growth does highlight the risk to a blue-sky recovery scenario. And while cost discipline should continue to be a strong point, an increase in headcount in FQ4 also presents a near-term margin headwind. Using management’s guidance that FQ4 seasonality tends to push the operating ratio higher by c. 200bps, this would imply a c. 76.5% ratio in FQ4, which is my current base case.

Capital Return Supported by Cash-Rich Balance Sheet

ODFL remains cash-rich, with c. $420 million in cash and equivalents, along with c. $205 million in short-term investments on the balance sheet. This was up from the c. $404 million balance in the prior year and more than adequately covers the c. $145 million in on-balance-sheet debt.

Also worth noting is gross capex, which at $46.3 million was well below expectations as the company lowered its full-year capex guidance to $240 million (from $265 million previously). The updated capex guidance now comprises c. $195 million for real estate and service center expansion projects, c. $20 million for tractors and trailers and c. $25 million for IT and other assets.

This leaves plenty of room for capital return – although ODFL did not repurchase shares in FQ3, the company did return c. $18 million in dividends to shareholders. YTD, the company has allocated c. $307 million in repurchases and c. $54 million in cash dividends. I expect repurchases to resume in FQ4, with management noting “the remaining unsettled shares will be delivered in the fourth quarter.”

Premium Valuation Outweighs the Strong Execution

I am positive on ODFL as a company, but the lofty price tag is a concern. Admittedly, the improving freight trendline, along with the strong cost discipline at ODFL, deserves credit, but at c. 30x earnings, I think much of the positives have been priced in. Instead, investors looking to play the recovery may find better value in transportation stocks such as XPO and ARCB, both of which likely offer better relative upside at this point in the cycle.





