Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) owns one of the largest undeveloped copper/gold properties in North America, the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell deposits located in British Columbia, Canada. The company also owns several unrelated but important development projects, including the Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. When you add up all the assets, each Seabridge share represents the highest theoretical underlying gold holdings per dollar invested (leverage to higher gold) of the recognized global prospectors/miners.

Each $20 invested in one Seabridge share today represents better than $1,200 of gold reserves in the ground (at US$1900 gold). This relative valuation number has jumped dramatically over the years with rising gold prices, compounded by a smart acquisition strategy and substantial drilling success, using limited share dilution to finance expansion. My thinking is the climb in copper quotes since April may finally move the needle and encourage investors to reprice Seabridge well above the current quote. A disconnect between the clear spike in underlying metal worth of its inground resources and reserves vs. a slowly advancing stock quote could soon jolt Seabridge shares much higher in price.

Image Source: Company Presentation

Government Money Printing = Rising Gold Prices

Gold, in particular, rises as a function of dollar devaluations, and marketplace expectations of such. The once-in-a-lifetime COVID-19 pandemic has put the grand Federal Reserve money printing effort since 1970 into overdrive. The related Treasury debt selling scheme to flood the financial system with liquidity has also reached record growth territory. Historically, gold has fluctuated primarily as the monetary metal of choice for bankers and investors. To be honest, its price has done a terrific job over the long term of rising in step with M-1 money supply changes and total Treasury debt issued. All told, the 12-month gold price advance pictured below has roughly mirrored the money printing growth rate in America during the coronavirus recession.

On the graphs below, you can review how the U.S. M-1 money stock of cash in circulation and checking accounts has risen at a +41% clip the last 12 months, far above the previous modern record of +25% annualized after the Great Recession. So, the equivalent period +35% YoY gain in U.S. hard money gold pricing is completely justified by the paper money expansion in supply. Over the last 20 years, M-1 has grown +400%, while the gold price has jumped +500% measured from a quote around $300 per ounce in the year 2000. The turn of the century, Y2K data point represented the "lowest" relative valuation of gold vs. other assets and money supply stats since the 1960s.

Again, Treasury debt represents “future” money printing, if you think about it. Each note or bond or bill is a promise by Uncle Sam that extra money will be printed to pay you when the debenture matures. Overall Treasury issuance is highly correlated with long-term changes in the gold price, just like the M-1 creation. Below are charts of the 12-month and 20-year changes in total Treasury debt. The expansion in U.S. sovereign debt (backing the value of each dollar) is quite similar to the ever-rising money printing found in M-1 data. Today’s $27 trillion Treasury IOU mountain is +23% bigger than a year ago, and +380% above the year 2000 reading.

Copper Shortage Approaches?

Copper’s main industrial/commercial usage means most all mined supply is consumed in new cars (especially electric vehicles), home construction wiring and plumbing, and electronics. When supply is finding it difficult to meet the slack demand side of the equation during a global recession, you begin to question what a stronger economy will do to the balancing act. Below is a 12-month price chart of the sharp reversal in price outlined by the nearest copper futures, after the coronavirus pandemic sell-off during January-March bottomed.

In September, the London Metal Exchange, the world's largest depository, reported a five-year low in inventory levels. Copper prices have risen consistently in the second half of 2020 based on a quickly developing supply shortage. New mines have not been built for years, as prices languished below the cost of production. And in 2020, moving into 2021, the marketplace is getting worried about what an economic recovery jump in demand will do for price. For Seabridge, owning tens of billions of dollars in copper value in the ground could be a truly positive position for investors as opposed to the drag on its stock valuation for years. Logically, the reversal in copper’s fortunes could be the catalyst for KSM’s development.

Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell

If gold and copper prices rise again in 2021, why should I own Seabridge? The real prize in share ownership lies with KSM. I have been a stakeholder in the company off and on over many years as a “leveraged play” on gold prices. Besides gold price exposure, another bonus of holding Seabridge has been regular drilling/exploration work discovering an ever-increasing resource base at KSM.

The two issues preventing the stock price from even bigger gains have been the low copper price credit situation, and the high initial cost to actually build an operating mine (one of the most expensive upfront numbers in history). Yet, both of these long-standing obstacles to developing KSM may be fading away in 2020-21. Why? Because the rise in copper/gold prices this year is lowering the cash cost production profile of the project, and putting billions of dollars in new capital into the hands of the major global gold miners likely to acquire Seabridge and build a $5-6 billion KSM mine.

The good news is a significant nearby deposit find and steadily rising metals quotes have turned the KSM project into a real-world mine development from a simple exploration idea a decade ago. Much of the permitting work has already been completed, and the local community seems to be on board, according to company reports.

In late April, Seabridge filed a NI-43-101 technical report for its 100%-owned KSM project. The Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell deposits Prefeasibility Study and Preliminary Economic Assessment confirmed the potential for a dramatic improvement in project economics vs. the last study done in 2016, by incorporating the recently expanded, higher grade Iron Cap deposit into its mining plans. Below is a summary of KSM’s 2020 PEA highlights, announced in late April:

After-tax NPV at a 5% discount rate of US$6.0 billion using Base Case three-year average price assumptions of US$1,340/oz gold, US$2.80/lb copper and foreign exchange rate of US$0.76 per C$1.00.

44-year mine production plan capturing 19.6 million ounces of gold and 5.4 billion pounds of copper from the measured and indicated categories plus an additional 20.8 million ounces of gold and 13.8 billion pounds of copper from the inferred category.

Life of mine recovered production of 27.6 million ounces gold and 17.0 billion pounds copper.

170,000 tonne per day processing rate capturing 2.4 billion tonnes (Bt) of mill feed, or only 30% of the total mineral resource.

Four-year payback on US$5.2 billion initial capital.

Average annual pre-tax Free Cash Flow of US$1.45 billion from 1.3 million oz gold and 265 million pounds copper produced per year during the initial five years of production.

Life of mine average operating cost of negative US$472 per ounce of gold produced, net of copper and silver by-product revenues.

Life of mine total cost of US$4 per ounces of gold produced, inclusive of all project capital and net of copper and silver by-product revenue.

57% reduction in mine waste rock compared to the approved EA.

33% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from mine operations compared to the approved EA.

The great news is the April economic study is still using gold/copper price assumptions from 2018 to 2019 and has not taken into account the +25% spot price gain for gold vs. average prices last year, or the +20% copper jump. When you take a step back and ponder all the bullish developments for the business, the slight climb in the share quote is a little astonishing.

In the end, I am modeling a major miner acquisition of Seabridge or a joint venture partner setup (preferred by management) may be the next step in the development of KSM. To a degree, peak gold production has arrived over the last 10 years. Worldwide discoveries are well below the depletion rates of mined ore, and the biggest miners have few options to replace reserves at US$1900 gold. If bankers and investors demand gold as a monetary metal, it is possible the price will start to outstrip money printing and debt creation rates from here. In contrast to a high spot market price vs. the prevailing industry cost of production, sustaining a 200-year average rate of 2-3% per annum in mined supply growth (close to global population increases of 2% yearly), economic reserves have been plummeting for years absent a massive gold price advance. The last 10 years have witnessed closer to 1% in annual new supply growth, and 2020’s final production number will likely fall vs. 2019 because of temporary coronavirus-related shutdowns.

Image Source: U.S. Global Investors Website

An almost complete lack of large scale, multi-decade mine projects in safer mining jurisdictions highlights the value of Seabridge and KSM. The leading gold-focused mine development asset in North America is the Donlin project, located in Alaska. The Donlin resource is owned 50/50 by NovaGold (NG) and Barrick Gold (GOLD). Barrick, the world’s second biggest miner, will have its hands full bringing this asset into production in future years. The next best gold development play in North America is Seabridge. For the planet’s #1 miner by market value and production volume, Newmont (NEM), the world is running out of options to profitably increase gold reserves by 30+ million ounces.

Today, Barrick and Newmont have equity market capitalizations approaching $50 billion, double the values of just two years ago. Both are in desperate need of extra resources and development assets to offset Barrick’s 5 million ounces in annual production and Newmont’s 6 million number. Either of these giants could spend high-priced equity currency to acquire Seabridge (possibly just KSM) in an all-stock deal, or simply use cash on hand. Then, the winning bidder could sink $5+ billion into the required mine development/buildout phase from several years of existing cash flow generation.

Other potential suitors include mid-sized gold miners with market caps over $10 billion like Kirkland Lake (KL), Agnico Eagle (AEM) and Kinross (KGC) in Canada, or Newcrest (OTCPK:NCMGF) out of Australia. A list of global mega-cap base metal producers may also be interested. Companies with an outside chance to make a move are Vale SA (VALE) in Brazil, Rio Tinto (RIO) and Anglo American plc (OTCQX:AAUKF) out of the United Kingdom, plus BHP Group (BHP) in Australia. Another design might include two large miners buying KSM in a 50/50 deal to halve costs and risks in the transaction. A final longshot would be interest from Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B). If Berkshire was serious about hedging its dollar-denominated assets (buying Barrick shares in the June quarter), it could spend less than $10 billon of its $100+ billion in cash holdings to build and own one of the largest copper/gold mines in the world, 1,500 miles from headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska.

I mentioned the publicly-stated desires of both Barrick and Newmont management to develop additional copper assets in my June article, suggesting Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) be purchased by one of the two leading gold majors. In a second July copper article, I highlighted the strong positioning of Southern Copper (SCCO) as a way to capture the rising copper trend. In theory, both copper enterprises may see some takeover interest as the planet’s most important industrial metal zig-zags higher. Yet, Seabridge’s safer jurisdiction gold/copper resources and low $1.3 billion stock market value today may be the easiest decision for those looking to acquire ownership of a sizable reserve base.

Upside Trading Momentum

Seabridge Gold’s stock quote has performed in a similar manner to the main gold mining names discussed in this article, plus the industry-standard VanEck Vectors Gold Mining ETF (GDX) over the last three years. Without an operating mine, Wall Street has marked up the value of its inground reserves/resources, alongside the gains in various gold/copper assets. If my bullish thesis proves correct, Seabridge could quickly turn into one of the leading gold asset gainers into 2021-22.

The stock has generally advanced better than the copper-focused, mid-sized gold and base metal miners over the last three years. The conclusion: quality assets and management matter.

Seabridge’s price gain has outperformed the S&P 500 by +41% the last 52 weeks of trading. Plus, the Accumulation/Distribution Line and On Balance Volume calculation have been in strong to healthy uptrends the whole time. Extra buying has taken place during the course of each trading session and on up days at the close as opposed to lower activity and intensity on down days. Both indicators are representative of the various momentum creations I follow, holding some predictive value. My Victory Formation system ranks the stock as a Top 15% selection in U.S. equity market computer sorts of intermediate-term relative strength and momentum.

Final Thoughts

Effectively, Seabridge Gold is one of the cheapest "call" option-like securities you can buy on gold/copper, with no expiration date. And if you believe, like I do, high levels of Federal Reserve money printing and U.S. government deficit spending will be part of our lives for years to come, gold and copper investments have a very powerful wind at their back today. The high upfront cost, long-run cash flow payoff proposition of a KSM mine has been “the” prohibitive factor delaying its development. However, the math is getting more interesting each day from higher copper/gold quotes, new resource discoveries, and improved mine plan efficiencies.

I remember phoning CEO Rudi Fronk, when I was younger and something of an activist investor a decade ago, explaining my thoughts on merging with another mining concern. I give Seabridge management credit for sticking to its organically-derived exploration gains, and steady but restrained acquisition game plan. My feeling is its hard work and intelligence will be rewarded through faster stock gains in coming years.

In terms of portfolio construction, I keep Seabridge as a small position inside my large gold/silver asset weighting of investments. The company’s value will be determined by gold/copper commodity price swings, and whether or not some of its properties become successful operating mines. The sale or development of the KSM deposits may be the next logical chapter in Seabridge’s business story.

