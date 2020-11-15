Kite's operating metrics have improved in the latest quarter, with better rent collection and with the majority of tenants open for business.

Shopping center REITs have had quite the rally over the past week on news of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech's (NASDAQ:BNTX) successful vaccine trial. Since the end of trading on Nov 6th, Kite Realty Group's (NYSE:KRG) share price has rallied by an impressive 35%. Its YTD performance, however, is still down significantly, with a 30% decline. While bargain hunters may no longer be interested in the stock after such a rally, I show why KRG still remains an attractive long-term investment, so let's get started.

(Source: Company website)

A Look Into Kite Realty Group

Kite Realty Group is a shopping center REIT with properties primarily located in the southern region of the United States. It has a current market cap of $1.2 billion, and its 82 properties cover 16.1M square feet of GLA (gross leasable assets). Kite adopts the strategy of "warmer and cheaper", in which it expects continued population migration to the American South.

I see merits to this strategy, since according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the 65+ age group is the fastest growing age cohort. As such, the warmer climate and low cost of living associated with the South could be a big draw for waves of retirees, and therefore benefit Kite's core markets. As seen below, the states which contain Kite's properties are expected to have strong population growth over the next five years, ranging from the mid-single to low-double digits.

(Source: Q3'20 Investor Presentation)

Kite recently posted Q3 results that showed sequential improvements on its operating metrics. Rent collection improved from 80% during Q2 to 92% for the latest quarter, and 97% of its tenants (based on ABR - average base rent) are now open for business and operating. Plus, I'm encouraged to see that ABR for the operating retail portfolio increased by 2% YoY to $18 per square foot, and cash lease spreads increased by 6.7% YoY. I see these as a reflection of the continued desirability of Kite's properties for many of its tenants.

FFO per share remained flat compared to Q2 at $0.30. This was due to a combination of bad debt expense for uncollected rents and the interest expense on the $50 million that Kite drew on its revolving line of credit. I'm not too concerned about the latter, as the $50 million drawdown was a precautionary measure, given that Kite is generating healthy cash flow after the dividend and does not have any debt maturities until 2022.

Portfolio occupancy, however, did decline slightly, by 70 basis points on a sequential basis, to 93.3%. This also equates to a 210 bps drop on a YoY basis. Looking forward, I see this as an opportunity for Kite to lease-up its assets. This is supported by management's opportunistic view towards the vacancies, as noted below, during the recent conference call:

Additionally, let's remember certain vacancies provide opportunities. The Stein Mart locations may be a great example of our ability to unlock value and turn short-term pain into long-term gain. Stein Mart intends on closing all of their stores, including 7 in the KRG portfolio. Stein Mart has been an unproductive retailer for a long time and brought limited value to our properties. The average base rent for these 7 locations is $8.21. We plan on backfilling these locations with high-quality tenants at much higher rents and strong returns on capital."

I like the fact that 74% of Kite's ABR comes from grocery-anchored properties. This adds a level of stability to the overall portfolio. As seen below, the vast majority of Kite's tenant base is not having issues with paying rent, and it's generally the fitness and theatre tenants that are having the most issues. I see these two troubled sectors as eventually coming around, given the success of the vaccine trial, which is one step towards returning to normalcy.

(Source: Q3'20 Investor Presentation)

While I'm optimistic about the future, the pandemic is expected to get worse before it gets better, given the recent spike in new COVID-19 cases. As such, this could negatively impact Kite's tenant base as we head into the late fall and winter seasons. However, I do see businesses as being better prepared for the pandemic now compared to earlier this year. This is supported by the number of safety measures, such as social distancing, mask requirements, and curbside pickups that businesses have adopted since the start of the pandemic.

Turning to valuation, at the current price of $13.76 per share and a blended P/FFO of 10.3, Kite Realty Group is still trading at a discount compared to its long-term normal P/FFO of 12.1. In addition, it is currently trading at a discount to tangible book value, at a price to tangible book value of 0.93, which compares favorably to 1.27 at the end of 2019.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Investor Takeaway

Kite Realty Group's 82 primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers are mostly strategically located in the southern region of U.S., which is expected to see solid population growth over the next five years. I'm encouraged to see the sequential uptick in rent collection, and the positive cash spread on new leases. In addition, the current vacancies give management an opportunity to lease-up the assets with more desired, essentials-based tenants, who could improve the overall traffic and desirability of its properties.

I see the tenant base as being better prepared for a difficult winter season compared to earlier this year through adapted business practices. Plus, I don't see the pandemic lasting forever and see upside potential for the share price despite the recent run-up and the potential for short-term volatility. As such, I view the shares as a Buy for investors with a multi-year time horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KRG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.