With growth slowing and the stock price nearing a 2 year high, questions arise as to whether this is an ideal takeover target or a visible value trap.

The firm maintains considerable financial strength but questions remain on the deployability of capital & delivery of risk adjusted returns.

With earnings coming up, investors await to see if Sonos Inc's growth strategy will sound out.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) is a Santa Barbara based wireless smart home sound systems venture focused on delivering brilliant sound, ease of use and customisable solutions to music lovers everywhere. Originally the offshoot of a line of start-ups in the early 2000s, the group found its mission in

Reinventing home audio today for tomorrow

This mission statement was premised on 4 major observations:

The advent of digitalization created opportunities for smart home appliances The mass commoditization of the consumer electronics industry made more technologically advanced products accessible Product digitization was at its beginnings but offered endless possibilities Networking would bring appliances in the home together

Original product schematics & blue prints at the early stages of product development.

Source: Sonos Inc.

Thesis

My near-term opinion of Sonos Inc persists in being mildly bearish. Earnings presented in the coming days are anticipated to show level revenue growth and a litany of guidance warnings surrounding the Covid19 impact on sales. Sonos Inc. has already engaged a range of restructuring actions whose costs will resonate in the coming quarter with material benefits felt in 2021.

Product Line-up

Source: Sonos Inc.

The brand distinguishes itself through superlative product quality, with a broad range of technology reviews providing favorable ratings for product ease of use, design, and quality. This complements well the partnership strategy the firm has devised with Ikea.

Since inception, the product line-up & service offering have developed, fitting into 3 broad categories:

Sonos Move

Source: Sonos Inc.

Sonos Speakers such as the Sonos Move, Sub and Five Sonos System products such as the Sonos Beam and Arc Partner Products and other revenues. Sonos Inc. has developed an important partnership with Ikea to integrate products & services into the Swedish firms catalog of build-it-yourself furniture.

Notwithstanding, all is not perfect in discretionary consumer electronics during a period of grave economic uncertainty, high unemployment, and growing trade tension. Relief to tensions exacerbated by the ensuing China/ US trade war may be provided by the incoming administration, but that does not excuse such a premium quality, onerous, luxury smart home product from being entirely discretionary.

Its largest market, the US domestic market now has 30M unemployed, and why this may not be material for the typical Sonos customer, it must present some form of risk in forward guidance provided by the firm.

Source: SEC Filings

Revenue Streams

Quarterly revenues exhibit seasonality with strength in the December holiday season, perchance indicative of the product being a go-to gift during end of year celebrations. Revenues have stayed moderately stable on a quarter by quarter basis, fluctuating around $275M/quarter.

$562M Dec-19 $294M Sep-19 $260M Jun-19

Source: Spreadsheet developed from data supplied by Gurufocus

Source: SEC Filings

Revenues carry on being heavily focused on US domestic market. The US domestic market touted 6% growth on a year over year basis with Europe facing a decline of -7.75% and Asia Pacific being the smallest but also the fastest growing region, experiencing 22% year over year growth. I expect this quarter’s revenues to guide comparably lower, sitting in the vicinity of $240M - $260M for the quarter and with a perceptible change in revenue mix – notable declines in US sales, a flattening of European numbers and muted but present Asian growth.

Source: SEC Filings

Sonos Speakers make up the lion’s share of business revenues. Sonos Speaker’s sales have narrowly declined annually. Notable growth in Sonos system products and partner products/ other revenue completes the product line-up. This evolution may denote changes in product mix, life cycles and strategic arrangements undertaken by the firm.

Operating expenses continue to account for circa 50% of total sales. The firm has generated consistent losses since 2015.

($69M) 2015 ($38M) 2016 ($14M) 2017 ($16M) 2018 (5M) 2019

Source: Spreadsheet developed from data supplied by Gurufocus

Consistent lasting losses have extensively been a feature of Sonos Inc. income statement. Importantly, these have decreased most recently and should be heavily scrutinized during next earnings call as a path to profitability needs definition. Given the onset of the Novel Coronavirus pandemic at the end of 2019 and the restructuring measures taken by the firm, I expect losses to persist possibly pushing the firm back closer levels last seen in 2018. Restructuring costs of $26M cited lately by the firm will have a material impact on full year results.

Source: SEC Filings

Liquidity and Working Capital

Sonos Inc has inconsequential liquidity risk, bolstered by a robust cash to debt ratio of 3.54x, and supported by circa $340M in cash and marketable securities. What is noteworthy of this money vault is its insignificant deployment. Research and development expenses, while material, have gone unchanged for some time. Some share buybacks have taken place but nothing substantial enough to unwind the firm’s capital structure. While liquidity remains solid – it does raise the question; what is the organization doing to generate excess returns on capital?

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities have consistently increased over the past 5 years.

$75M 2016 $131M 2017 $221M 2018 $339M 2019

Source: Spreadsheet developed from data supplied by Gurufocus

Compared to the firm’s annual revenues since 2016, the cash stockpile looks to have outgrown investable opportunities without being either returned to shareholders or deployed in new ventures.

$901M 2016 $993M 2017 $1,137M 2018 $1,261M 2019

Annual revenues from 2016

Source: Spreadsheet developed from data supplied by Gurufocus

From 2017, the firm’s revenues have grown at 8.27% CAGR compared to a 37% CAGR increase in cash and marketable securities. While prudence dictates maintaining a solid capital structure, decidedly in the face of uncertainty, it does appear that capital deployment has stalled.

Raw material inventories have been expanding over the past 3 quarters. A build-up in inbound raw materials may be a sign of poorly managed new product introduction (obsolescence) or mooted demand making its presence felt further up the supply chain. Raw material inventories levels have risen on a linear basis 23% annually.

Questions remain why this is the case if revenues have markedly flattened?

$9M Dec-19 $12M Sep-19 $17M Jun-19

Source: Spreadsheet developed from data supplied by Gurufocus

Finished goods inventories have been noticeably volatile, fluctuating from $100M to $200M per quarter which may be illustrative of new product introduction or new market penetration. Such volatility conceivably underpins issues in the management of upstream raw materials, with burgeoning raw material stocks and flat finished goods inventories. Sonos Inc. products are contract manufactured, so this will give us an idea of the firm’s leverage vis-à-vis vendors and its ability to generate supply chain efficiencies. Level finished goods inventories may provide the venture with an ability to manage earnings more efficiently which needs to be factored in when analyzing SEC filings.

Marginal goodwill indicates the organization has primarily built its revenues internally. The enterprise acquired French start-up Snips which developed AI voice platforms for connected devices in 2019 for a consideration of $36.3M.

Payables have also been erratic. The numbers increased substantially into Sept 19 and then reversed back to around $150M. My assumption is the increase in payables potentially reflects new product introduction undertaken towards the back end of 2019 in time for a peak revenue generating time of the year. This also could be a product of the development of partner products through Ikea.

Debt

Both short term and long-term debt are minor. The main sources of the firm’s liquidity are cash generated through share issuance. It is surprising that a corporation well into its growth cycle in an environment of comparably easy access to capital has not used capital markets to raise debt. This is even more compelling given the benefits induced from the tax shield on debt. Increasingly, it appears the business is short on investment ideas which can deliver positive risk adjusted returns.

$23M Dec-19 $25M Sep-19 $28M Jun-19

Cash Flows

Scrutinizing a history of the firm’s cash flow statements, a few key items can be characterized:

Unpredictable cash flows from operations: The only line item which gives the impression of consistency at Sonos Inc. is the enduring issuance of stock-based compensation. This correlates logically with the continued insider selling which is commonplace at the firm. Minimal cash outflows in cash flows from investing: Cash used in investing activities predominantly related to the firm’s acquisition of French based firm, Snips and plant, property and equipment such as tooling and test equipment. Meagre cash outflows in cash flows from financing: $39.8M dedicated to stock buybacks. Close attention will need to be paid to next quarter’s earnings call to identify what management’s strategy is behind building a bigger business. Growth ratios such as price to sales at 1.12x comes across as reasonable at first glance but given the absence of further investment into the organization’s assets, it very much appears that the firm appears content with the status quo.

Key Take-aways

Sonos Inc. is a reputed quality customer-centric brand which markets speaker systems for the home. From the analysis of the distinct financial statements, we can draw the following conclusions:

With a market cap of $1.215B and circa 1,400 employees, this continues to be a comparably small business which could find itself squeezed out of the home appliance technology innovation race steered by Silicon-valley behemoths like Apple, Amazon and Google.

The competitive landscape continues to be fierce, with Apple, Amazon, Google all working on smart devices which marry into proprietary cloud & digital architecture. Sonos Inc. is currently carrying out legal proceedings against Google which gauges the competitive nature of the market.

Sonos Inc’s inability to match the technological & structural firepower of big tech behemoths may relegate it to a device manufacturer in an industry facing commoditization. This is limiting in a market where the technological assets are more valuable than the device itself.

Sonos Inc. has undisputedly built a recognized, high quality product which loyal customers value; this may make Sonos Inc. a midterm takeover target, not unlike Beats By Dre, which was acquired by Apple as it went on a hardware portfolio spending spree. This appears very plausible for Sonos Inc.

Unless Sonos Inc. can continue to distinguish itself through brand quality which continues to command premium prices and distinguishes itself by its quality offering, a pathway to profitability sounds questionable, particularly with a contract manufacturing strategy which sacrifices control for flexibility.

Continued insider selling, a lack of deployment of its capital and a restructuring program which looks to reduce its operational footprint does not correlate with the growth ambitions of a relatively young firm.

Sonos Inc is designs, engineers, and markets an instantly recognizable product which fosters brand loyalty and premium prices. That is undisputable. What is disputable, however, is a strategy which has the appearance of being overly conservative and carries on being marked by an undeployed capital treasure chest, consistent insider selling of shares, and unchanging enduring losses even on a premium product fetching superior retail prices.

Source: Sonos Inc.

Sonos Inc. presently seems trapped in a market aspiringly luxury yet facing a macro-economic environment which is assuredly austere. If generating profits underpinned by the current product line-up remains absent, questions persist as to how it will be achievable as competitors strengthen their footing. For the consumer – a brilliant quality product. For the investor, a potential value trap or at best an amazing acquisition target that could provide risk-adjusted returns should one of the tech behemoths look to acquire and fully unleash its value.

