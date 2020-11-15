Cirrus Logic (CRUS) reported blowout revenue and earnings, both of which were significantly above the most recent consensus for the September quarter. Yet the big news was Cirrus' upwardly revised forward guidance coupled with more in-depth descriptions of upcoming products. For the quarter, the company reported $347 million in revenue and $1.26 in earnings per share. The cash balance remains near $600 million or $10 per share.

The Quarterly Financial Announcements

Increased shipments into smartphones and to a lessor extent tablets and wireless headsets drove the stronger than expected revenue. The company noted that it shipped new products with multiple customers for launches in the last half of CY-2020. New content came from more than just Apple (AAPL).

For the September quarter, Cirrus also acknowledged headwinds from the loss of a codec within an Android customer, Samsung, wired headset products with Apple (in-the-box). These losses were partially offset by new content in smartphones, wearables and tablets.

Although September was a very nice quarter, it was the upcoming quarter's guidance that really surprised us. Cirrus' guided revenues of $440-$480 million versus a consensus of $350 million. And adding depth, from the shareholder letter, Cirrus also "anticipates strong demand for components shipping in tablets" for December.

Coming Products and Technologies

It's more than clear from the above surprise in December guidance, Cirrus is winning sockets and that more are coming. We begin the dive into haptics. The company announced a second generation device which now includes analog input capability increasing the ASP to the high end of the range or near $0.75. This product is in the early phase of penetration. The company noted that within the Android business, haptics functionality is still confined to flagship devices. The company also noted that during the September quarter it's shipping in newly released phones and wearables. Finally, it engaged in a joint venture to create a complete Android virtual button. Without further guidance, Cirrus must still believe this TAM equals approximately $500 million.

The company announced shipment of its first closed-loop controller. Management confirmed that it enable "various imaging-related functions." But, between details added in the call and from the shareholder letter, Cirrus stated that this design win reaches across "devices" not a device and that it performs a function outside of recently publish patent applications. Jason Rhode, CEO, added, "And also, I'd note, I mean it's fine detective work by various folks to note patent filings from things that the chip do, but I will point out, patents aren't data sheets, and it's always possible for chips to do things that aren't for a complete product. It's a chip that [does] things that are additional to what is in the patent." Overtime, it expects this closed-loop device to penetrate into a variety of different SKUs and designs with a potential market size of $500 million.

Cirrus also updated status for its new power control device. The company taped out this product in September and is now validating the hardware with their lead customer, likely Apple. Management shied from discussing its ASP, but did add that "the potential to be meaningfully bigger than the closed-loop controller," exists. Although a lot of work still reminds, it expects production ramping during the second half of calendar year 2021.

The last technology discussed was its new 22 nm codec with a brief statement in the shareholder letter, "[w]e continue to believe there are sizeable opportunities in our traditional categories, and the company is investing in many areas that will further our core technologies, for example our technical progress and customer engagement towards a 22-nanometer product."

Regarding Android mobile phones, Xiaomi now uses a Cirrus amplifier in a "broad adoption [within] the “Mi” flagship and “RedMi” mid-tier models." Several additional flagship smartphones will begin utilizing a next generation amplifier product during the first half of calendar year 2021. This product enhances battery-management while offering louder volume. It wasn't evident whether this would increase revenue.

Continuing with the tablet market, a new customer now utilizes Cirrus products. We suspect that this is either Samsung or Huawei, the second and third by volume manufacturers. Most important, it confirmed that the new Apple tablets also include more Cirrus products when it announced that several new high volume tablets ramped.

Cirrus is heating up the truly wireless headset market with the introduction of a second generation smart codec. This codec is optimized specifically for the wireless headset market. Several new high-end headsets will be launched by Cirrus' customers in early 2021. Having a product specifically tailored to the headset market will no doubt improve Cirrus' "stickiness" in these sockets, improving their competitive position. John Forsyth, President, added in the call that any time a discussion includes this kind of depth, he isn't referring to applications with its largest customer. This clearly signals Cirrus' success in broadening their customer base.

Forsyth also discussed new features within this codec regarding feedforward and feedback noise cancelation, a feature now available. He said it turned out that both functions are needed to achieve optimal noise cancelation.

Finally, Cirrus surprised us with the announcement that it is shipping a chip combining both haptics and amplification within a flagship wearable. The only major wearable recently announced is Apple's iWatch. A combination product, such as this, likely adds $0.75 - $1.00 in ASP.

The Cash Balance And FY-2021 Earnings

With Cirrus' cash balance steady for over two quarters at $600 million, it seems worthwhile to predict a future cash balance. After investigating balance sheets coupled with guidance, cash will significantly increase early into 2021. First, cash coming from the December quarter alone might be $120 million ( $470 million times .51 minus 102 times 0.85 equals $120 million.) Inventories ended September at $210 million. With past inventories generally ranging between $140 - $160 million, an additional $60 million can be expected. Receivables in the September quarter are always higher than payables (Apple makes its payment in the December quarter.). The reported difference equaled $50 million. Adding the amounts, cash in January might equal $850 million or more.

The importance of estimating FY-2021 earnings just changed with the unexpected massive increase in December quarter guidance. For the first two quarters, Cirrus earned $0.53 and $1.26 respectively. An estimated cash generation of $120 million during December after tax adds $2.00. With regards to the March quarter, several analysts pushed both Rhode and Forsyth concerning March quarter guidance. Although neither confirmed numbers, they both added interesting depth. Forsyth said, "So it is clear that certain new products look like they're after a pretty incredible start. And on the back of that, we're obviously feeling bullish." This was followed by Rhode, "You kind of never really know yet, but it's certainly, as John said, it feels like an out-of-the-park home run so far." It appears that between new wins, delayed Apple launches and other positives, management is cautiously bullish. In the past, good March quarters ranged in the middle $300 million. Recently, revenue hooved at approximately $250 million. Our belief it is that March revenue will likely range between $300- $350 million. At $325 million, March earnings can be estimated at a $1.00 ($325 million times 0.51 minus $95 million times 0.85 divided by 60.) Adding the totals, our estimate for FY-2021 equals $4.80 or approximately $5.

A Guidance Analysis

The big question, for most investors, is the source of the addition $100 + million guided in December. The company offered a comment, "guidance reflects anticipated shipments of certain components into smartphones as new product launches continue to ramp in the back half of the calendar year. We also anticipate strong demand for components shipping in tablets." It seems to us that the answer to the big guidance lies within that statement. It indicates that the increases primarily come from two major products.

Prior to this year, Cirrus provided only a $1.50 codec for the Apple iPad. Beginning with the new iPad Pro released last spring and continuing with new iPad this fall, its content changed dramatically. Within the Pro, Cirrus' parts now number eleven, most likely eight amplifiers, one haptic device, a codec and a power converter. Based on Cirrus' ASPs guidance, a reasonable estimate is between $6.50 - $7.00. Based on specifications for the newest tablets released in September and October, Cirrus content likely equals $4.00 from one codec, four amplifiers and one haptic device. With an assumed product mix of 20% each, the average ASP likely averages $5.00. Apple seems on target to sell at least 15 million tablets during a quarter. At an ASP of $5.00 or and increase of $3.50, new quarterly tablet revenue year over year might reach $55 million. It isn't small.

Cirrus isn't offering details for its closed-loop device except that it's several devices and its ASP likely equals $1.00. Apple refused to give guidance in its last press release, but did comment during the call that it did expect to break last December's revenue of $90 billion. That $90 billion suggests that Apple expects to sell a significant number of iPhone 12s. At 40 million units, Cirrus could gain another $40 million. It appears that Cirrus is now inside the new iWatch with perhaps a $1.00 ASP. With Apple selling approximately 30 million a year, this socket might generate $5 million a quarter. With all the new parts shipping especially to Apple, Cirrus must also ship an unknown dollar amount of spares. With Apple no longer including Cirrus' headset convertor valued at likely $0.90, a loss of $40 - 50 million might have occurred. It is clear that Apple will continue to sell a measured number of convertors (our assumption has been that 20% of purchases.) Cirrus also stated that it expects strong design in for its new haptics product during the later part of 2020.

The following table summarizes very rough revenue changes which might explain the massive increase in December guidance quarter over quarter and year over year.

December Guidance Closed-Loop iPad Convertor iWatch Spares Total Difference Revenue (Millions) $40 $55 -$45 $5 $15 $70 $110-$130

Within this very rough estimate, Cirrus' guidance difference is reasonable. It's not clear whether Apple also ordered extra inventory, a common practice, normally occurring in the September quarter from Cirrus. Even with Apple's usual additional inventory representing 10 million units, that adds only $40 million. We suspect that Cirrus' business gains represent permanent increases of at least $40-$80 million per quarter depending on seasonality. In time, we shall know.

Whew, A Conclusion

With lots of water under the bridge, its about time for a conclusion; isn't it. The company offered a treasure trove of information about its future. It confirmed through both revenue gains and statement, that it continues to gain significant content in tablets especially with Apple. Management confirmed both the content and revenue opportunity for their power controller. Our gut feeling backed by guidance strongly indicates the closed-loop controller is being used in all or most of the new iPhone 12s and that the ASP is near a $1.00. The jury is still out of ASP gains within Apple's coming wireless AirPod Pro products and its MacBook products. Although unit volumes may vary with world macro-unknowns, Cirrus is set for significant content growth. It looks to last years.

Always remember investing in Cirrus is never, never for the faint of heart.

And on a final note, Jason Rhode announced his stepping down voluntarily as CEO of Cirrus. We have owned this stock since 1994 while watching the efforts of several CEOs: Michael Hackworth, David French and Jason Rhode. Although we feel comfortable with its new management, we will deeply miss Jason. We wish him much success in his new self-chosen role at Cirrus. What an example of change and integrity. To Jason, our very best.

