We discussed this disconnect with Jay Sugarman, CEO of both iStar and Safehold.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) is what was once called a hybrid REIT since it both owns property and a loan portfolio. It also owns a lot of stock in Safehold, Inc. (NYSE:SAFE), which it created. We'll review briefly how that came about below, but it is not the most important element.

Here is the simple story.

iStar has a market cap of $995M at this writing (Figure 1)

iStar owns 65.8% of the stock in Safehold, Inc.

Safehold has a market cap of $3.71B

65.8% of $3.71B is $2441M

iStar is clearly underpriced. To be priced at the value of its holdings of SAFE alone, the iStar stock price must increase by 145%.

Another way to look at this is to ask what the value of the other iStar businesses would have to be to make its stock price sensible. This would have to be negative $1.4B.

If one looks at the other businesses, this makes no sense. They have substantial positive net value.

I pointed out on August 9 that Safehold looked like a multibagger. It is up 50% since then, but still has a long way to go to its own fair value. This makes the fair value of iStar even larger than is indicated above.

The market price of iStar stock is possibly the biggest disconnect between value and price across REITs. The disconnect only grows larger if one conservatively values the other parts of iStar.

Figure 1. Market cap of SAFE and STAR stock. iStar owns about 2/3 of Safehold. The units of the ordinate are millions. Source: TIKR.com.

Getting to Know Jay Sugarman and iStar

We first shared the opportunity in iStar with our members at High Yield Landlord in July. I wrote the article after Jussi Askola asked me to take a look at it. About a month later we shared a conversation I had with CEO Jay Sugarman with our members.

I had a chance to have another conversation with Jay this past week. I wrote this article to share some of what I heard from him, along with the amazing case for iStar.

Figure 2. Photo of Jay Sugarman. Source: iStar, used with permission.

Sugarman has had an interesting ride. iStar was a commercial mortgage REIT before the Great Recession. Many mortgage REITs went under during that period. iStar did not.

What happened to iStar was that it ended up owning well over $1B worth of foreclosed property. It spent the next few years dealing with this and ended up in Q1 2017 with the portfolio shown in Figure 3.

Figure 3. iStar portfolio in Q1 2017. Source: SEC filings.

This process gave iStar a very wide range of experience, from which it realized the enormous opportunity posed by better ground leases. As Jay tells it:

We created what we think is the best modern ground lease structure out there. I say that somewhat humbly only because we've been a lender, so we know exactly what lenders don't want to see in a ground lease. We've owned real estate subject to ground leases, so we know what owners don't want to see in a ground lease. What we've been able to do is figure out, how do we unlock the value for our customers with a ground lease that is consistent standard, meets the needs of the lending markets, meets the needs of the investment markets?

iStar created Safehold to have a very clean and simple story, executing on its vision of revolutionizing commercial real estate through the use of ground leases. I covered how that works in that previous article.

Figure 4 shows the iStar portfolio as of September 30, 2020. The value of the SAFE holdings has increased since then.

Figure 4. The iStar portfolio today. Source.

The long-term debt has dropped from $3.6B to $3.3B since Q1 2017, even as its portfolio value has increased from $4.4B to $6.1B. In sum, iStar has created in three years $2.1B of value from a base of $0.8B.

For simplicity, here I am using the valuations from iStar of its portfolio components. I went through it all from scratch last summer. Even being quite conservative, the values from iStar are not off enough to matter.

Recent Progress With Safehold

Recently there are signs of real progress in getting the story out about Safehold. Regarding the customers who might enter into ground leases, Jay said this week:

The nature of the conversations is much more a two-way conversation now than when we started. It was us trying to just tell them, "Hey, this is a brand new idea. We're creating this modern ground lease industry." And we got a lot of blank stares back. Now, it's really a back and forth of, "Okay. I really like this idea. It makes a lot of sense, but can we make it do this? Can we make it do that?" And so I think that's a good indicator for us that the customer acceptance is growing and you see that in our portfolio growth. [Now] we're seeing a lot of reverse inquiry and are actually being able to innovate some new ideas, kind of side-by-side with customers as we try to think through how to make modern ground leases available to more people.

There are three parts to the embedded value of the Safehold ground leases. One of them is the fixed-income component, produced by the very safe, increasing income of the ground leases. The evaluation of this can be called the "bond math."

Figure 5. The lease escalators compound the return and convert an initial yield (in this example) of 3.5% into a 5.5% yield to maturity. Source.

Jay thinks the company is making progress in getting investors to grasp this, saying:

I think we've done a good job getting people to understand the rent stream, the fixed income component of ground leases. And I think that's helped really drive the share price this year.

As one would expect, 100% of the ground lease rents have been paid in 2020. This helps drive the case for an investment-grade credit rating. Jay's comments on this included:

We're just starting that dialogue with the agencies. .. I think what's really interesting is going through COVID and receiving a 100% of our rents was really the test by fire that I think the agencies needed to see.

There is More to Safehold Than the Rent Stream

There are two other pieces to the value of Safehold. The first is realizable growth.

A very large fraction of commercial real estate can benefit from using ground leases. The earnings from iStar, and the proceeds as it continues to sell off legacy properties, are available to help drive that growth.

That growth will accrue in part to existing shareholders. I went through that math previously. This implies that the value of SAFE is substantially larger than the value of the current cash flows.

Perhaps the market is beginning to understand. This week Safehold announced its next substantial equity raise and its price soared. But one cannot read too much into short-term market moves.

Beyond that, there will be appreciation of the real estate owned by Safehold. That will increase the value owned by the shareholder.

That value can be realized if needed by selling the leased land in the rare cases that a tenant defaults, or in the very long run when the lease terminates. But realized or not, the value will be there.

Safehold intends to begin focusing more on communicating these other two pieces. Jay told me that next year the management will be talking:

More about growth and the real estate part of the ground lease, which is the residual ownership position in the buildings or anything that's on top of the land. … we think that's the next big thing for shareholders .. to hear us really articulate both the growth piece of it and also the growing unrealized capital appreciation from the real estate piece.

Synergies Between Safehold and iStar

Beyond the things that make SAFE worth more than its current price, there are substantial synergies with iStar. These especially involve the financing component.

iStar has catchy names for these.

Safe/Star One-Stop Capital (Figure 6) provides a more efficient way to fund acquisition of existing real estate.

Safe Swap helps owners with old-fashioned ground leases. Safehold buys the land and converts the lease to a modern one.

Figure 6. An example of a transaction in which iStar and SAFE jointly supported a real-estate acquisition. Source.

In addition they are working, in response to requests, on finding a way to get involved earlier in the development process. This could simplify the financing process for those doing developments, although there would be some risk.

So Why Is iStar So Cheap?

The market notoriously dislikes complexity. iStar, with all those diverse businesses to understand, is complex to assess.

One would expect iStar to sell at a discount to the value of a similar collection of simple stories. But should it be discounted by a factor of more than two in immediate value, and much more than that in long-term value? No way.

Jay realizes that iStar has to address this:

We haven't probably done as good a job as we should have to make that really easy for people to see, but smart people have figured it out and are scratching their heads. And when that happens, that's really back on us to make it simple enough that, people can do that analysis very quickly.

Previously, iStar had a major tenant (Bowlero) that was not doing well. Worse, it had an obligation to purchase more of its alleys in the future.

One silver lining of the pandemic is that Bowlero ended up in a much more secure place. On the Q3 2020 iStar earnings call Jeremy Fox-Geen reported that:

Bowlero reached a comprehensive deal with all its capital providers to ensure sufficient flexibility to manage through the business disruption created by COVID. … As part of the agreement we terminated a $55 million forward commitment to purchase additional bowling centers.

What's more, when it reopened, Bowlero found its business coming back up quite rapidly. This has been the story of many experiential businesses. The pundits of peril have been just plain wrong about the forward desire of the population for social experiences.

iStar has been working for years to simplify its story and improve its attractiveness. Having looked at it in detail, I agree with what Jay says about that:

I think there's all the pieces. There's no debt maturities, biggest credits. Safe Hold's doing great. Second biggest credits doing much better. No real risk factors.

And

I think that's sort of the situation we're in right now is we're not making the case easy enough for people to see to create demand for the stock. I think once we do that, there's not an unlimited amount of stock. iStar has not raised equity.

Conclusions

I have become convinced that Safehold is revolutionizing real estate financing by means of its modern ground leases. The market has finally given it some credit for this. In my view though, the current price of SAFE remains far below where it will ultimately end up.

By creating Safehold and enabling its growth, iStar has created a massive amount of value in only three years. The market has been slow to see through to the impact on the value of STAR, but that won't last forever.

In my view, this may be the best opportunity for upside in the REIT sector today.

With Better Information, You Get Better Results… At High Yield Landlord, we have positioned our portfolio to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving environment. We share our research with our more than 2,000 members. We spend 1000s of hours and well over $50,000 per year researching the Hard Asset market for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost. For a Limited-Time - You can join us at the Lowest-Rate-Ever-Offered!

SIGN UP HERE FOR 2-WEEK FREE TRIAL

Disclosure: I am/we are long STAR, SAFE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.