"If you don’t have some bad loans you are not in business." – Paul Volcker

Midland States Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) has been an unnoticed, well-run bank and has been on a tear since Biden assumed the role of President-elect and Pfizer (PFE) announced their success rate for their COVID-19 vaccine. The rise in banks is based on rising interest rates and a large stimulus bill. “A more normalized business and lending environment coupled with the rise in interest rates that should accompany a rotation out of safe havens could be just the boost that this very undervalued sector needs,” as the Lead-Lag Report professes about the financial sector.

MSBI just announced their 3rd quarter results and it shows increased deposits especially in low-cost core deposits, loan growth in commercial loans and real estate, and a stable net interest margin. Revenue grew almost 3% from the previous quarter and has surpassed 3Q 2019’s revenue. This revenue growth did not translate into earnings growth because of one-time costs associated with the sale of their Commercial FHA Loan Origination platform and branch and facilities optimization. EPS were at zero for the current quarter compared to $0.51 for 3Q19.

Midland is setting itself up for growth and paid the price in the third quarter. They are consolidating 13 branches that had significant overlap and closing 3 corporate offices. This painful process cost them $13.6 million in a restructuring charge in 3Q20 but is expected to save them $6 million in 2021. The expectation is to retain 70-80% of the deposits at the closed branches since a number of them have been closed since the pandemic started in March. The sale of the Commercial FHA Loan platform was to Dwight Capital. MSBI will continue to service the loans and maintain the deposits. By eliminating the origination, they expect to save $8-$9 million in 2021.

The highlight of their 3rd quarter results was seeing the cost of deposits drop from 0.84% in 3Q19 to 0.34% in 3Q20. Total deposits grew by 1.7% in quarter but time deposits that pay a higher interest rate dropped by 4% in the same period and are down over 20% from 3Q19. This helped reduce the cost of deposits. Total deposits are at $5,029 million which is 13% higher than a year ago.

Loans grew by 2.1% in the quarter which resulted from a jump in Commercial loans and leases and a drop in Residential real estate loans. Non-performing loans did increase slightly from 1.25% to 1.36% from 2Q to 3Q due to 3 Commercial Real Estate loans. Midland boosted their provision for loan losses and showed that for October 2020 deferred loans continued to fall from September 2020. Deferred loans as a percentage of total loan went from a peak of 18.6% at the end of the 2Q20 to 4.2% at the end of October.

Midland has been a consistent grower of tangible book value and dividends. The current yield is just over 6% with a cash payout ratio of 33%. This is significantly higher than the average financial stock dividend yield. The yield on the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) is only 2.2% currently. The growth in book value has been steady for the past five years and shows the bank’s commitment to shareholder value. Much of the growth has come through strategic acquisitions. MSBI has completed 14 transactions since 2008 in an effort to diversify geographically and by revenue channels.

The third quarter was a good quarter for Midland and shows their future potential to integrate acquisitions and grow shareholder value. As some of the initial excitement of the COVID vaccine wears off, MSBI is a strong dividend payer to be added to your portfolio.

