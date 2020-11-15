Sand In My Shoes - October Update

For whatever reason I was very active in this portfolio last month, so there is much to talk about.

In October the markets once again had a rough month with the S&P 500 down 2.8%. My portfolio was not immune to market forces and was down 1.8% in October. Again, the roughly 35% of my portfolio that is in fixed income investments cushioned me from the worst of it. Small and mid-cap names also rallied, buoying the portfolio to some extent.

All of my activity in October led to great increases in my projected dividends going forward. This leads me ever closer to the day when the biggest worry of my day will be the sand in my shoes.

Let us begin by finding out what happened in this most recent month before we start talking about the future.

October Dividends

The first month of each quarter is always weak for this portfolio, but I still collected $240.72 this month. October dividends were up compared to July, primarily due to my recent additions of Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) and Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG).

October Performance

As mentioned earlier, this portfolio performed slightly better than the S&P 500 in October. Small and mid-cap names were both up better than 2%. International fixed income was up slightly to almost flat while the domestic fixed income and international equity portions of my portfolio were each down about 1%. All of this led to the portfolio being down 1.8% for the month and unfortunately down almost 5% for the year. It is going to take a nice rally in these last couple months of 2020 to pull back even for the year now.

Individual Stocks

Below are my individual stock positions as of close of business October 30th, 2020:

Losses were all over the board this month with my largest two losses in terms of dollars coming from the tech sector in Apple Inc (AAPL) and CSCO, both handing me losses of $1,000 or more. The utilities sector continued to climb, up 5.05% in October, and that showed up for me with Southern Co (SO) and Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) each up better than 10%.

Projected Dividends

Having consolidated my bank stocks and after adding a few more shares of Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) to up my energy exposure a bit, my projected dividends for the year moved up to $4,573.39 - up about twenty bucks from last month.

It is possible that I will make another addition this month that could affect my yearly total but the figure above is probably close to the year end total.

Sector Diversification

Current Weight Target Weight Consumer Discretionary 10.5% 10.0% Consumer Staples 8.6% 8.0% Energy 5.8% 7.5% Financials 9.9% 10.0% Health Care 10.7% 12.0% Industrials 7.6% 8.5% Materials 10.4% 5.0% REIT 7.8% 7.5% Technology 14.8% 15.0% Communication Services 7.5% 9.0% Utilities 6.4% 7.5% 100% 100%

During October I added to the communications services, healthcare, and energy sector and I slightly trimmed my financials. My exposure to the materials sector continues to come down and now energy and communications services look a lot closer to their target but still need some more funds added in future months. I also have a healthcare stock in my sights, but it has not hit my target price yet.

Asset Allocation of the Portfolio

Due to some of my activity and also market forces every one of the asset classes is closer to their target weighting than they were at the end of September.

The market forces I'm speaking of were mainly large cap stocks having a tough month, especially the final week of October. That dropped the weighting a full percentage point from 48.7% last month.

As far as my activity, I added funds to not only domestic fixed income ($973) but also small caps ($527) and international equity ($287). Wait, what? Yep. I decided last month when my small cap exposure dropped to 3.9% that I needed to think about more than just equity vs. fixed income exposure if my asset allocation model was going to have any purpose. So I started to look at the total variance to my target for each of my asset classes when deciding where to move funds. Let me walk through an example.

Here is where these numbers stood on October 21 before I made some trades:

The second column over was my real-time balance of each of those asset classes just before I started trading. The "Ideal Balance" column is taking the total amount ($316.7k) and multiplying it by the target balance. If my portfolio were perfectly in the weightings I set for myself almost three years ago these would be the amounts in each asset class. The variance columns show you how far I have to go to get back into balance. Basically I would have to sell $28k of large cap stocks and buy those numbers you see below that.

Well I'm not going to do that. But, I did also throw the "Variance %" column in there and as you can see by my highlight the small cap names were the furthest from their target allocation, so that is where I added money.

I have all of this automated in the spreadsheet I use to track my portfolio and I probably won't include a picture of it in every article, but now you know what data I'm using when I attempt to slowly rebalance my portfolio's asset allocation. The next section details my trades in October. There were many.

Sales and Purchases in October

On October 9th with all of the dividends and distributions I received month to date I purchased 16 shares of AT&T Inc (T) at $28.40 which at the time was a 7.3% yield. Of course I did not catch the bottom, but I feel very, very good about buying T anywhere below $30 at this point. The next dividend increase (likely a penny) should be announced around the middle of December and the dividend is very well covered. In addition, the debt reduction efforts continue with net debt down $2.9 billion since last quarter.

On October 20th I made the following trades:

Sold S&P 500 ETF 1,722.96 Bought 10 shares ABBV (835.00) Bought 25 shares T (667.50)

These additional shares of AT&T I could not resist, picking them up for $26.70 per share, very near the 52 week low. Secondly I needed to add to my healthcare position and wanted to scoop up some more Abbvie Inc (ABBV) before they announced the next dividend hike. I was rewarded ten days later when they raised the dividend for the February payout to $1.30 per share or 10%. When I bought the stock in June of 2019 they payout was $1.07 per share. Very nice.

The next day (don't know why I was so active in October) I made these trades:

Sold S&P 500 ETF 1,724.71 Bought 16 shares MMP (575.20) Bought Domestic Fixed Income ETF (973.72) Bought Small Cap ETF (526.68)

I needed to add to my energy position and do believe that the dividend of MMP, or "cash distribution" since it's a LP, is one of the safer ones in the sector. At the price I bought it the yield was 11.4%. With the rest of the proceeds I added to my fixed income investments and also as you see my small cap position.

And finally on October 28th I closed out my position in Bank of America Corp (BAC) and purchased more shares of Citigroup Inc (C). You can see my reasoning for that in this article. I made a few other smaller moves with the proceeds from the BAC sale as well:

Sold 100 shares BAC 2,332.94 Bought 44 shares C (1,808.40) Bought 7 shares MAIN (201.18) Bought International Equity ETF (287.24)

I scooped up some more shares of Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN), which is a monthly dividend payer so its kind of fun, but I find it attractive whenever it dips below $30 and in this case I was able to get the shares for $28.70 (an 8.6% yield). And the international equity position was now the most out of whack relative to my target so I added a few hundred bucks there.

Forward Looking Dividends

With all the activity it is no surprise that my future annual retirement income went up by over $200 to $4,995.10. If nothing changes my first $500+ month will come in February, 2021.

Once again I sold a position so I lost the $72 in annual dividends from BAC but I gained $89.76 from my purchase of Citi shares by virtue of their higher dividend yield. Just the one dividend increase for ABBV or I may have pushed over the $5,000 mark.

One thing that happened this month, and I did not plan this, is that I now have my first two positions that will pay me over $100 per quarter in T and MMP.

Here are the changes and the forward dividend graph with the most recent data plugged in.

Added 41 shares T $ 63.96 Added 10 shares ABBV 39.00 Added 16 shares MMP 65.76 Sold 100 shares BAC (72.00) Added 44 shares C 89.76 Added 7 shares MAIN 15.73 ABBV dividend increase 5.40 $ 207.61

Final Thoughts

So lets check in on the goals I set for myself last month.

I mentioned I wanted to continue adding to my fixed income investments to bring my asset allocation model closer to their targets. My goal was "approximately $1,000" and I ended up adding $973. Pretty close.

I spoke of my small cap exposure being underweight (3.9% with a goal of 5%) and I added more than $500 to my position to try to rectify that. That addition along with a nice 2% plus gain for the month brought my weighting up to 4.3% which I feel much more comfortable with.

And finally I gave you the five sectors I was considering adding funds to, namely communications services, energy, utilities, health care, and industrials. I ended up adding funds to three of those sectors, but despite that I still need to add funds to pretty much those same sectors this month. This may sound like a broken record, but utilities and communication services are the most in need of further additions at this time.

At the end of the month, even with my small purchase near the end of the month, my international equity exposure was in need of some attention. We'll see how that changes as the month goes on. Going forward whichever asset class is the furthest from its target is where I will add cash.

I can't imagine I'll be as active as I was in October but I do hope to push my forward looking dividends over $5,000. This should be easy and would be halfway to my goal of $10,000 of dividends collected in a 12 month period.

That's a wrap. I hope you all enjoyed reading this and I hope you are all making progress towards your goals, whatever they may be. Thanks for taking the time to read this and please comment and let me know how it's going for you. Cheers!

