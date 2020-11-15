Source: Forbes

Last week Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) announced strong efficacy for a COVID-19 vaccine. It was the shot heard around the world and immediately gave hope to old economy stocks like Canadian National (NYSE:CNI). When the economy reopens, business activity and rail traffic will rebound. In Q3, Canadian National reported revenue of $3.4 billion, down 11% Y/Y and up 6% sequentially.

For the first 44 weeks of the year, cumulative rail traffic for Canadian railroads fell 6.2% Y/Y. Canadian National's rail traffic fell 6%, while average selling price ("ASP") fell 5%. Six of the company's seven major product segments experienced revenue declines.

Revenue from Grain and Fertilizers grew 10% Y/Y, the only segment that generated revenue growth. The segment rose on a 12% increase in volume and 1% decline in ASP. Petroleum and Chemicals revenue fell 25%, primarily due to volume declines for petroleum crude, chemicals and plastics. The segment could be a top performer once the economy reopens. Metals and Minerals declined on reduced volume for frac sand, while Intermodal fell 3% due to a 3% decline in ASP. Intermodal represented over 30% of total revenue, and Canadian National remains highly sensitive to its performance.

Total carloads fell 6% Y/Y. The biggest decliners were Petroleum and Chemicals, Coal, and Metals and Minerals.

Volume for Metals and Minerals, Grain and Fertilizers and Intermodal was a combined 75% of total volume during the quarter. Volume for Metals and Minerals fell 13% on frac sand declines. Intermodal volume was flat, which was encouraging. If the economy picks up, then Intermodal could be a big beneficiary, as it should rise in line with industry rail traffic.

ASP fell 5%, which was another example that Canadian National's pricing power it enjoyed last year has waned.

Management likely will not be able to hike prices in an anemic economic environment. Until the economy reopens, I expect rail traffic and ASP to remain flat to declining.

Operating Ratio Was Solid

The loss of scale was bound to hurt margins. The company's operating ratio was 60%, up about 200 basis points versus the year earlier period; it was flat versus Q2. Along with Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP), Canadian National has been one of the most efficient railroads in the business. Total operating costs were $2.0 billion, down 8% Y/Y. Revenue fell more than operating costs, which caused the operating ratio to tick up. Labor costs were $662 million, down 5% Y/Y.

Labor costs were $563 million, down 17% Y/Y. Canadian National reduced its headcount and incentive compensation. Labor costs were the company's largest expense item at 29% of total operating expenses, and I expect more headcount reductions going forward. Costs for purchased services were $491 million, down 11% Y/Y. Labor and purchased services were a combined 56% of total operating costs; management has rightsized the business and idled some locomotives to drive efficiency gains:

As JJ mentioned, we saw a sequential recovery month-over-month during the third quarter and the team quickly adapted in rightsizing resources to the demand along the way. We have brought back crews, locomotives, and cars to handle the volumes, but our discipline throughout this pandemic in our structural changes implemented means that we are able to move similar volumes this year versus last year with lower labor costs. Over the past several months, we've idled multiple locomotive shops and switching yards that have remained closed. We completed consolidation of our Canadian dispatch offices from three offices into one location in Edmonton, which allows us to run the network more efficiently. During the quarter, we were able to reduce our yards by 14% while our volumes dropped 7%.

Fuel costs fell over 30% Y/Y, which was a side benefit of a declining economy. The fallout was that EBITDA of $1.8 billion fell 11% Y/Y, in line with the decline in revenue. EBITDA margin was 52%, flat versus the year earlier period. The EBITDA margin could remain flat to declining until the economy fully reopens.

CNI Appears To Be Fully Valued

CNI is up over 15% Y/Y despite a pandemic and a dismal global economy. Broader financial markets are up due to central bank stimulus and the prospects for a vaccine; the melt-up in broader markets has helped the stock. CNI has an enterprise value $90 billion and trades at about 13x EBITDA. In my opinion, this is still a robust trading multiple for a cyclical name. I believe a lot of the upside from a reopening of the economy could be priced into the stock.

Conclusion

The upside is likely priced in already. I rate CNI a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.