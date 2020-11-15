We're more than three-quarters of the way through the Q3 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and the most recent name to report its results is Maverix Metals (MMX). While the company had a challenging Q2 with quite a couple of its partner's assets sidelined due to COVID-19 related shutdowns, Maverix had an exceptional quarter in Q3. Not only did the company report revenue growth of 41% year-over-year, but this was also coupled with record attributable gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs] sold. Based on the company's solid organic growth profile and reasonable relative valuation, I continue to see the stock as a Hold.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Maverix Metals released its Q3 results last week and reported quarterly attributable sales of 7,797 GEOs, an increase of 8% year-over-year. While this single-digit jump might not seem that impressive, it's important to note that the company was up against a record quarter in Q3 2019 and, therefore, had tough year-over-year comps. It's also worth noting that the company was unable to benefit from Couer Mining's (CDE) Silvertip contribution in the period as the mine was placed on care & maintenance earlier this year. Given the record gold (GLD) price reached in Q3 and the single-digit increase in attributable GEO sales, Maverix reported a record quarter across the board with record revenue and cash-cost margins. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Author's Chart)As we can see in the chart above, Maverix quarterly GEO sales had made minimal progress heading into Q3, with GEO sales hitting a multi-year high in Q3 2019 (7,208 GEOs), and not being able to move above this prior high due to lost sales from Silvertip, and a brief shutdown at Fortuna Silver's (FSM) San Jose Mine in Q2. Fortunately, this trend in lower GEO sales came to an end this quarter, with attributable GEO sales hitting a new record high. It's worth noting that we also a multi-year high in cash costs per ounce, with cash costs coming in at $195/oz, up 16% year-over-year. However, this was more than offset by the 30% increase in the same period, and these are still very reasonable costs relative to peers. Currently, Franco Nevada's (FNV) cash costs are sitting at $290/oz.

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

If we dig into the results a little further, we can see that most of the company's assets contributed higher revenue year-over-year, with the exception of St. Barbara's (OTCPK:STBMF) Moose River Consolidated Mine, Couer's Silvertip Mine, Evolution's (OTCPK:CAHPF) Mt. Carlton Mine, and Ramelius' (OTCPK:RMLRF) Vivien Mine. As noted earlier, Silvertip's lower contribution was due to the mine being on care & maintenance, while Moose River Consolidated had a weaker quarter, Mt. Carlton production was down slightly due to its irregular orebody, and lower production from Vivien due to lower grades year-over-year (4.46 grams per tonne gold vs. 7.14 grams per tonne gold). Despite the lower revenues at these four mines, the higher gold price, new assets, and increased sales from other partner's assets helped pick up the slack.

(Source: Ramelius Resources Vivien Gold Mine)

As shown in the table above, the company benefited from higher gold sales from Karora's (OTCQX:KRRGF) Beta Hunt Mine, increased gold production from Argonaut's (OTCPK:ARNGF) Florida Canyon Mine, and a much higher contribution from both Polymetal's (OTC:POYYF) Omolon Hub, and Northern Vertex's (OTCPK:NHVCF) Moss Mine in Arizona. This was due to the beginnings of a successful turnaround at the Moss Mine, continued solid production from Beta Hunt, and the addition of Omolon as a new asset with no contribution last year. As shareholders will recall, Maverix picked up Omolon from the Kinross Gold (KGC) royalty portfolio acquisition late last year.

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

While gold sales were actually only up at 4 of the company's 13 paying assets in the quarter, Omolon picked up a significant amount of the slack with $1.64~ million in revenue vs. no revenue in the prior-year period. Meanwhile, the gold price's significant increase on a year-over-year basis more than offset the lower GEO sales at the majority of operations as even assets that saw a slight decrease in production still provided higher revenue. It's worth noting that while zero contribution from Silvertip and a lower royalty at Beta Hunt will be headwinds going forward, Americas Gold & Silver's (USAS) Relief Canyon should help to provide some revenue starting late this quarter. This is because the extremely delayed ramp-up to commercial production at the Relief Canyon Mine should finally be complete.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Moving over to Maverix's financial results, it was an exceptional quarter, with the company's margin per GEO sold hitting a new record high at $1,710/oz. This was driven by a $441/oz in Maverix's average realized gold price from $1,464/oz to $1,905/oz, and offset by a $28/oz increase in cash costs. Given the much higher gold price combined with a high single-digit increase in attributable GEO sales, it's no surprise that quarterly revenue hit a record high at $14.9 million. This is a bullish development, and Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 revenue estimates are currently forecasting further records at $15.1 million and $15.2 million, respectively.

(Source: YCharts.com)

Based on the strong increase in both margins and revenue, Maverix's earnings trend has improved considerably, with FY2021 annual EPS estimates up from $0.10 to $0.12 and FY2022 annual EPS estimates up from $0.10 to $0.14. This might be accounting for both higher gold prices and the potential for contribution from Orla Mining's (OTC:ORRLF) Camino-Rojo Mine, where Maverix secured a 2% net smelter return in its recent royalty portfolio acquisition from Newmont (NEM). It's important to note that this deal is subject to the authorization of the Federal Economic Competition Commission [FECC] in Mexico, so contribution from Camino-Rojo is not guaranteed yet. However, this would be a very bullish development if it goes through. The rest of the portfolio also has some decent assets, including Ana Paula in Mexico and SSR Mining's (SSRM) new high-grade Trenton Canyon target at Marigold.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Regardless of whether the FECC approves the Ana Paula and Camino Rojo transfers, the upwards revisions in earnings estimates are a bullish sign for Maverix. Previously, Maverix had minimal growth expected in annual EPS as of the previous estimates in August, but the current estimates suggest that we could see 50% growth in FY2021 annual EPS ($0.12 vs. $0.08) and another year of double-digit annual EPS growth in FY2022 ($0.14 vs. $0.12). Let's take a look at the company's valuation:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

While Maverix has had a nice run the past few months, the company is still reasonably valued at just above 15.0~x price to sales vs. a peer average of 18.24, excluding Metalla (OTC:MTA), which is an outlier, and a peer median revenue multiple of 18.02. This suggests that Metalla is nowhere near overvalued, especially considering that it has one of the bigger royalty portfolios in the sector with more than ten paying assets and 100 total assets.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While Maverix Metals had a tough Q2, the company has recovered strongly with an exceptional Q3 report highlighted by record margins, record revenue, and record attributable GEOs sold. Given that Relief Canyon should finally be in commercial production by January 1st, 2021, and Florida Canyon should have a better FY2021 after chewing through low-grade backfill, the company is positioned to deliver closer to 30,000 attributable GEOs next year. Based on its solid organic growth pipeline and a reasonable valuation, I continue to see the stock as a Hold.

