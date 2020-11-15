Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) is a late-stage biopharma developing monoclonal antibodies for ophthalmic indications. Lead product candidate ONS-5010/LYTENAVA (bevacizumab-vikg) is a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab targeting wet age-related macular degeneration or wet AMD in a phase 3 trial. If approved, it will be the first and only FDA-approved "ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in treating retinal diseases in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, Greater China and other markets." Outlook Therapeutics expects to file ONS-5010 with the U.S. FDA as a new BLA under the PHSA 351(A) regulatory pathway.

This August, the stock shed over 37% upon underwhelming phase 3 data on the lead candidate in wet AMD. Recently, Outlook completed (11/3/2020) enrollment for the open label safety study of ONS-5010.

About ONS-5010/LYTENAVA (bevacizumab-vikg)

In wet AMD, abnormally high levels of the protein VEGF (Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor), which promotes growth of abnormal blood vessels, are secreted in the eye that can lead to vision loss. Bevacizumab, sold under the brand name Avastin, is an anti-VEGF recombinant monoclonal antibody ("mAb") that inhibits VEGF and associated angiogenic activity. Anti-VEGF therapy has become the standard-of-care treatment option within the retina community globally.

ONS-5010 is an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg under development for the treatment of wet AMD and other retinal diseases. The candidate is currently being evaluated in the second of two registration clinical trials for wet AMD (NORSE 1 and NORSE 2). Outlook plans to submit a new Biologics License Application ("BLA") to the U.S. FDA for this ophthalmic indication under the PHSA 351(A) regulatory pathway. As there are no currently approved ophthalmic formulations of bevacizumab, clinicians use unapproved repackaged IV bevacizumab from compounding pharmacists, with known risks of contamination and inconsistent potency. If approved, ONS-5010 has the potential to be the first and only FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab to treat retinal diseases. Outlook intends to commercialize ONS-5010 in vials as well as pre-filled single-use syringes.

Trial data

In late August 2020, Outlook reported top-line results and proof-of-concept from the first of two registrational clinical trials NORSE 1. The trial was a 30-subject-per-arm study of ONS-5010 v. LUCENTIS (ranibizumab) in 61 treatment-naive and previously treated patients diagnosed with wet AMD. It was designed to provide initial safety and efficacy data required for the Investigational New Drug ("IND") application with the FDA in March 2019. Patients on ONS-5010 arm were dosed monthly, while those on ranibizumab arm were dosed using the PIER alternative dosing regimen of three monthly doses followed by quarterly dosing. Study design and randomization were consistent with the agreement reached with the FDA at an end-of-phase 2 meeting in April 2018.

No statistical differences could be established for ONS-5010 compared to ranibizumab. Only 8% (2 of 25) on the ONS-5010 arm achieved > 15 letters BCVA at month 11 compared to 22% (5 of 23) on the ranibizumab arm. In the treatment-naive subgroup, 33% (2 of 6) subjects on the ONS-5010 arm achieved > 15 letters BCVA at month 11 compared to 31% (4 of 13) subjects on the ranibizumab arm. In the subgroup of subjects with baseline visual acuity of < 67 letters (20/50 or worse) at study entry, 50% (2 of 4) of the subjects on ONS-5010 arm compared to 44% (4 of 9) on the ranibizumab arm achieved > 15 letters BCVA at month 11. These key subgroups represent the enrollment criteria for patients in the fully enrolled, pivotal NORSE 2 clinical trial.

There were also no statistical differences in safety between ONS-5010 and ranibizumab, and zero cases of ocular inflammation.

Observations: Despite what the company says, this trial was a failure. The drug arm failed to separate itself from the Avastin arm, and since this trial is going to be replicated in the NORSE 2 trial, one wonders how that will work.

NORSE 2, the second of the two registration clinical trials, is a 227-patient, phase 3, clinical effectiveness, multicenter, randomized, double-masked, controlled study of the efficacy and safety of ONS-5010 for the treatment of patients with wet AMD. Patients on the ONS-5010 arm are being treated with a monthly dose for 12 months. The primary endpoint is the difference in proportion of patients who gain at least 15 letters in BCVA at 11 months compared to LUCENTIS, which is being dosed quarterly per the PIER regimen. The study will complete in July 2021. Outlook anticipates reporting pivotal safety and efficacy data in 3Q-2021.

Market, Competition

The anti-VEGF market accounted for revenue of over $5.3 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% until 2022. The global revenue in 2018 for the FDA approved anti-VEGF therapeutics and current leaders in the wet AMD treatment, LUCENTIS and EYLEA, alone was ~$9 billion. Another anti-VEGF for the treatment of wet AMD, BEOVU (brolucizumab-dbll), was approved by FDA in 2019. These are all administered via frequent intravitreal injections directly into the eye.

There are other companies with product candidates in various clinical trials for the treatment of wet AMD. Phase 2 or phase 3 clinical programs include, but are not limited to: Allergan's VEGF targeting DARPin molecule Abicipar Pegol; Tyrogenex's oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor X-82; Allegro's integrin targeting peptide ALG-001; Ophthotech's C-3 inhibitor Zimura; Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) bispecific antibody to both VEGF-A and Ang2 - RG7716; Opthea's (OPT) inhibitor of VEGF-C and VEGF-D OPT-302; and PanOptica's selective inhibitor of VEGF PAN-90806. All of these candidates except X-82 and PAN-90806 use intravitreal administration. Outlook believes that "ONS-5010 has potential competitive advantages through the familiarity of patients and physicians in using off-label Avastin," which is at least 50% of the U.S. market.

Financials

Market capitalization of $125.86 million on a stock price of $0.99, which is below the midpoint of the 52-week range of $0.50 to $1.74. Shares outstanding are 127.18 million, of which private corporations hold 53.30%, the public holds 40.63%, institutions hold 4.11%, and insiders hold 1.95%. Wall Street analysts are very bullish with an average rating of 4.8/5 and price target of $5.25. Outlook last reported a cash balance of $23.95 million and a debt burden of $4.9 million. Operating expense was $10.4 million, while revenue cost was $26.2 million in the TTM.

Bottom Line

Outlook does not have the best prospects as an investment right now. There's low cash balance, and the company is targeting a very diverse market where there's strong competition from cheap generics. The only way out would have been adequate product differentiation; however, the trials show that the drug has failed to achieve that. Considering all these, we would stay away from the stock at this time.

