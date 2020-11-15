Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY) is a payment company that is focused on the larger merchants and tries to reduce all of its complexity related to payment processing. The company is increasingly integrating functions and does e-commerce, mobile and point-of-sale payments, and connects to all kinds of services like Visa (V), Mastercard (NYSE:MA), etc. To serve large customers, often multinationals, the company offers its services globally. Recently, it even obtained a banking license and started to offer card issuer services to its merchants. Likely in a bid to improve the settlement of merchant accounts.

Adyen is considered a new generation payment processor like a Square (SQ). But Square is focused on the opposite side of the market in very small merchants. So is Stripe (STRIP). The company currently commands a market cap of $59 billion. The company processes $284 billion and derives $588 million in revenue out of that. Margins are thin, especially compared to Square, as the company focuses on large merchants that have some leverage. That translates into $330 million in EBITDA.

This company actually isn't doing so terribly in this pandemic world, and for its Q3 2020, it is showing about ~25% growth in volume/revenue and EBITDA. 25% is low compared to the company's growth in the years past or its expected growth rate.

The growth rate is at the lower end of the range management is guiding on. Management is guiding to 25% to 32% revenue growth.

I would have expected it to be worse given the company is focused on major merchants and relies somewhat on its sales force. A sales force that likes to get in front of customers face-to-face. Maybe the lead times with these major customers are so long that a lot of recent growth has been in the pipeline for a long time.

For sure, a major portion is due to existing customer growth. However, Adyen had a decent business with airlines and suffers headwinds like that across the board. Obviously, that revenue will bounce back at some point. If it does, we could see some impressive temporary growth rates. Here's a company graph showing travel sales:

Recently, EBITDA is around 60% and has been impacted by higher operating expenses in hiring and marketing. I got the impression from the recent earnings call that the company capitalized on the COVID environment to aggressively sign talent that got cut elsewhere. Free cash flow was 95% in the quarter and CapEx below 5% of net revenue. The reason the market is bidding up this company is likely because it is such as a scale business. The company that processes the most transactions has the most data and can roll out features across as many customers as possible, so is clearly advantaged. The company with the highest volume also shares its fixed costs across the largest number of payments.

One of my concerns around Adyen, Square, Stripe and PayPal (PYPL) is that of competition. It is especially important because they trade at high multiples. At 16x sales, Adyen is certainly priced for serious durable growth. Durable growth is much harder to maintain when there's strong competition. There were two comments by the CFO that I particularly liked:

"...And then on competition. Yes, I think if you look at competition, we haven't seen like a real change in competition after COVID. I think we're still in the middle of this COVID wave. We've always seen different type of competitors in different type of the verticals. If you look at where traditionally payment volumes is, it's mostly with incumbents and local banks. And we continue to help merchants to bring innovation. So we see still a lot of opportunity and do not fear additional competition as a result of COVID..."

I don't doubt Adyen and peers will continue to take share away from banks. When I talk to bank people, sometimes it seems like they've resigned to losing this business. Even they believe tech companies can do it better.

In reference to competing solutions:

"The whole idea that a single payment method would instantly replace all the others is just very unlikely to happen. I think it's exactly why we're successful as a company. Typically, this only leads to an increase in complexity, which we try to take away from our merchants."

I'm somewhat worried about a blockchain company disrupting this industry. Or possibly just competition ramping up. Building out $54 billion in companies in less than two decades is hugely attractive. Adyen, Square and Stripe were all built in record time and command huge valuations up to $70 billion+. But these services actually thrive because the whole payment infrastructure is so fragmented, complex and heavily regulated. Additional complexity, even competitive in nature, could help to fortify the value provided by these companies and widen their moat.

The company is up 136% year to date. Revenue is growing fast. Last quarter, the run-rate was at 25% and that's on the lower end of the range guided to by management. I can easily see it go lower in the short term. If travel comes back, I could easily see it exceed management guidance. In contrast to Square, this company generates positive earnings. In my opinion, it just isn't enough. Obviously, I've missed a huge winner with this one. I'm sure its surge in price could continue. I'm definitely not going to short this.

But the valuation is high enough that I'm going to fade it as a long.

The only thing I could see is long Adyen/short Square. Adyen sports a lower market cap and slower growth. However, its revenue growth is of higher quality and not as tied to Bitcoin. Adyen also has much more modest margins, but I do believe in a trend towards a normalized higher margin. With Square, I expect the opposite trend of declining margins. Square does have the Cash App which could become insanely valuable or worth nothing. If that grows wildly, that's another story.

