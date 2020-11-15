The company continues to monitor portfolio loans made to commercial customers with businesses in higher-risk sectors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and many are back in payment status.

COVID-19 has decimated banks, but the stocks in this sector have started perking up, thanks to an improved outlook for 2021.

In recent weeks, we have provided an overview of the key metrics of a number of regional banks. We strongly believe that the financials offer great upside in a post-COVID world. For the last few months, we have seen how low interest rates have weighed heavily on banks' operational performance, and pressure on bond yields has kept these stocks down for months despite the broader averages rebounding with authority since the March lows. Since the US presidential election as well as following news of a promising COVID-19 vaccine, bond yields are moving, and the outlook for banks has improved. One interesting name with a lot of commercial exposure in California that is a touch of speculative bet on a recovery is Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK).

This company operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It has a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest- and non-interest-bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits. It operates with traditional banking in mind. Taking in deposits at a low interest rate and lending out cash at a higher rate. It offers various loan products comprising commercial loans, such as operating secured and unsecured loans advanced for working capital, equipment purchases, and other business purposes. Further it offers commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans for rental properties, commercial buildings, and homes. It does some residential loans and small business administration loans too. The bank just reported earnings, and we want to review the key metrics we need to be watching.

Revenue improvement

As we will see, Heritage had good loan activity, increased deposits, and a respectable net interest margin. Overall, the bank saw revenues increase. In Q3, the company reported a top line that rose 10.6% from Q3 2019. Heritage registered revenues of $36.8 million. As we have noted, performance on this line has been mixed with many other regional banks having seen flat to down revenues versus last year, while others saw increases. This was one of the plethora of banks that posted increased revenues.

Earnings pressured

The increase in revenues year over year was offset by an increase in loan loss provisions from last year. Overall, the financial results for the third quarter largely reflect current conditions at the local, national and global level. Heritage Commerce saw net income of $11.2 million, or $0.19 per share, compared to $11.3 million, or $0.26 per share, in the same quarter of 2019. This was above expectations actually. It was also an increase from the sequential second quarter's $0.18 as well. While the headline performance is strong, keep in mind the Californian economy is dependent on tourism, but the exposure to Silicon Valley has helped. Bit of a mixed bag, while the everyday borrowers have been mostly pinched, though things are improving. We did note that book value improved.

Book value

We always state that we like to buy quality banks when they are near or below book value. This bank's stock had been really attractive relative to book and tangible book value for a while, but recently that attractive value has eroded as shares spiked. That said, it is still relatively attractive. The bank's stock is $8.18, which is up nicely in the last few weeks and is still below book value. Book value per share was $9.64 at the end of Q3 2020 compared to $9.60 at the end of Q2 2020. Book value also spiked from $9.09 last year. We love to see this movement. Still, shares are a touch expensive when we consider tangible book value per share. Most bank stocks are valued higher than tangible book value, and in recent weeks, the premium expanded. Tangible book was $6.55 at the end of Q3 2020 compared to $6.49 at the start of the quarter. Overall, we think this is expensive, so wait for a pullback.

Movement in loans and deposits

So, with the action in the top and bottom lines, as well as the increases in book value, we need to dig further. We should understand what is going on with loans and deposits. Well, total loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, increased $821.6 million, or 44%, to $2.70 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to $1.88 billion at September 30, 2019, and remained relatively flat from $2.69 billion at June 30, 2020. Total loans at September 30, 2020, included $323.6 million of Paycheck Protection Program loans. Commercial and Industrial line usage was 28% at September 30, 2020, compared to 35% at September 30, 2019, and 27% at June 30, 2020. Total deposits increased $1.2 billion, or 48%, to $3.89 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to $2.69 billion at September 30, 2019. The large increase in deposits in the third quarter was primarily tied to deposits by customers who had taken out Paycheck Protection loans and deposits from the Presidio merger. Total deposits remained relatively flat from $3.90 billion at June 30, 2020, which was what we were most interested in.

Asset quality

The quality of the bank's assets eroded during the COVID crisis. However, asset quality remained relatively stable during Q3. The company continues to monitor portfolio loans made to commercial customers with businesses in higher-risk sectors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the third quarter of 2020, the percentage of loans identified as higher risk to total loans declined slightly compared to the second quarter of 2020.

There was a $197,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the third quarter of 2020 compared to a credit to the provision for loan losses of $576,000 for the third quarter of 2019 and a $1.1 million provision for credit losses on loans for Q2 2020. The huge improvement here helped earnings relative to Q2.

Net charge-offs totaled $219,000 in Q3, compared to net charge-offs of $160,000 for the third quarter of 2019, and net charge-offs of $373,000 for Q2 2020. At September 30, 2020, nonperforming assets declined by $3.9 million or 28% to $10.3 million compared to $14.2 million at September 30, 2019, and increased by $1.2 million or 12% from $9.1 million at June 30, 2020.

The efficiency ratio took a hit. It registered 57.58% for Q3 2020 compared to 53.87% for the third quarter of 2019 and 56.76% for the second quarter of 2020. While a worsening in efficiency, this remains a very solid efficiency rating.

One final note. Of the $186.6 million of initial COVID-19-related loan deferrals, $145.3 million have resumed payments as of September 30, 2020. Of the loans remaining in deferment, most are backed by some form of real estate or personal guarantees. This was a primary reason for the decline in credit loss provisions and allowances.

Bottom line

This was a clearly mixed quarter. While loans and deposits are up, asset quality is relatively stable. The ability to make money has eroded thanks to rates. However, the stock has rocketed higher on the back of an improving rate outlook, and the belief that things are going to improve markedly in California. If this stock pulls back, it is a decent bet. Book value improved nicely in the quarter, but shares are slightly overvalued. However, if shares give back some of these recent gains, scoop up some shares.

