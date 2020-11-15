Shares can be redeemed for physical gold. This feature will likely keep the discount from becoming too wide.

On a per ounce basis, buying PHYS is a cheaper way to buy gold than buying gold coins.Although its not a perfect structure, it does have advantages over gold.

The current macroeconomic environment makes gold a core portfolio holding for two reasons. First of all there is increased risk of inflation and the general decline of the US dollar. Second, gold tends to do best in times of turmoil.

Governments around the world have responded to the Covid-19 pandemic with unprecedented fiscal stimulus. In the first 6 months of 2020, the Federal Reserve’s Balance sheet expanded by more than it did during the decade following the financial crisis. In previous crises, government stimulus was primarily targeted at financial markets, not households. However, in 2020 policymakers have been increasingly creative in providing direct payments to households. Therefore, these policies will likely drive inflation in the real economy, not just financial assets. In the near future, central bank digital currencies are likely to further blur the lines between fiscal and monetary policies. Notably the Federal Reserve recently changed its inflation targeting framework to allow for overshooting of its inflation target. The problem is inflation can quickly become difficult to control once expectations become embedded in the economy like they did during the 1970s. Most investors are unprepared for the high probability of inflationary consequences fromthese policy changes.

In order to prepare for inflation, investors need to find reliable stores of value. Gold has a 5000+ year history as a store of value. Over the past 5 years, central banks around the world have slowly been building up their allocation to gold. Although this trend reversed slightly, they continue to hold large gold reserves, indicating it should be taken seriously as a store of value and hedge against a major decline in the US dollar.

Given that US stocks are near all time highs in the middle of a pandemic and disputed election, it seems wise to prepare for a possible market shock. History also shows that gold usually does well during times of market turmoil. The 1970s gold bull market took off during a terrible decade for stocks. During the tech bubble crash, when the S&P 500 fell by 49%(and the NASDAQ fell even more), gold rose by 12.4%. Gold’s value as a hedge against turmoil has held up in recent decades as well. This chart shows how gold compared to stocks and treasuries during the global financial crisis, the Covid-19 outbreak, and various disruptions in between:

Source: Sprott

Sprott Physical Gold Trust

The Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) is a simple way to get exposure to gold at a discount slight discount. PHYS is a closed end fund that holds substantially all of its assets in physical gold. The management fee is 0.35%. This is obviously higher than storing gold in our sock drawer, but when you factor in the cost of protection and security it seems reasonable. No matter how you store gold there will be costs.

There is a subtle difference between PHYS and most physical gold ETFs. All the gold in PHYS’ portfolio consists of specific physical gold to which it has direct beneficial ownership. This gold is stored at the Royal Canadian Mint In contrast, physical gold ETFs typically have unallocated accounts that give them a claim on a specific amount of gold held by a custodian bank, but without direct title. Under normal circumstances, this won’t be an issue, but in the event of bankruptcy these ETFs would be unsecured creditors of the custodian bank There is still the risk of theft or fraud with PHYS, but there is one less layer of counterparty risk when compared to other physical gold funds that have unallocated accounts.

Valuation

It turns out it’s cheaper to buy gold on Wall Street than at your local coin shop.

On a per ounce basis, PHYS is actually cheaper than buying physical gold. One share of PHYS equals a claim on .008 shares of gold. The current price of gold is $1,873 per ounce according to AMPEX. That means each share of PHYS holds about $14.99 in gold. The closing price of PHYS was $14.81, approximately a 1.3% discount to the fund’s physical gold holding. Retail investors acquiring physical gold coins typically pay a higher price. For example, 1 OZ American Eagle Gold Coins are typically around $1,975, so the actual discount in buying PHYS shares is closer to 6%. This discount helps compensate for the management fees paid by the trust. Unlike many discounted closed end funds with complex hard to value assets, with PHYS you know exactly what you own.

As this chart shows, PHS has rarely traded at more than a 2% discount in the past five years.

Although some closed end funds trade at wide discounts in perpetuity, the redemption feature offered by PHYS ensures it is unlikely to trade at a wide discount for any length of time.

The Redemption Process

According to the PHYS prospectus, shares can be redeemed for physical gold bullion in any month, at a redemption price equalling 100% of net asset value. The minimum amount that can be redeemed is one “London Good Delivery Bar”, which generally weighs approximately 400 oz. Since inception, more than 100 million shares have been redeemed this way. Although very few retail investors will have a large enough position to redeem their shares this way, anytime the discount becomes wide enough, arbitrageurs are likely to step in and redeem shares. Consequently, smaller PHYS investors can be assured that they own a pure play on the gold price, without needing to worry about inefficiencies in the closed end fund market.

Conclusion

Gold is an essential portfolio holding for uncertain times. In addition to keeping a small quantity of gold coins, and owning a diversified group of miners and royalty companies, I’m always looking for ways to own gold at a discount to its market price. As long as PHYS trades at a discount to its underlying bullion, I plan to keep dollar cost averaging into it over the coming years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHYS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.