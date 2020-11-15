Victoria Gold (OTCPK:VITFF) reported its Q3 2020 financial results. This is an important moment in the history of the company, as at its newly-built Eagle Gold mine, commercial production was declared only on July 1. Therefore, Q3 was Victoria's first full quarter of commercial production. However, the new mine delivered several disappointments.

In Q3, the mine mined 2.077 million tonnes of ore, of which, 1.909 million tonnes grading 0.85 g/t gold, were placed on the leach pads. Victoria's gold production equaled 35,312 toz, at an AISC of $1,315/toz. This is well below the full capacity that should be over 50,000 toz gold per quarter. While, according to the company, gold grades and recoveries are reconciling against the model well, some problems with material handling and ore stacking were encountered. According to the company, the initial feeder and feed chute designs turned out to be too complex. Moreover, the ore is more abrasive than expected which led to more frequent maintenance downtime and increased costs. Therefore, Victoria adopted several measures, including enhanced liner design, tertiary stockpile feeders and crusher feed chutes, dust suppression in crusher buildings, or increased horsepower for conveyors.

As the Q3 production was lower than expected and some of the modifications are still underway, Victoria revised its H2 2020 production and costs guidance. Back in July, Victoria presented guidance that envisioned the production of 85,000-100,000 toz, at an AISC of $950-1,100/toz. However, the new guidance estimates that the H2 production will equal only 72,000-77,000 toz gold, at an AISC of $1,175-1,275/toz. It means that in Q4, 36,688-41,688 toz gold should be produced. Just a reminder, according to the updated feasibility study released last December, Eagle should be producing well over 200,000 toz gold per year at an AISC of $774/toz on average. In Q4, Eagle's gold production will remain well below these projections while the AISC will remain well above these projections. The question is how efficient the ongoing modifications are going to be and whether they will help Victoria Gold to reach the original production targets.

Source: own processing

Victoria Gold's Q3 gold sales equaled 32,069 toz and resulted in revenues of $60.5 million. The net income turned positive $15.2 million. It equals to EPS of $0.25. As of the end of Q3, Victoria held cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments worth $33.4 million. On the other hand, the total debt equaled $213.7 million, which leads to a net debt of $180.3 million. The numbers are what they are, it is pointless to compare them to the previous quarters. Victoria must keep on working hard to reach the originally projected production volumes and costs.

Victoria needs to increase production volumes as soon as possible in order to exploit the current high gold prices. The management claims that the priority is early debt repayment (one early debt repayment of $10 million was made in August). The problem is that Victoria hedged a part of its production using a zero-cost collar, with a floor at C$1,500/toz ($1,143/toz) and a roof at C$1,936/toz ($1,475/toz). The hedges apply for 40,000 toz gold in 2020 and 60,000 toz gold in 2021. It means that at the current production rate of approximately 150,000 toz gold per year, the hedging applies for 40% of Victoria's 2021 gold production.

However, not everything is dark up in Yukon. While works on the optimization of the Eagle gold mine continue, Victoria Gold keeps on exploring its sizable land package. As shown in the map below, there are multiple satellite deposits and known mineralized zones in close proximity to the Eagle gold mine, as well as farther away of it.

Source: Victoria Gold

This year, the exploration focuses especially on the Raven zone, where some very good drill results were recorded. On August 17, Victoria announced that it doubled the strike length of Raven to 450 meters. The hole NG20-18C intersected 199.5 meters (starting only 1.7 meters below the surface) grading 0.43 g/t gold and 3.56 g/t silver. Some of the higher-grade intervals included 2.25 g/t gold and 5.34 g/t silver over 10.3 meters, or 4.17 g/t gold and 28.38 g/t silver over 9.6 meters. The hole NG20-019C intersected 240.8 meters (starting 9.5 meters below the surface) grading 0.42 g/t gold and 3.41 g/t silver. The higher-grade intervals included 2.39 g/t gold and 6.22 g/t silver over 17 meters, or 3.84 g/t gold and 22.98 g/t silver over 8 meters.

On October 19, Victoria announced that the strike length of the Raven zone was expanded to 750 meters. The 8 new drill holes intersected numerous intervals with good gold grades. The most interesting one of them was NG20-033C, a step-out drill hole located 250 meters to the east of the area of the previous drilling (map below). It intersected 295.9 meters (starting 5.7 meters below the surface) grading 0.62 g/t gold and 1.85 g/t silver. Encouraging was especially a 65.7 meters long interval (from 198.1 meters to 263.9 meters downhole) grading 2.77 g/t gold and 4.59 g/t silver.

Source: Victoria Gold

The current strike length of Raven is 750 meters and it keeps on growing. The deposit is still open in all directions and at depth. The mineralization starts only several meters below the surface and also the higher-grade zones are at depths that should be amenable to open-pit mining. Raven is only in the early exploration stages, but it looks like over time, it could evolve into Victoria's second mine.

The release of the Q3 financial results sent Victoria Gold's share price 15% lower. However, this probably hasn't been the over. The share crossed the 10-day moving average to the downside and it also broke the support in the $10.6 area. The RSI hasn't reached the oversold levels yet, and the nearest support (although not too convincing) should be around $8.5. I wouldn't be surprised to see this price level to be reached in the coming days, especially if the gold price shows further signs of weakness.

Conclusion

While exploration results are very promising, the Eagle mine disappointed in Q3. Although Victoria is trying to solve the problems, it had to revise the H2 2020 guidance. The production will be lower and the AISC will be higher when compared to the original projections. The share price reacted negatively and the technical analysis shows that further downwards pressure should be expected. However, at the current market capitalization of $625 million, Victoria Gold is relatively cheap if one believes that the production rates over 200,000 toz per year at an AISC below $800/toz will be reached after the current problems are solved. But this is only to be seen. Maybe the Q1 or Q2 financial results will be able to indicate a little more. Right now, the best strategy is probably to wait for the share price to stabilize and subsequently consider initiating a new position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VITFF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.