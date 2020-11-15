The company is one of the largest developers of U.S. LNG projects and has just scaled up to full-capacity operations at its Cameron, Louisiana facility.

Like other utilities, the company offers upside as regional growth resumes in Texas post-Covid-19 shutdown and is expected to resume in California.

Sempra Energy, a $38.8 billion market-cap utility and energy infrastructure company, offers a 3.1% dividend and operates in four key markets: California, Texas, Mexico, and liquefied natural gas.

Sempra Energy (SRE) continues building a high-growth electric transmission and distribution business in Texas (Oncor), sells electricity in Mexico, and has begun exporting significant volumes of up to 1.6 billion cubic feet per day (BCF/D) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) with plans to expand further, all while continuing to meet its gas and electric service obligations in southern California.

With its 3.1% dividend, Sempra may appeal to investors who seek a hybrid between payout and growth. Although California operations expose Sempra to above-average regulatory risk, this is somewhat offset, or diversified, by operations in Mexico, Texas, and Gulf Coast LNG export.

The company is guiding to 2021 EPS of $7.50-$8.10/share.

2020 Third Quarter and Nine-Month Results

While 3Q20 earnings were lower than those of a year ago, year-to-date earnings are more than double. This is due to a one-time $1.75 billion gain in 2020 on the sale of Sempra’s businesses in Peru and Chile.

3Q20 3Q19 9m 20 9m 19 Earnings ($MM) 351 813 3350 1610 Earnings Per Share 1.21 2.84 11.43 5.74

Sempra Energy comprises five operating segments plus parent operations:

San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E),

Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas),

Sempra Texas Utilities,

Sempra Mexico, and

Sempra LNG.

Nine-month 2020 earnings attributable to common shares by segment are shown below. About half are the California utilities of SDG&E and SoCalGas, with the other half from Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Covid-19 pandemic shutdowns have impacted Sempra less than might be expected: its average 2.62 BCF/D deliveries of natural gas in California for the first nine months of 2020 are slightly ahead of 2.57 BCF/D for the same period in 2019. Electricity sales by SDG&E and Oncor (Sempra Texas Utilities) are so far only slightly behind those of 2019. Sempra Mexico power deliveries, however, are down by about a third.

An interesting aspect of the company’s expansion three years ago with the acquisition of 80% of Oncor is a size comparison. SDG&E delivered 13.2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in the first nine months of 2020; however, Oncor delivered 100.5 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity during the same time period, between seven and eight times as much.

Sempra Operations

Sempra’s San Diego Gas & Electric Company retails electricity to 3.7 million customers and natural gas to 3.4 million customers. SoCalGas sells natural gas to a population of 22 million customers. Sempra Texas Utilities (80.25% ownership of Oncor) owns and operates electricity transmission and distribution in Texas and serves 3.6 million homes and businesses.

Sempra Mexico (IEnova) builds and develops energy infrastructure in Mexico. Sempra LNG develops LNG infrastructure in North America.

Electricity and Gas Demand

Electricity demand ties directly to the economic health and activity of the region served. Geographical diversification between Southern California and Texas provides Sempra both a large base and growth.

In 2017 San Diego (thus SDG&E) generated over 50% of its electricity from natural gas, 18% from solar, 15% from wind, and the rest from unspecified sources. While natural gas prices have increased in the last few months, closing November 13, 2020 at $3.00/MMBTU, supply remains plentiful and thus affordable as an electric generation fuel.

More exactly, the company's most recent 10-K tabulates SDG&E's generation capacity. This is shown below.

SDG&E – ELECTRIC RESOURCES(1)

Contract Net operating expiration date capacity (MW) % of total Owned generation facilities, natural gas(2) 1,193 23% Purchased-power contracts: Qualifying facilities 2024 to 2026 132 3 Renewables: Wind 2023 to 2035 948 18 Solar 2030 to 2041 1,348 26 Other 2020 and thereafter 340 7 Tolling and other 2022 to 2042 1,170 23 Total 5,131 100%

Excludes approximately 107.5 MW of battery storage owned and approximately 9.5 MW of battery storage contracted.

SDG&E owns and operates four natural gas-fired power plants, three of which are in California and one of which is in Nevada.

California has aggressive decarbonization goals. These plans could reduce California gas demand and could reduce the use of gas for electricity generation fuel. It would thus affect both SoCalGas and San Diego Gas & Electric. For example, California has enacted legislation to require electricity be 50% generated from clean sources—renewables and nuclear—by 2030 and 100% generated from clean sources by 2045. It is possible the northern California power shortages resulting in planned blackouts to hundreds of thousands of Californians in the summer of 2020 due to insufficient and intermittent power from renewable sources may cause the timetable to be slowed.

Credit: sempra.com

LNG and Growth

According to a presentation Sempra gave to Haynesville (Louisiana) gas companies, 60 million tonnes/year (MTPA), or 7.8 BCF/D of LNG capacity is operating in the U.S. This is expected to increase by about 50% in the next six years.

Sempra LNG’s Cameron LNG, of which it is majority owner, reached full commercial operations for trains 1-3 with 12 MTPA or 1.6 BCF/D in the third quarter--in August 2020. Co-owners of Cameron LNG are Total, Mitsui & Co., Ltd., and Japan LNG Investment, LLC, a company jointly owned by Mitsubishi Corporation and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK).

Sempra’s LNG plans are shown in the table below:

First LNG MTPA BCF/D Cameron Trains 1-3 2019 12 1.6 ECA (Mexico)Train 1 2024 3 0.4 Port Arthur Trains 1-2 2025 12 1.6 Under development Cameron Trains 4-5 8 1.1 ECA Trains 2-3 2026 12 1.6 Port Arthur Trains 3-4 12 1.6

The company has take-or-pay contracts with A-rated counterparties for about twenty years of remaining term for Cameron Trains 1-3.

CapEx and Investments

The first nine months of capital expenditures, investments, and acquisitions in 2020 divide as shown below.

Sempra has committed to placing two green hydrogen projects into service at SDG&E by 2022.

It has also increased its 5-year capital plan for Oncor to $12.2 billion, a $300 million increase over the prior plan. Sempra is planning total capital expenditures company-wide in the next five years of $30-$32 billion.

Regulators

SRE has oversight from and reporting responsibilities to public utility commissions in every state in which its regulated utilities operate: California’s commission is particularly strict, with a growing preference for non-hydrocarbon energy sources. In rate cases Sempra answers to and is subject to input from a wide variety of customer-stakeholders.

The company notes that only San Diego Gas & Electric and SoCalGas are regulated by the California Public Utility Commission. The other three divisions are not CPUC-regulated. Sempra Texas Utilities is regulated by the Public Utilities Commission of Texas, and activities in Mexico are subject to regulation by Mexico. Indeed, the Mexican President Lopez Obrador, just announced a conditional export permit for Sempra LNG from a proposed facility in northwest Mexico.

The company is also subject to normal market pressures for its fuel and changes in demand for electricity, natural gas service, and LNG exports.

Competitors and Dow Jones Utility Index

Sempra is headquartered in San Diego, California. Its utilities have no exact competitors—utilities are given a monopoly on their service areas in exchange for heavy regulation—but the company can be compared to other companies in the 15-stock Dow Jones Utility Index (DJU).

Others in the index are American Electric Power (AEP), Atmos Energy (ATO), American Water Works (AWK), AES (AES), Consolidated Edison (ED), Dominion Energy (D), Duke Energy (DUK), Edison International (EIX), Exelon (EXC), First Energy (FE), NextEra Energy (NEE), Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG), Southern Company (SO), and Xcel Energy (XEL).

Within and outside the DJU, the diversified (gas and electric) utilities include Exelon, NiSource (NI), Public Service Enterprise Group, and Xcel Energy.

In LNG operations on the U.S. Gulf Coast, Sempra's major U.S. competitor is Cheniere, available to investors as either a partnership, (CQP) or as public stock with symbol (LNG). Other companies have proposed projects, but the coronavirus epidemic has slowed these investments.

Governance

As of October 2020, Sempra’s ESG ratings were mediocre with a total risk score of 30 (56th percentile). Component parts are environmental risk 14.1, social 10.3, and governance 5.6. Controversy level is 3 on a scale of 0-5, with 5 as the worst.

At October 30, 2020, shorted shares were 1.5% of floated shares, down from over 9% a year ago.

Insider ownership of stock is negligible.

Sempra’s beta is 0.68: its stock moves directionally with the overall market but not as sharply.

Stock and Financial Highlights

The company’s market capitalization is $38.8 billion at a November 13, 2020 stock closing price of $134.55 per share. This level was 83% of the top end of its 52-week range of $88.0-$161.87.

The one-year target price is $144.41.





With a trailing twelve months’ earnings per share (EPS) of $13.01, SRE’s price/earnings ratio is 10.3. Recall that this included a one-time gain from the sale of Sempra’s South American businesses. The company is guiding to 2021 EPS of $7.50-$8.10.

Return on assets is 2.6% and return on equity is 9.9%.

An annual dividend of $4.18/share equates to a 3.1% yield.

For contrast, the current 10-year Treasury rate is 0.89%.

At September 30, 2020, Sempra had $42.4 billion in liabilities and $67.2 billion in assets resulting in a utility-standard liability-to-asset ratio of 63%. Liabilities included $7.6 billion in current liabilities, $21.8 billion in long-term debt and finance leases and $13.0 billion in deferred credits and other liabilities.

Overall, the company’s mean rating from eleven analysts is 1.8 or “buy” leaning toward “strong buy.”

Notes on Valuation

Market value per share is nearly double book value per share of $69.73, indicating positive market sentiment.

The ratio of enterprise value to EBITDA is 14.7: the stock is not a bargain by this measure.

Positive and Negative Risks

As Covid-19 has so drastically proven with initial nation-wide, indeed international, shutdowns, serving different geographic areas of California and Texas does not insure the economies of the regions will balance one another or move counter-cyclically to one another.

Still, utility demand correlates well to economic growth. Southern California, and especially the Texas service area for Oncor, are expected to resume good growth when the Covid-19 vaccine becomes widely available, and in fact are already demonstrating good recovery.

With a liability-to-asset ratio of 63%, Sempra, like the utility sector generally, is more exposed to interest rate increases than companies in other sectors.

Finally, California drought, wildfires, and electrical power outages, planned and unplanned, remain a cautionary tale. Moreover, California is expressly reducing both direct use of (inexpensive) natural gas and the use of natural gas for electricity generation. An increase in the cost of electricity could reduce demand growth.

Recommendations for Sempra Energy

Investors looking solely for dividends may find Sempra’s 3.1% yield less desirable than higher yields at other utilities, while those looking for capital appreciation may regard the California regulatory and environmental risk to be too steep. Nor is the stock bargain-priced.

Nonetheless, Sempra has become a leading LNG exporter and developer while adding a high-growth Texas operation to its significant Mexican presence. The company is operating in the two of the largest utility markets in the country.

I recommend Sempra to investors interested in its 3.1% dividend who accept that its California regulatory risk is partnered with good Texas electrical growth and skillful LNG project development.

