NIO saw a near 40% rally from Wednesday morning to Friday morning, sparked by nothing aside from optimism from LI and XPEV earnings.

NIO (NIO) has had quite the week, with rivals XPeng (XPEV) and Li Auto (LI) posting strong revenue beats and growth rates during earnings, sending the group significantly higher. However, the near 40% rally from Wednesday morning's low to Friday's early morning high for NIO was built purely on speculation and optimism from its two peers, as NIO heads into earnings on November 17th.

NIO has been extremely volatile this week, with a ~$16 swing in just two days from intraday lows to highs. Over 1.55b shares had traded this week, with far over half of that on Thursday and Friday - 346 million and 574 million.

XPeng's earnings came in quite strong, with revenues soaring although net loss widened just a touch on a dollar basis. Vehicle revenues rose 250.8% sequentially and 376.0% YoY to RMB$1.898b, driving total revenues up 342.5% YoY to RMB$1.991b, a mere touch shy of my RMB$2b estimate for the quarter. Shares rallied about 65% from Wednesday morning to Friday morning, notching an intra-day high of $51.27. XPeng also posted a positive gross and vehicle margin, 4.6% and 3.2%, respectively, from the massive volume growth in deliveries during Q3 (about half of cumulative YTD deliveries).

Li's earnings were similarly positive, sending shares up over 25% just after open to make the Wednesday to Friday rally about 70%, a ridiculous two day gain. Revenues rose 28.9% sequentially, to RMB$2.51b, as vehicles sales during Q3 rose by 2,000 QoQ. Vehicle and gross margin expanded significantly on a QoQ basis, up 610 and 650 bp on volume growth; gross profit increased 91.3% to just under RMB$500m. Free cash flow also rose 149.3% to RMB$749.9m.

Outlook for both Li and XPeng points to more sequential growth, reflecting continued elevated demand for EV. XPeng estimates that Q4 deliveries will hit 10,000 on revenues of RMB$2.2b. That would mark an over 200% increase in deliveries YoY. Li pointed to Q4 deliveries between 11,000 and 12,000, an increase of ~28% to ~39%, with revenues up a similar percentage.

So this unbridled optimism boiled over to all three, rising in tandem across the end of the week even if the positive news was not specific to them. Li and NIO popped higher after XPeng's earnings on Thursday, and the group all followed Li's positive earnings and soared at the open. Optimism even spread over to Fisker (FSR), up nearly 25% since Wednesday.

For NIO particularly, nothing has justified this week's rally besides optimism from peer results and heavy demand to push the rally to continue. Valuation for NIO has already seemed priced to utter perfection, as shares have risen tremendously since just the start of November. Yes, there still is volume growth potential, but NIO's valuation Friday morning at over $70b put it at almost 30x forward sales.

This extremely bloated valuation does bring trouble - a Citron report on NIO surfaced Friday morning, likely sparking the rapid bout of profit-taking across all three names, sending NIO from $54 to $44 (a 15% decline) within an hour. While Citron is notorious for its sometimes highly biased short-selling claims, the statement behind this one is that "NIO has found itself in unchartered territory that can never be justified by its current standing in the China EV market or its near-term prospects [supported by] an investor base that is more interested in spinning a casino wheel." To some degree, that might be the case, as NIO's valuation has more than doubled since October, from $30b to over $70b.

NIO is far behind Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in terms of deliveries, and rivals like XPeng and Li, although to some degree in different target markets based on vehicle pricing, are gaining steam. NIO's earnings ahead could be a very volatile event, similar to Friday's and this week's moves, as options are implying a massive move.

At and near the money options for November 20 are pointing to a nearly $10 move by the end of next week, as implied volatility sits at over 200%.

December options were also feeling the effects of high IV; yet volume here is heavy in calls. Since there are more days to expiration, implied move is up to nearly $16 - any near the money strangle would be pointing to break-evens around $60 or higher or around $30 or lower.

Yet this NIO rally isn't fueled by a short squeeze, of which a rally of this degree and magnitude sometimes boils down to. Exchange reported short interest is down to a near all-time low at ~60 million shares, for a 0.25 day-to-cover ratio recently as volumes have been pushing 200+ million. Short interest could be climbing to near 70 million during this rally, but it's not significant enough to cause this rally as volume far exceeds the short interest, so impacts from covering won't be easily visible.

Here the take-away remains the same as before. Purchasing NIO last week entailed a hefty amount of risk, after shares had continued to climb rapidly; now, that risk is exponentially higher, as shares still rose higher and higher since then. Momentum does generate returns to a degree, but at this point, concrete results are needed to justify the valuation and generate returns - earnings next week will be the most important determining factor. For a new investor, the required return needed to offset the risk of buying shares now might require multiple consecutive quarters of triple-digit delivery growth, which is contingent on capacity and demand; possible, but leaving NIO unlikely to generate triple-digit returns from this price level for quite a long time. Earnings are likely a make-or-break moment, with significant moves priced in for a pre-report move, as well as longer-term by December. Volume growth and outlook will be important, as well as revenue growth QoQ and YoY - NIO needs near absolute perfection in results, or it could face more selling pressure and profit-taking due to a rapid run-up in valuation.

